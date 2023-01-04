Main picView gallery

Chick & Shake

9611 Calumet Ave Suite A

Munster, IN 46321

Tenders

2 PC JUMBO TENDER

$7.99+

2 tenders served with slaw, side of texas toast (1 sauce of choice) Fries, Drink +$3.99

3 PC JUMBO TENDER

$10.99+

3 tenders served with slaw, side of texas toast (2 sauces of choice) Fries, Drink+$3.99

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot chicken Sandwhich

$9.99+

Served on brioche Bun, Pickles, ColeSlaw(Saucve of choice)

Chickz SandWhich

$8.99

American Cheese, Chickz Sauce, LTOP

OG Classic

$8.99

ColeSlaw, Pickles, Chickz Comeback Sauce

Smoked BBQ Chicken Sando

$8.99

Coleslaw, Pepperjack Cheese, Pickles, Tossed in Hickory Smoked BBQ

Chicken & Waffles

Tenders & Waffles

$10.99

2 tenders served on a buttermilk waffle, Topped with Powdered Sugar Side Maple Syrup

Wings

Chickz Wings, Our Perfectly Seasoned Wings Cooked to perfection. Tossed in Sauce of Choice

Chickz Wings

$9.99+

Bowls

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Concertina Fries, Topped with chopped Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, And Chickz Comeback Sauce

Fusion Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Concertina Fries, Mac, Topped With 2 tenders, Slaw, Pickles, Mango Habenero Sauce

Chickz Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Concertina Fries Topped with Chopped Tenders, Slaw,Pickles, Chickz Comeback Sauce

Side

FRIES

$3.49

Cajun Fries

$3.99

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.99

BISCUIT

$1.99Out of stock

Texas Toast

$1.49

Deserts

BANANA PUDDING

$3.99Out of stock

CHOCLATE CHIP COOKIES

$2.50

TIRAMASU CAKE

$4.95Out of stock

SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM

$3.99

Fried Oreos

$4.99Out of stock

Side Sauce

Nashville Hot

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Chickz Comeback

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Blue Cheese Ranch

$0.99

Cytrious Explosion

$0.99

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.99

Mango Habenero

$0.99

Hot Honey Gaelic

$0.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Ketchup

Mayo

Chickz Mild

Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ

Shake's

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Vanilla

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.99

Oreo

$4.99

Cookie Dough

$4.99

Butterfinger

$4.99

Peanutbutter

$4.99

M&M

$4.99

REECES

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9611 Calumet Ave Suite A, Munster, IN 46321

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

