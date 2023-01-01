CHICO'S PIZZA 4304 Pacific
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Family Friendly Pizza Parlor that has been in Business for More than 50 Years. A Place Where the Community Comes Together to Enjoy Good Food in a Homelike Atmosphere. Serving 35 Varieties of Pizza with Scratch Made Dough & Sauce, Gluten Free and Vegan Options Available Salad Bar, Breadsticks, Dessert & Beer, Wine & Soda. Offering a Daily Lunch Special. We Have Arcade Games and Big Screen TV's for Your Enjoyment.
4301 Pacific, Seaview, WA 98644
