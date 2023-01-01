Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHICO'S PIZZA 4304 Pacific

4301 Pacific

Seaview, WA 98644

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Family Friendly Pizza Parlor that has been in Business for More than 50 Years. A Place Where the Community Comes Together to Enjoy Good Food in a Homelike Atmosphere. Serving 35 Varieties of Pizza with Scratch Made Dough & Sauce, Gluten Free and Vegan Options Available Salad Bar, Breadsticks, Dessert & Beer, Wine & Soda. Offering a Daily Lunch Special. We Have Arcade Games and Big Screen TV's for Your Enjoyment.

4301 Pacific, Seaview, WA 98644

