Chicos Leyton
706 Leabridge road
London, GB E10 6AW
Starters
- Smashin' Prawns
Vanamei prawns coated in a batter, deep fried and tossed in our house Smashin' sauce.£8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Baby Lamb Chops
4 pieces of tender lamb chops grilled, with a special sauce.£12.00
- Loaded Nachos (Great for sharing)
Crispy corn chips, topped with diced grilled chicken, warm nacho cheese, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream.£10.00
- Grilled Chicken Wings
5 pieces of flame-grilled chicken wings.£5.50
- Nashville Hot Wings
5 buttermilk fried chicken wings, dipped in a hot chilli oil and topped with Nashville spice mix, served with chipotle mayo, pickles and slaw.£7.50
- Halloumi Sticks
6 Halloumi cheese sticks, sliced and coated in homemade batter, deep-fried and served with a chilli jam.£6.00
- Cheesy Jalapeño Bites
6 crunchy, battered and fried bites with a jalapeño and cheese filling.£4.00
- Grilled Halloumi
4 pieces of halloumi cheese grilled and served with a chilli jam.£4.00
- Garlic Bread
3 pieces of perfectly baked garlic bread.£3.50
Grilled Piri Piri
- 1/4 Grilled Chicken£4.50
- 1/2 Grilled Chicken£8.50
- Whole Grilled Chicken
Served with 2 fries and two drinks.£14.50
- Chicken Butterfly
2 boneless chicken breasts grilled to perfection, served with salad.£8.00
- Chicken Strips
5 grilled piri piri chicken strips.£6.00
- Chicken Wings
5 grilled piri piri chicken wings.£5.50
- Rice Box
Spicy rice, diced grilled chicken, served with a mixed salad and toasted flatbread.£10.00
Burgers & Wraps
- The Nashville
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, dipped in hot chilli oil, topped with Nashville spice mix, cheese, slaw, pickles and chipotle mayo in a toasted brioche bun.£9.50
- The Legendary Chico's Smash Burger
2x smashed 3oz beef patties, cheese, caramelised onions and Chico’s secret smash sauce served in a toasted potato roll.£9.00
- El Chico Gourmet
6oz beef patty, rashers, cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, mayo & habanero chilli jam in a toasted seeded brioche bun.£8.50
- Big Daddy
2x 45g beef patties, double cheese, sautéed onions, gherkins, lettuce & special burger sauce in a seeded double-cut bun.£5.00
- Spicy Double Cheeseburger
2x 45g beef patties, double cheese, sautéed onions, gherkins and Chico’s special sauce served in a toasted bun.£4.50
- Classic Double Cheeseburger
2x 45g beef patties, double cheese, sautéed onions, gherkins & ketchup in a toasted bun.£4.00
- Chick 'n' Tikka Thigh Burger
Marinated chicken tikka thigh fillet with cheese, lettuce, cucumber, red onions & creamy mayo, served in a toasted seeded brioche bun.£8.50
- Grilled Piri Piri Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, red onion, cucumber & creamy mayo served in a toasted seeded brioche bun.£7.50
- Chick 'n' Tikka Wrap
Marinated, tender chicken tikka thigh fillet (chopped), lettuce, cucumber, red onion, and mayo served in a toasted tortilla wrap.£7.50
- Piri Piri Wrap
Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, cucumber, red onions & creamy mayo, served in a toasted tortilla wrap.£6.50
Sides & Smashin' Sides
Sides
Smashin' Sides
- Nashville Loaded Fries
Crispy fries, warm cheese sauce, Nashville chicken thigh, chipotle mayo, pickles & slaw.£8.50
- OG Chico's Loaded Fries
Fries topped with shredded chicken, mozarella cheese and special sauce.£7.00
- Smashed Beef Loaded Fries
Fries topped with smashed beef patties,mozarella cheese and special sauce.£7.50
- Crazy Fries
Crispy fries tossed in our NEW in-house crazy sauce.£4.50
- Cheesy Fries
Crispy coated fries topped with a warm cheese sauce.£4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries£4.00
Platters
- Protein Plate
1/4 grilled chicken, 2 grilled wings, 2 lamb chops, mashed potato and sautéed veggies.£18.00
- Single Platter
Whole grilled chicken, 10 grilled wings, 2 regular fries and 2 drinks of your choice£30.00
- Chico's & Chica's Platters
1/2 grilled chicken, 4 grilled wings, 2 regular fries, 2 classic double cheeseburgers and 2 drinks of your choice.£26.50
- La Famillia Platter
2 whole grilled chickens, 10 grilled wings, 4 regular fries, 4 classic double cheeseburgers and 4 drinks of your choice.£65.00
House Specials
- Chef's Special
Marinated pan-cooked chicken breast with cheese, Chico’s homemade mushroom sauce, creamy mash and sautéed veggies.£10.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Angus steak chopped and grilled with onions and peppers, topped with a cheddar cheese sauce and our NEW crazy sauce served in classic hoagie roll.£12.00
Veggie Options
Little Chicos
- Mini Crispy Chicken Burger
Fried chicken tender in mini seeded brioche bun with ketchup, Served with small fries and Capri Sun.£5.00
- Mini Cheeseburger
Single patty in mini seeded brioche bun with ketchup and cheese, Served with small fries and Capri Sun.£5.00
- 6 Chicken Nuggets
Served with small fries and Capri Sun.£5.00
- 3 Grilled Wings
Served with small fries and Capri Sun.£5.00
- Soft-serve Vanilla Ice Cream£2.00
Drinks & Desserts
Soft Drinks
- Blue ocean
NEW Custom blueberry infused fizzy soda.£2.00
- Strawberry Mist
NEW moreish Strawberry Custom flavoured fizzy soda.£2.00
- Guava Fizz
Perfectly flavoured Guava fizzy soda.£2.00
- Pineapple Crush
Tantalizing fizzy pineapple flavoured soda.£2.00
- Mango Crush
A NEW beautifully sweet fizzy mango soda£2.00
- Fizzy Lemonade
Refreshing cool fizzy lemonade guaranteed to quench your thirst.£2.00
- People's Cola£2.00
- Diet Cola£2.00
- Mango & Guava Mix
A tropical combo that wont disappoint.£2.00
- Pacha Mojito£2.00
- Pacha Lychee£2.00
- Capri Sun£1.00
- Water£1.00
Milkshakes
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake
We use soft-serve ice cream for all of our milkshakes.£5.00
- Kinder Bueno Milkshake
We use soft-serve ice cream for all of our milkshakes.£5.00
- Ferrero Rocher Milkshake
We use soft-serve ice cream for all of our milkshakes.£6.00
- Lotus Biscoff Milkshake
We use soft-serve ice cream for all of our milkshakes.£6.00
- Signature Pistachio Milkshake
A Dreamy, Creamy Milkshake made with our homemade pistachio sauce and a secret ingredient that will leave you wanting more. This one is a MUST TRY!£6.50
Homemade Lemonade
Desserts
- Classic Milkcake
Light sponge soaked with saffron & cardamom milk. Topped with cre'me chantilly, pistachio, and edible ros'e petals.£6.00
- Nutella Milkcake
Rich gooey soft sponge cake soaked in nutella infused milk topped with creme chantilly.£6.00
- Lotus Biscoff Milkcake
A rich moist fluffy cake infused and soaked with three different milks, topped with lotus Biscoff drizzle and crushed Biscoff biscuits!£6.00
- Cookies & Cream Milkcake
Newest addition to the milk cake family, a soft moist rich melt in your mouth sponge cake soaked in 3 different milks infused with real cookies, topped with a creme chantily & crushed cookies.£6.00
- Signature Pistachio Milkcake
Soft light, airy sponge cake, soaked and infused with real pistachios and three different types of milk. Topped off with a fresh vanilla cream & pistachio sprinkles.£6.50
- Classic Sans Seb Cheesecake
Creamy baked Spanish cheesecake with a rich custardy centre and caramelized crust, served with a rich warm chocolate sauce & cookie crumble.£7.50
- Lotus Biscoff Sans Seb Cheesecake
Creamy baked Spanish cheesecake with a rich custardy centre and caramelized crust, served with a warm Lotus Biscoff sauce & Biscoff biscuit crumble£7.50
- Pistachio Sans Seb Cheesecake
Creamy baked Spanish cheesecake with a rich custardy centre and caramelized crust, served with a rich warm pistachio sauce & pistachio cookie crumble.£8.00
- Triple Choc Warm Brownie & Ice Cream
Delicious gooey homemade warm brownie served with soft-serve Ice-cream.£6.50
- Triple Choc Truffle Cake
Delicious moist layers of chocolate goodness.£6.50
Extras
- Extra Chicken Breast£2.95
- Extra Flatbread
A warm and freshly toasted Flatbread.£1.95
- Garlic Mayo (DIP)
Homemade garlic mayo.£0.75
- Chilli Sauce (DIP)
Homemade chilli sauce.£0.75
- Peri Sauce (DIP)
Homemade creamy mayo.£0.95
- Special Sauce (DIP)
The special sauce that is smothered over our famous loaded fries.£1.25
- Smash Sauce (DIP)
The infamous secret smash burger sauce.£1.25
- Chipotle Mayo (DIP)
Home made smoky Chipotle mayo.£1.95
- Chilli Jam (DIP)
Rich and thick Jam with a hint sweet & spice.£1.95
- Prawn Sauce (DIP)
The infamous secret Prawn sauce.£1.25
- Cheese Sauce (DIP)
Highly addictive warm cheese sauce.£2.45
- Mushroom Sauce (DIP)
Our smooth and creamy freshly made mushroom sauce.£2.65
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Home to the legendary Smash Burger, Nashville hot chicken, Loaded Fries, Flame grilled chicken, draft sodas, desserts and much more.
