Chico's Taco House LLC Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"
44 Reviews
$
5954 East M-55
Cadillac, MI 49601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Mini Taco Salad Daily 11am to 3pm
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Two Tacos Rice &/or Beans Daily 11am to 3pm
10 pkg Taco Bar
10 build your own soft tacos , available in beef of shredded chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese
Chicharrones - Appetizer
Homemade Chicos pork rinds with a golden color, a great bacon taste, lightly salted and natural country crunch . Pork Rinds have zero carbs and zero trans fat. Seasoned with light sea salt.
Tachos- Appitizer
Tater puffs are from hashbrown potatoes cooked to golden brown topped with house made Taco Meat, Queso, Pico de Gallo and if requested Jalapenos'.
Chips/Salsa & More
Utensil-Plastic Knife, Fork, Napkin
To Go's Items
Hot Sauces
Handcrafted and made fresh daily
Large Bag Chips
Homemade Seasoned Specialty Chips to go
Small Bag Chips
Homemade Seasoned Specialty Chips to go
16 oz Homemade Ranch
16 oz Pico de Gallo
Homemade Pico de Gallo Special blend of tomatoes, Jalapenos, onions, cilantro and seasonings
16 oz Burrito Sauce
22 LB Bagged Ice
7 LB Bagged Ice
Appetizers
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms w/a traditionally seasoned breading
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Dipped in a crispy batter coating to deliver a unique twist on a traditional vegetable
Queso Fries
Crispy deep-fried potatoes topped with white cheddar queso
Queso Dip
White cheddar queso dip served with homemade tortilla chips
3 Fire Sticks
Fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese and jalapenos
Sweet Heat Cauliflower
Chorizo Bean Dip
With Queso fresco & crema
Sides
Tamales
Made from a mixture of corn masa and filling, wrapped in a corn husk, and then steamed
Mexican Rice
Mexican Rice & Homemade Beans
1/2 order Mexican Rice and 1/2 order Homemade beans
House-made Beans
House-made refried beans topped with light cheese.
French Fries
Mexican Street Corn
NEW Mexican Street Corn -Charred corn is mixed in rich tangy lime mayo and topped with Queso Fresco, chili powder and lime wedge, served in a cup
Soups
Chicken Fajita Rice
Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo in a blended herbed chicken broth
Cactus Chili
Savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans and spinach in a spicy and rich broth
Roasted Poblano White Cheddar
Smoked chipotle background flavor & creamy white cheddar, roasted poblano chilies and onions
Mexican Rice
Ground Beef Mexican Rice
Generous portion of our own handcrafted Mexican rice lightly drizzled with our own burrito sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 flour tortillas
Chorizo Mexican Rice
Generous portion of our own handcrafted Mexican rice lightly drizzled with our own burrito sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 flour tortillas
Shredded Chicken Mexican Rice
Generous portion of our own handcrafted Mexican rice lightly drizzled with our own burrito sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 flour tortillas
Rice & Tilapia Fillet
Tilapia Fillet on top of our handcrafted Mexican rice topped with cotija cheese.
American Favorites
Wings Boneless/Bone-in
Wet Burritos
Ground Beef Wet
Seasoned beef wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
Shredded Chicken Wet
Hand pulled & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
Bean Wet
Shredded Beef Wet
Slow roasted & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
Tacos
Cali-Street Tacos
Seafood Tacos
Enchiladas
Combos-Create your own
Tostada
Tostada Shreeded Chicken
Deep fried corn tortilla with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Tostada Ground Beef
Wet Tostada Ground Beef
Soft corn tortilla layered with our homemade sauce, refried beans, seasoned ground beef and topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and melted shredded cheese
Wet Tostada Shredded Chicken
Great Tostada Ground Beef
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and shredded cheese all piled high in a large, homemade edible tortilla bowl
Great Tostada Shredded Chicken
Quesadillas
Steak Grilled Quesadillas
Grilled onions, green peppers stuffed into a flour tortilla loaded with cheese
Chicken Grilled Quesadillas
Grilled onions, green peppers stuffed into a flour tortilla loaded with cheese
Vegetarian Quesadillas
Sautéed green peppers, onions & tomatoes stuffed in a flour tortilla loaded with melted cheese
Seafood Shrimp & Crabmeat Quesadillas
sautéed w/green peppers, onions in a flour tortilla loaded with melted cheese
Cheese Quesadillas
Aloha Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with chorizo, pineapple & queso
Chimichangas
Shredded Beef Chimichangas
Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese
Shredded Chicken Chimichangas
Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese
Seafood Chimichangas
Dinner-Beef Chimichanga
Shredded beef chimichanga, served with our homemade rice, refried beans, and a side salad
Dinner-Chicken Chimichanga
Shredded chicken chimichanga, served with our homemade rice, refried beans, and a side salad
Dinner-Seafood Chimichange
Nachos
Salads
Fajita
Fajita Burrito
Fajita Platter
Taco Salad
Ground Beef-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Chicken Shredded-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Shredded Beef-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Rice-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Refried Bean-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Desserts
Call for Open Hours
Family restaurant with great food! Dine-in, Carry out, Food Truck, Catering
5954 East M-55, Cadillac, MI 49601