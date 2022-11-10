  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chico's Taco House LLC Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"

44 Reviews

$

5954 East M-55

Cadillac, MI 49601

Order Again

Popular Items

Ground Beef Wet
Soft Shell Tacos
Hot Sauces

Daily Specials

Mini Taco Salad Daily 11am to 3pm

$8.50

Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces

Two Tacos Rice &/or Beans Daily 11am to 3pm

$8.50
10 pkg Taco Bar

10 pkg Taco Bar

$21.00

10 build your own soft tacos , available in beef of shredded chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Chicharrones - Appetizer

Chicharrones - Appetizer

$4.00

Homemade Chicos pork rinds with a golden color, a great bacon taste, lightly salted and natural country crunch . Pork Rinds have zero carbs and zero trans fat. Seasoned with light sea salt.

Tachos- Appitizer

Tachos- Appitizer

$6.25

Tater puffs are from hashbrown potatoes cooked to golden brown topped with house made Taco Meat, Queso, Pico de Gallo and if requested Jalapenos'.

Chips/Salsa & More

Utensil-Plastic Knife, Fork, Napkin

Utensil-Plastic Knife, Fork, Napkin

To Go's Items

Hot Sauces

Hot Sauces

Handcrafted and made fresh daily

Large Bag Chips

$7.95

Homemade Seasoned Specialty Chips to go

Small Bag Chips

$5.50

Homemade Seasoned Specialty Chips to go

16 oz Homemade Ranch

$5.50

16 oz Pico de Gallo

$7.40

Homemade Pico de Gallo Special blend of tomatoes, Jalapenos, onions, cilantro and seasonings

16 oz Burrito Sauce

$4.40
22 LB Bagged Ice

22 LB Bagged Ice

$3.65
7 LB Bagged Ice

7 LB Bagged Ice

$1.75

Appetizers

Deep fried cauliflower with sweet zing

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Whole button mushrooms w/a traditionally seasoned breading

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Dipped in a crispy batter coating to deliver a unique twist on a traditional vegetable

Queso Fries

$7.00

Crispy deep-fried potatoes topped with white cheddar queso

Queso Dip

White cheddar queso dip served with homemade tortilla chips

3 Fire Sticks

3 Fire Sticks

$7.00

Fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese and jalapenos

Sweet Heat Cauliflower

$6.50

Chorizo Bean Dip

$6.50

With Queso fresco & crema

Sides

Tamales

$3.60

Made from a mixture of corn masa and filling, wrapped in a corn husk, and then steamed

Mexican Rice

$5.50

Mexican Rice & Homemade Beans

$5.50

1/2 order Mexican Rice and 1/2 order Homemade beans

House-made Beans

$5.50

House-made refried beans topped with light cheese.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.50

NEW Mexican Street Corn -Charred corn is mixed in rich tangy lime mayo and topped with Queso Fresco, chili powder and lime wedge, served in a cup

Soups

Chicken Fajita Rice

$6.00

Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo in a blended herbed chicken broth

Cactus Chili

$6.00

Savory cactus, ground beef, diced tomatoes, onions, corn, Northern beans and spinach in a spicy and rich broth

Roasted Poblano White Cheddar

Roasted Poblano White Cheddar

$6.00

Smoked chipotle background flavor & creamy white cheddar, roasted poblano chilies and onions

Little Amigos

Kids Only 12 & under

$7.00

Includes small drink & Fries

Mexican Rice

Ground Beef Mexican Rice

$10.25

Generous portion of our own handcrafted Mexican rice lightly drizzled with our own burrito sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 flour tortillas

Chorizo Mexican Rice

$10.25

Generous portion of our own handcrafted Mexican rice lightly drizzled with our own burrito sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 flour tortillas

Shredded Chicken Mexican Rice

$10.25

Generous portion of our own handcrafted Mexican rice lightly drizzled with our own burrito sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 flour tortillas

Rice & Tilapia Fillet

$9.25

Tilapia Fillet on top of our handcrafted Mexican rice topped with cotija cheese.

American Favorites

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

Chico’s Chili Dogs

$4.00

With grilled Pico de Gallo

Housemade Corn Dog

$4.00Out of stock

Wings Boneless/Bone-in

Boneless Wings 1/2 lb (7-8)

Boneless Wings 1/2 lb (7-8)

$8.00

Homestyle Breaded Boneless Wings feature a dense flour-based breading with black pepper flecks and garlic, tossed in one of our signature sauces or plan

Bone-In Wings 1 lb (7-8)

$12.00

Chicken wings w/a spicy kick, served with choice of our many dipping sauces.

Wet Burritos

Ground Beef Wet

Ground Beef Wet

Seasoned beef wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese

Shredded Chicken Wet

Shredded Chicken Wet

Hand pulled & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese

Bean Wet

Shredded Beef Wet

Shredded Beef Wet

Slow roasted & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese

Tacos

Hard shellTacos

Hard shellTacos

Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese (sold individually)

Soft Shell Tacos

Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Corn Shell Tacos

Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Cali-Street Tacos

Served on a warn corn tortilla with onion and cilantro

Cali Steak-Grilled

$3.70

Cali-Chicken-Grilled

$3.70

Cali-Chorizo

$3.70

Seafood Tacos

2 Tilapia Fish Tacos

$8.50

with slaw pineapple Pico de Gallo

2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$8.50

with slaw and Pico de Gallo

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Rolled up corn or flour tortilla served with your choice of filling below smothered in homemade sauce and melted cheese

2 Fresco/Chorizo Enchiladas

$8.00

Two corn shells dipped in our housemade burrito sauce, drizzled with crema

Combos-Create your own

Pick 2 Combo Mix/Match

$14.00

Pick 3 Combo Mix/Match

$17.00

Tostada

Tostada Shreeded Chicken

$8.10

Deep fried corn tortilla with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Tostada Ground Beef

$7.70

Wet Tostada Ground Beef

$9.60

Soft corn tortilla layered with our homemade sauce, refried beans, seasoned ground beef and topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and melted shredded cheese

Wet Tostada Shredded Chicken

$10.00
Great Tostada Ground Beef

Great Tostada Ground Beef

$11.25

Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and shredded cheese all piled high in a large, homemade edible tortilla bowl

Great Tostada Shredded Chicken

$11.75

Quesadillas

Steak Grilled Quesadillas

$10.80

Grilled onions, green peppers stuffed into a flour tortilla loaded with cheese

Chicken Grilled Quesadillas

$10.80

Grilled onions, green peppers stuffed into a flour tortilla loaded with cheese

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$7.95

Sautéed green peppers, onions & tomatoes stuffed in a flour tortilla loaded with melted cheese

Seafood Shrimp & Crabmeat Quesadillas

$11.50

sautéed w/green peppers, onions in a flour tortilla loaded with melted cheese

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.95

Aloha Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken with chorizo, pineapple & queso

Chimichangas

Shredded Beef Chimichangas

$9.05

Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese

Shredded Chicken Chimichangas

$9.05Out of stock

Cheese, and green chilies, fried to a golden crisp and smothered in a homemade sauce and melted cheese

Seafood Chimichangas

$10.05

Dinner-Beef Chimichanga

$13.00

Shredded beef chimichanga, served with our homemade rice, refried beans, and a side salad

Dinner-Chicken Chimichanga

$13.00

Shredded chicken chimichanga, served with our homemade rice, refried beans, and a side salad

Dinner-Seafood Chimichange

$14.00

Nachos

Small-Nacho

Served on a plate full of our homemade tortilla chips and melted cheese plus onions and tomatoes

Large-Nacho

Served on a plate full of our homemade tortilla chips and melted cheese

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad in a Homemade, Edible Tortilla Bowl

$11.75

Served with onions and green peppers

Fajita

Fajita

Fajitas are grilled with onions, green peppers, tomatoes; and garnished with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese

Fajita Burrito

Grilled chicken or Steak, peppers & onions rolled in a flour tortilla shell topped with our housemade burrito sauce & topped w/ Queso Fresco cheese. Served with our housemade rice or refried beans on side

Fajita Burrito

$14.25

Fajita Platter

A hearty plate of grilled beef or chicken with onions, green peppers and 3 warm tortillas.
Fajita Platter

Fajita Platter

$14.00

A hardy plate of grilled beef or chicken with onions, green peppers and 3 warm tortillas.

Taco Salad

Ground Beef-Taco Salad

Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces

Chicken Shredded-Taco Salad

Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces

Shredded Beef-Taco Salad

Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces

Rice-Taco Salad

Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces

Refried Bean-Taco Salad

Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces

Desserts

Elephant Ears

Elephant Ears

$3.50
Ice Cream Taco

Ice Cream Taco

$4.50

Root Beer Floats

$3.50

Taco House Sundae

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate, whip cream, cherry all in an edible bowl

Beverages

Cold Beverages

Hot Beverages

2 Liters-Cold

2 Liters-Cold

Jarritos

Jarritos

Gift Certificates

$10.00 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20.00 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$30.00 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$40.00 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$50.00 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75.00 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100.00 Gift Certificate

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
Restaurant info

Family restaurant with great food! Dine-in, Carry out, Food Truck, Catering

Website

Location

5954 East M-55, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

Chicos Taco House image
Chicos Taco House image

