Chicos Tex Mex 3 1093 smithtown ave
Appetizers
- Birria Ramen$7.49
Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions
- Rice And Beans$3.99
- Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)$8.49
- Salsa n Chips$3.99+
- Queso n Chips$2.49+
- Guacamole n Chips$3.00+
- Pico De Gallo n Chips$3.99+
- Waffle Fries an Queso$5.99
Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.
- Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos$9.99
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
- Extreme Chips Nachos$9.99
Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
- Platanos$6.49
Fried Plantains with Our Crema On the Side.
- Home Made Chips$1.00+
- Street Corn$5.99
- Flamin Elote Corn$5.99
- Black Bean Soup$4.99+
- Loaded Fries$9.99
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso Bacon and Sour Cream.
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.99
- Chipotle Mayo$1.25+
- 2 Oz Pico$2.00
- Ranch 2 Oz$1.25
- Boom sauce 2oz$1.25
Tacos
Tacos
- Classic Taco$3.50
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein
- Street Taco$3.50
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein
- Crunch Taco (2 Tacos)$11.99
Hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla sealed together with queso, filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream
- Birria Taco$4.50
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
- Fried Fish Taco$4.50
Flour Tortilla with Fried Cod, Coleslaw, Tartar, Cilantro & Lime on the Side
- Fiesta Taco$4.50
Grilled fish with mango salsa and chipotle sauce
Taco Trio
- Classic Taco (3)$10.99
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein
- Street Taco (3)$10.99
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein
- Birria Taco (3)$12.99
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
Wings
Wings (6 Piece)
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
- Fajita Veggies Quesadila$10.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- Steak Quesadilla$12.99
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$11.99
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
- Chipotle Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$11.99
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- Steak And Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
- BBQ Steak Quesadilla$12.99
- Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla$13.99
Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions
- Soya (Vegetarian) Quesadilla$10.99
- Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
- NotSo Tropical Quesadilla$13.99
Shrimp, fresh jalapeños, diced pineapple, cheese blend, with chipotle crema
- Skinny Pete Quesadilla$13.99
Steak, waffle fries, queso and cheese blend with chipotle mayo
- Loaded Quesadilla$13.99
- Birria Quesadilla$13.99
- Black Bean Quesadilla$8.99
- Boom Quesadilla (NEW)$16.49
Flour Tortilla with Mozzarella cheese your choice of protein, Onion rings, Crispy Bacon and Boom Sauce!!
Loco Burritos/Bowls
- Cardiac Arrest$13.99
Burrito with mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato wedges, more mozzarella cheese, queso and chipotle
- Loco$13.99
Your choice of protein, with waffle fries and queso inside the burrito
- The BUFF Chicken$13.99
Buffalo Chicken, Fried Potatoes, Queso, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch and your Choice of White or Brown Rice.
- Boom$14.99
Our Latest and Greatest Boom Burritos. Your Choice of White or Brown Rice, Queso, Fried Potatoes, Bacon, BOOM BOOM Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese! With Your Choice OF Protein.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Fried Potatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
- The Fuego$14.99
Steak Jalapeno Poppers Melted Mac and Cheese Topped With Hot Sauce Fresh Jalapenos And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
- Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese$14.99
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Tomatoes And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.99
White or Brown rice ,queso ,corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, ranch, Chicken, bacon and ranch
- Chipotle Chicken Bacon$12.99
White or Brown Rice, pinto beans, corn, pico de gallo guacamole, chipotle crema, chicken and bacon
- BBQ Steak$13.99
White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole
- BBQ Chicken$12.99
White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, BBQ and Chicken
- Loaded$14.99
- Cheesy Bean Potato Burrito$9.99
- Pollo Guisado Burrito$13.99
- Pollo Guisado Bowl$13.99
- Brisket Burrito$14.99
- Hangover Burrito (NEW)$15.99
Fried Chicken, Onions Rings, Queso, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, And BOOM Sauce.
Fajitas
Fajitas
- Veggie Fajitas$15.99
- Chicken Fajitas$16.99
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$17.99
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas$18.99
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
- Chicken Steak and Shrimp Fajitas$20.99
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
Carne Asada Platter (Steak Platter)
Drinks
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- 2 Liters$4.00
- Vitamin Water$3.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Powerade$3.25
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Peace Tea$2.75
- Agua Fresca Minute Maid$2.75
- Horchata 20oz$3.99
- Horchata 32oz$5.99
- Mango Lemonade 20oz$3.99
- Mango Lemonade 32oz$5.99
- 20 oz Options$3.00
- Jarritos$3.00
- cherry Lemonade 20oz$3.99
- Cherry watermelon Lemonade 32oz$5.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
