Chicos Tex Mex 30 NY-25A
No reviews yet
30 NY-25A
Setauket, NY 11733
Popular Items
Classic Taco
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein
Street Taco
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein
Birria Taco
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
Appetizers
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions
Rice And Beans
Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)
Salsa n Chips
Queso n Chips
Guacamole n Chips
Pico De Gallo n Chips
Waffle Fries an Queso
Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.
Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
Extreme Chips Nachos
Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
Platanos
Fried Plantains with Our Crema On the Side.
Home Made Chips
Street Corn
Flamin Elote Corn
Black Bean Soup
Loaded Fries
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso Bacon and Sour Cream.