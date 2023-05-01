Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicos Tex Mex 30 NY-25A

30 NY-25A

Setauket, NY 11733

Popular Items

Classic Taco

$3.50

Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein

Street Taco

$3.50

A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein

Birria Taco

$4.50

Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat

Appetizers

Birria Ramen

$7.49

Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions

Rice And Beans

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)

$8.49
Salsa n Chips

$3.99+
Queso n Chips

$2.49+
Guacamole n Chips

$3.00+

Pico De Gallo n Chips

$3.99+
Waffle Fries an Queso

$5.99

Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.

Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos

$9.99

Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.

Extreme Chips Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.

Platanos

$6.49

Fried Plantains with Our Crema On the Side.

Home Made Chips

$1.00+

Street Corn

$5.99

Flamin Elote Corn

$5.99Out of stock

Black Bean Soup

$4.99+

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso Bacon and Sour Cream.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.99

Chipotle Mayo

$1.25+

Empanadas

Ground Beef And Cheese Empanada

$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Empanada

$4.50