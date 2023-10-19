Food

Build Your Own Cheesesteak

$10.00

Build one of Chiddy's Cheesesteaks your way!

Choose one of Chiddy's Cheesesteaks!

Chiddy's Signature
$11.00

Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz

Squealin' Philly
$11.00

Steak, applewood smoked bacon, onions, and cheddar cheese

The Citi Fielder
$10.00

Steak, onions, and cheese whiz. As seen at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets!

Chipotle Chicken
$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and our homemade chipotle .

Barbecue Chicken
$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickles, onions and barbecue sauce

Buffalo Chicken
$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone cheese and Frank's Red Hot sauce

Chicks on a Ranch
$11.00

Grilled of crispy chicken, onions, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing

The Pizza Steak
$15.00

Steak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni on toasted garlic bread

The Belly Bomber
$15.00

Steak and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni and salami.

The Mac Chiddy
$15.00

Steak and cheddar cheese topped with our delicious homemade mac n' cheese

The Chiddy's Cowboy
$15.00

Steak, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, topped with our gourmet onion rings.

Double Meat Pete
$15.00

Extra steak, onions, and provolone cheese.

The Meatless Cheeseteak
$15.00

Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.

South of the Border

Empanadas
$4.00

Try one of our delicious homemade empanadas!

Quesadillas
$11.00

Crispy quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Add steak or chicken to kick it up a notch!

Grande Gamechanger Nachos
$12.00

Homemade chips topped with ground beef, cheese, pico di gallo, jalapenos, homemade chipotle aioli and sour cream.

Tacos
$4.00

Steak, chicken, ground beef, or fish topped with tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle aioli sour cream, onions and cheddar cheese

3 for 11 Empanadas
$11.00

Pick 3 of our delicious homemade empanadas and save!

3 for 11 Tacos
$11.00

Pick 3 of our amazing tacos and save!

The Fry Bar

Fresh Cut Fries
$5.00

This one speaks for itself. The fries are fresh cut, crispy, and golden brown. Having just one is not an option!

Cheezy Fries
$6.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with melted, gooey cheese sauce.

Cheesesteak Fries
$7.00

A combination of our proprietary steak, hand cut fries, and melted Cheese Whiz, An instant classic.

Disco Fries
$7.00

An old time classic resurrected and kicked up a notch with our exclusive steak.

Hell Fries
$7.00

Juicy chicken, melted provolone cheese, smothered in hot sauce on top of our crispy fries.

Irish Nachos
$7.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with award winning chili, homemade chipotle aioli, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes, and diced raw onions.

Squealin' Fries
$7.00

Crispy bacon on top of hand cut fries with melted cheese.

Soprano Fries
$7.00

Homemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese on top of our fresh cut fries. Garnished with parmesan cheese.

Huevos N' Potatoes
$8.00

Fresh cut fries topped with steak, eggs over easy, melted Cheese Whix

Gourmet Sides

Homemade Mac N' Cheese
$7.00

Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!

Homemade Chili
$7.00

Seasoned ground beef, small chunks of tomato, onions, peppers, and kidney beans. Ask for it with sour cream or shredded cheddar to finish it off!

Onion Rings
$7.00

Crispy, golden brown onion rings.

Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00

Salty, sweet, and delicious

Side Salad
$7.00

Hand chopped lettuce, tomato, bell peppers and onions.

Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00

Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.

Homemade Chips & Cheese
$8.00

Crispy chips with sides of melted cheese for dippin!

Breakfast All Day

Steak N' Eggs
$9.00

Thin sliced steak, eggs any style, and melted American Cheese

Bacon, egg and cheese
$6.00

Eggs any style, crispy bacon and American cheese

B-L-T
$6.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Breakfast Burrito
$9.00

Steak, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, potatoes, and melted cheddar cheese.

Healthy Start Wrap
$9.00

Egg whites, chopped spinach and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Lil Chiddy's - Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers
$10.00

Crispy, juicy chicken fingers.

Buffalo Fingers
$10.00

Our delicious fingers tossed in hot sauce.

Mozzarealla Sticks
$7.00

Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.

Mac N' Cheese
$7.00

Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!

Grilled Cheese
$6.00

White bread toasted to perfection with melted American Cheese.

The Dog House

Hot Dog
$4.00

A classic hot dog with your choice of toppings

Chiddy Dog
$6.00

Hot dog, topped with steak, red onions, jalapeños, and melted cheese whiz

Chili Cheese Dog
$6.00

Hot dog topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese whiz

Pigs N' Whiz
$6.00

A hot dog topped with cheese whiz and bacon

Chi Town
$6.00

Hot dog topped with mustard, relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickles, and banana peppers

Jersey Ripper
$5.00

Deep fried hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut

Sweet Treats

Banana Nutella Empanada
$4.00

Bananas and Nutella in an empanada topped with powdered sugar

Peanut Butter Cup Empanada
$4.00

Chocolate and peanut butter melted in an empanada topped with powdered sugar.

Apple Pie Empanada
$4.00

Candied apples in an empanada topped with caramel and powdered sugar

Brownie
$4.00

This one needs no explination.

Wraps, Salads, and Vegetarian Options

The Skinny Chicken
$11.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese in a warm wrap

The Very Veggie
$11.00

Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and melted American cheese in a warm wrap.

The Meatless Cheesesteak
$14.00

Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.

The Falafel Sandwich
$9.00

Falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade cilantro lime aioli

The Cheesesteak Salad
$11.00

Steak or chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese over a bed of hand shredded romain lettuce.

The Mac Salad
$11.00

Steak, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, raw onions, tomatoes and Russian Dressing.

The Taco Salad
$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, sour cream, chipotle, and melted cheddar cheese on a bed of hand shredded romain

Family Deals

Family Deal 1
$65.00
Family Deal 2
$80.00
Family Deal 3
$100.00
Family Deal 4
$115.00

Side Sauces

Chipotle Aioli
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Cheese Whiz
$0.50

Drinks

Canned Drinks
$1.50
Bottled Drinks
$2.50

Catering

20 Cheesesteak Sliders
$80.00
40 Cheesesteak Sliders
$150.00
20 Empanadas
$70.00
40 Empanadas
$130.00
20 Tacos
$70.00
40 Tacos
$130.00
50 Mozzarealla Sticks
$40.00
100 Mozzarealla Sticks
$75.00
50 Wings
$90.00
75 Wings
$130.00
100 Wings
$170.00
Half Tray of Onion Rings
$50.00
Full Tray of Onion Rings
$90.00
Half Tray of Fresh Cut Fries
$30.00
Full Tray of Fresh Cut Fries
$50.00
Half Tray Mac N' Cheese
$50.00
Full Tray Mac N' Cheese
$100.00
Half Tray Sweet Potato Fries
$50.00
Full Tray Sweet Potato Fries
$90.00
Half Tray of Salad
$25.00
Full Tray of Salad
Full Tray of Salad
20 Hot Dogs
$70.00
40 Hot Dogs
$130.00
Half Tray of Chicken Fingers
$90.00
Full Tray of Chicken Fingers
$140.00
Full Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos
$50.00
Half Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos
$90.00
Half Tray Cheese Fries
$35.00
Full Tray Cheese Fries
$60.00
Party Pack 1
$195.00

20 Cheesesteak Sliders, 20 Homemade Empanadas, Half a tray of mac n' cheese, and half a tray of salad

Party Pack 2
$275.00

40 cheesesteak sliders, 50 chicken wings, half a tray of mac n' cheese, half a tray of salad.

Party Pack 3
$430.00

60 cheesesteak sliders, 50 chicken wings, full tray of mac n' cheese, 100 mozzarealla sticks and half a tray of salad.