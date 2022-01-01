Chido Taco Lounge

2oz Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

AROMAS AND FLAVORS AT REST Cooked agave, fresh (raw) agave, herbal notes married with sweet fragrances and woody undertones from the barrels. FLAVOR The flavor of cooked agave in harmony with the freshness of herbal flavors such as spearmint, mint, chamomile and citrus notes such as grapefruit and lime; paired with sweet, very light flavors coming from the barrels such as caramel, vanilla and some dried fruit (raisins and prunes). The aftertaste is persistent without losing flavor long after having tasted the tequila, making the presence of the fruit flavor and the sweet notes of wood, caramel and vanilla more marked without losing the flavor of the cooked agave.