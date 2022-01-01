- Home
Chido Taco Lounge
No reviews yet
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123
Frisco, TX 75034
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Flight
Brussel Sprouts
Chips and Salsa Mesa
Elote
Guacamole Casero
Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese
Loaded chido Fries
chido Fries, Queso, Chorizo, Green Onions
Nachos
Queso Gringo
Queso Blanco, Roasted Bell Pepper, Poblano, Chipotle
Salsa Sampler
Salsa Verde, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Mesa
Tablitas
Marinated Short Ribs
Tostadas
Salads/Soups/Bowls
Tacos Chidos
Street Tacos (3 per Order)
Buffalo Shrimp Taco
Fried Shrimp, House Buffalo Sauce, Slaw, Ranch Crema, Flour Tortilla
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Anaheim Pepper, Zucchini, Tomato, Corn, Fried Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Corn Tortilla
Fish Taco
Fresh fried Cod(optional seared), Slaw, Ranch Crema, Pico, Flour Tortilla
Jerk Chicken Taco (spicy)
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Pineapple Pico, Jerk Salsa, Flour Tortilla
Steak Taco
Marinated Wagyu Skirt, Caramelized Onions, Corn Tortilla
Thai Curry Taco
Yellow Curry, Sweet Potato, Chard, Tomato, Green Rice, Flour Tortilla
BLT Taco
Machaca Taco
Fried Avocado Taco
Korean BBQ Taco
Taco Gringo
Barbacoa Taco
Chicken Tinga Taco
Brisket Taco
Walking Taco
Entrees
Sides
Charro Beans
Cilantro Lime Rice
Fries
Grilled Avocado
Jicama Slaw
Side Corn Tortillas (4)
Side Flour Tortillas (4)
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Guacamole
Side Salad
Side Steak
Side Flour Tortillas (2)
Side Corn Tortillas (2)
Side Flour Tortilla (1)
Side Corn Tortilla (1)
Kids
Desserts
Cocktails
chído Frozen
House Frozen with Espolon Tequila
chído Rocks
House Rocks Margarita
Mangonada
Margarita Flight
Mezarita
Skinny
Azunia Organic Bianco Tequila, Agave, Cointreau
Spicy Margarita
Top Shelf Rocks
Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Agave
Worlds Skinniest
Pineapple Coconut Margarita
Pink Cadillac Margarita
El Gato Negro
Reposado OF
Casamigos Reposado, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters
Mezcal OF
Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Agave Simple, Grapefruit Bitters, Grapefruit Zest
Bourbon OF
chido Top Shelf
Aye Papi
Paloma (Pinche)
Cimarron Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Squirt
Frozen Paloma
Picante Carcel
Serrano Infused Tequila, Lime, Agave, House Made Mango Puree, Naranja, Tajine Rim
La Playa
Tequila Smash
Topo chído
La Toxica
Espresso Martini
Mexican Mule
Mexican Firing Squad
Carajillo
Mocktail
Ranch Water
Naked and Famous
Mexican Martini
Tequila Sour
Pitcher Margarita House Rocks
Pitcher Top Shelf Rocks
Pitcher Skinny Margarita
Pitcher Spicy Margarita
Pitcher Pineapple Coconut Margarita
Pitcher Picante Carcel
Pitcher Mezarita
Mexican Candy Shot
Jello Shot
Wine BTG
Wine BTB
Liquor
2oz Adictivo Extra Anejo
Color: Dark Amber reddish. Aroma: Fruit sweets. Taste: Toasting with notes of vanilla. Aging: 7 years Type of barrel: French oak barrel
2oz Arette Blanco
Made at the historic, "El Llano," distillery in the cradle of the Tequila producing region, Arette is one of the few brands still made in the town of Tequila itself, just outside of the regional capital of Guadalajara. Produced by the Orendain brothers, themselves descendants of one of the country's most acclaimed and long lived tequila families the Arette tequilas are known for their exceptional quality and nearly unbeatable value. The spirit is impeccable with a polish that typically eludes this price point with notes that include lime zest, banana peel, white pepper, dried oregano, avocado leaf and minerals.
2oz Arette Gran Clase Extra Anejo
Gran Clase is aged for 48 months in single barrel bourbon American oak barrels. Aromas: Agave-forward, with mild wood notes, sweet tropical fruit balanced with light jalapeno, bell pepper unique to this lowlands Extra Añejo. Palate: Fresh cut wood, dark caramel sweetness with traces of malt and vanilla. Finish: Slightly thick, with a bright and spicy finish. Balanced complexity without over-powering oak.
2oz Arte Nom Anejo 1146
Aroma: baking spices, vanilla, butterscotch Palate: cooked agave, dark chocolate, orange zest, pecan pie, toffee Finish: this Tequila makes us salivate on the finish with dryness and a sweetness,
2oz Arte Nom Blanco 1123
Aroma: roasted pineapple, warm butter, baking spices, smoked pepper, cider Palate: hot cinnamon, black pepper, sweet potato, vanilla, licorice, almond, smoke Finish: peppery and bright, lasting sweetness
2oz Arte Nom Blanco 1579
Aroma: yeasty minerality, fresh rainfall, cooked agave, mint Palate: spearmint, freshly cut grass, deeply caramelized agave presenting a warm, full, and medium bodied mouth feel Finish: rounded, soft and persistent
2oz Arte Nom Repo 1416
Agave mash is fermented with a field-extracted, wild yeast Color of very pale, yellow straw, smoked citrus nose with hints of vanilla and roasted sweet potato Taste of salted vanilla cookie, allspice, oak, and some slight heat- but minimal burn
2oz Asombroso XA
To become our Gran Reserva, our 100% blue agave Silver is aged in new French oak barrels. This gives our premium añejo a full-bodied taste that critics have compared to an aged cognac or Armagnac At first you are pleasantly surprised by the sweet, delicate, honey-like opening nose; the honey component expands to include vanilla, buttercream and toffee, yielding to a smooth caramel finish
2oz Avion 44
Oily walnut, mango, fresh vanilla, slightly grassy notes leading into tobacco and smoke.
2oz Azunia Black
Made with 100% pure Weber Blue Agave grown in dedicated fields of the Tequila valley Piñas harvested by hand and roasted 36 hours in traditional clay hornos Fermented naturally in open-air vats with wild borne yeast Finished with double pot still distillation Aged 2 years in American Oak barrels
2oz Azunia Blanco
An un-aged award-winner, Azuñia Blanco Organic Tequila boasts agave, lemon and tropical fruit flavors, finishing off with notes of light pepper and citrus.
2oz Casa Dragones Anejo
Body & Color: Light caramel, with bright hues and pronounced legs. Aroma: Fresh floral, pear with notes of figs and almonds. Taste: Notes of macadamia, nutmeg and blackberry. Finish: Long round finish, notes of cacao, spicy black pepper.
2oz Casa Dragones Blanco
Body & Color Smooth, full body with bright, crystal hues and defined legs. Aroma Fresh and herbaceous with notes of grapefruit and green apple. Taste Unique balance of semi-sweet notes of agave warmed by hints of pepper and cloves. Finish Crisp, light finish with hints of almonds and a bright aftertaste.
2oz Casa Dragones Joven
Body & Color Rich silky body, with brilliant platinum hues and long pronounced legs, indicating a full body with a sleek texture on the palate. Aroma Fresh and inviting, subtle floral and citrus aroma with notes of sweet roasted agave. Taste Soft and smooth with hints of vanilla and spiced undertones, balanced with delicate notes of pear. Finish Clean, warm finish with hints of hazelnut and a bright, open aftertaste.
2oz Casa Noble Anejo
2oz Casa Noble Blanco
2oz Casa Noble Marques
2oz Casa Noble Reposado
2oz Casamigos Anejo
COLOR: Rich caramel. AROMA: Soft caramel and vanilla notes. FLAVOR: Perfect balance of sweetness from the Blue Weber agaves layered with hints of spice and barrel oak. WATER: Purified water from our own well. AGED: 14 months in premium American white oak barrels.
2oz Casamigos Blanco
COLOR: Crystal clear. AROMA: Hints of citrus & sweet agave. FLAVOR: Fruit forward with notes of vanilla and grapefruit.
2oz Casamigos Repo
COLOR: Golden honey AROMA: Caramel with hints of cocoa. FLAVOR: Notes of dried fruits and spicy oak with a touch of sweet agave.
2oz Cascahuin Anejo
View: Clean and bright giving a natural amber color of the worn barrel. Smell: Fragrance of raisins and small aromas of almond, peach and golden peanut. Taste: Natural flavors are denoted to the wood (American oak barrels), and at the end a sweet taste of cooked agave matured in barrel, when passing the drink you feel silky while drying your mouth through the barrel that carries the product.
2oz Cascahuin Blanco
View: Clean and bright giving a natural amber color of the worn barrel. Smell: Fragrance of raisins and small aromas of almond, peach and golden peanut. Taste: Natural flavors are denoted to the wood (American oak barrels), and at the end a sweet taste of cooked agave matured in the barrel, when passing the drink you feel silky while drying the mouth
2oz Cascahuin Reposado
View: Clean and bright giving a straw yellow natural color of the worn barrel. Smell: Fragrance of cooked agave and small aromas of honey, vanilla, having a very peculiar aroma of dry land, without losing the characteristic of agave. Flavor: The balanced drink, where sweet flavors of cooked agave and wood (American oak) are denoted, resulting in a good combination noticing a silky sensation to the aftertaste.
2oz Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Añejo is barrel aged for over two years, taking it beyond the fresh agave flavors through toasted oak to a deeper level of woody richness. This enticing copper-colored spirit is an evolving masterpiece of fresh-cut wood, maple, dark chocolate and black pepper
2oz Cincoro Blanco
This innovative blend spotlights delicious flavors of honey, citrus and subtle coconut. With its ultra-smooth finish
2oz Cincoro Extra Anejo
COLOR Deep Copper AROMA Subtle wood notes with sweet cooked agave, baking spices, dried fruits, caramel TASTE Very complex, light toasted oak, sweet cooked agave, white chocolate, lingering spices, light coffee FINISH Complex, extra long, similar to a fine cognac. Toasted oak, dried fruits, baking spices, light agave
2oz Cincoro Repo
Distilled in small batches, this rare spirit is characterized by the flavors of toasted oak, caramel and baking spices. Smooth and refined
2oz Clase Azul Anejo
COLOR: Amber with copper highlights. BODY: Great body. AROMA: Toffee, cinnamon, clove, roasted hazelnut, Mexican vanilla, orange marmalade, quince, and toasted oak. FLAVOR: Nutmeg, clove, orange marmalade, and toasted oak with a silky mouthfeel.
2oz Clase Azul Gold
Color: Soft amber with golden sparkles. Body: Medium body. Aroma: Agave syrup, green apple, orange peel, fresh fig, raisins, light note of almond and walnut. Taste: Toasted wood, fig, green olive, ginger, cocoa / dark chocolate.
2oz Clase Azul Plata
COLOR: Clear, bright with silver highlights. BODY: Light to medium. AROMA: Fresh aromas of orange, lemongrass, and mint. Hints of vanilla, green apple, and green tea. FLAVOR: Vanilla, meyer lemon, fresh mint, and a hint of green guava.
2oz Clase Azul Repo
COLOR: Gold color with bright yellow highlights. BODY: Medium. AROMA: Agave syrup, vanilla, candied orange peel, and American oak. Light notes of cinnamon and banana. FLAVOR: Hazelnut, vanilla, cloves, cinnamon, and a subtle hint of agave syrup.
2oz Clase Azul Ultra
COLOR: Dark amber with copper highlights. BODY: Full body. AROMA: Sherry, dried plums, apricot, and cherries. Maple syrup, hazelnut, and intense oak. FLAVOR: Dried plums, cinnamon, crème caramel, vanilla, and crystalized ginger.
2oz Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo
Production Notes Aged 6 years in the finest Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak wine barrels, making it one of the oldest and most refined Extra Añejos on the market. Origen is the legacy of our private family recipe. Tasting Notes Aromas of spice, vanilla, caramel and sweet oak that lend to a robust palate, teeming with flavors of dried fig and cinnamon. Details • 100% Agave • No additives, sweeteners, flavoring, coloring or chemicals • Award-winning Napa Cabernet Barrels • Family-owned & operated distillery • 61 Calories/oz
2oz Codigo Anejo
2oz Codigo Anejo Barrel Strength
2oz Codigo Blanco
2oz Codigo chído
2oz Codigo Reposado
2oz Codigo Rosa
Tasting Notes Leads with bright agave character and finishes with the soft red wine notes of Cabernet.
2oz Codigo XA Sherry Cask
2oz Don Fulano Anejo
Notes: Rich, aromas of baked banana and tropical citrus fruit as well as dried harvest fruit. Palate: Lavish spice elements like cardamom and allspice emerge. Aroma: Dry on the palate with hints of honey and caramelized nuts as well as toasted coconut. Nose: Sweet, creamy vanilla is counterbalanced by notes of mint and menthol. Finish: Underlying notes of dark chocolate and leather create a distillate that's a pleasure to indulge on after dinner.
2oz Don Fulano Blanco
2oz Don Fulano Extra Anejo
Notes: Finished in Oloroso casks, this stunning extra añejo is exceptionally rich with fruit notes of dried black cherries and apricots. Palate: Sweet brown spices, cloves, nutmeg and pepper are abundant in this expression. Aroma: We can sense some sweetness from caramel, toffee and chocolate-covered fruit that is balanced by the freshness of menthol. Nose: Complex flavors of coffee beans, dark chocolate, old leather and tobacco as well as cola nut and roasted nuts create a unique sensory experience. Finish: Velvety, rich and incredibly complex, the Imperial is truly outstanding and is best enjoyed neat.
2oz Don Fulano Reposado
Notes: Round on the palate with notes of coconut and macadamia. Palate: Enticing sweet prune, cooked agave and mature fruit compote form the mid-palate. Aroma: Limousine oak emerges with notes of vanilla bean, dark chocolate and baking spices. Nose: Dried herbs and grass add to the delicate and ethereal character of this expression. Finish: Cream and ashy minerals add to this complex and pure Reposado.
2oz Don Julio 1942
NOSE Rich caramel and chocolate TASTE Warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave FINISH Lingering oak and rich vanilla
2oz Don Julio 70
AGING 18 months & charcoal filtered NOSE Crisp with traditional hints of Añejo TASTE Smooth in character with highlights of vanilla, honey and toasted oak FINISH Lingering hints of oak followed by a clean, warm finish
2oz Don Julio Anejo
2oz Don Julio Blanco
Crisp agave aromas blended with hints of citrus notes - lemon, lime and grapefruit
2oz Don Julio Primavera
Featuring a flawless balance of notes including honeyed agave, a hint of spice and a light, citrus finish
2oz Don Julio Real
NOSE A mature aroma balanced with gentle hints of citrus and sweet, cooked agave TASTE Enticing vanilla flavors layered with caramel, chocolate and almond undertones FINISH Sweetly seductive with lingering vanilla impressions and a hint of oak for a warm, sensuous finish
2oz Don Julio Repo
Nose An inviting aroma of mellow lemon citrus notes and spice layers with touches of ripe stone fruit TASTE Incredibly soft and elegant hints of dark chocolate, vanilla and light cinnamon FINISH Silky, warm finish with an essence of dried fruit, nuts and a touch of caramel apple
2oz Don Julio Ultima Reserva
AGING 36-month aged luxury Extra Añejo Tequila NOSE Toasted oak and caramel TASTE Hints of apricot and orange FINISH Deliciously smooth honeyed agave
2oz Don Q Pilar Extra Anejo
COLOR A bright, shimmering, golden hue. NOSE Notes of toasty oak, fruit and butterscotch. PALATE A round, lush palate. Layered with pineapple, chocolate and baked agave. FINISH A decadently slow finish and warm reprise of sweet oak.
2oz Don Ramon XA
Mexico- Don Ramon Limited Edition Extra Anejo is aged in oak barrels for three years resulting in an exquisitely smooth, complex taste and robust profile. Made from 100% Blue Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this copper toned elixir embodies the absolute art of fine tequila
2oz Dos Artes Blanco
This perfectly smooth tequila has flavor notes of herbs, sweet apple and agave.
2oz Dos Artes Plata
2oz El Tequelino Extra Rare Reposado
Aroma Vanilla, honey, subtle touch of black pepper, cooked agave. Taste Marzipan, light spiciness with notes of sweet agave and oak
2oz El Tequileno
2oz El Tequileno Anejo
Aroma: Oak, vanilla, Orange, Cooked Agave TASTE: Sweet oak, vanilla, cooked agave, sweet spices, orange, dried fruit, caramel
2oz El Tequileno Platinum Blanco
Aroma: Cooked agave, herbal, delicate nuances of anise and black pepper TASTE: Slight spiciness, savory with a delicate finish
2oz El Tequileno Reposado Gran Reserva
Aroma: Banana, caramelized pear, nutmeg, vanilla and caramel TASTE: Light oak, vanilla, spicy, toffee, macadamia nuts
2oz El Tesoro Anejo
Appearance Gold Aroma Floral jasmine and oaky character with agave back notes Taste Sweet agave balanced with pepper, oak and floral tones
2oz El Tesoro Blanco
Appearance Crystal clear Aroma Fresh agave mixed with honey and a touch of green olive Taste Sweet taste balanced with agave, white pepper and subtle green notes
2oz El Tesoro Extra Anejo
Appearance Vibrant gold Aroma Coffee, cinnamon and butter with notes of caramel Taste A balanced blend of coffee, dark chocolate, dry fruits and roasted almonds
2oz El Tesoro Paradiso
2oz El Tesoro Repo
Appearance Straw Aroma Smoky oak with hints of fruit, vanilla and dill Taste Robust blend of oak and agave with smoke and pepper
2oz Espolon Blanco
COLOR: Clear with platinum cast. NOSE: Delicate, sweet agave; floral, tropical fruit and lemon zest aromas; hint of pepper. TASTE: Soft mouthfeel, light- to medium-bodied palate with bright agave flavor; notes of pepper, vanilla bean, grilled pineapple and spice. Elegant, clean finish that ends with a hint of spice
2oz Espolon Extra Anejo
COLOR: Beautifully rich, deep golden hue. NOSE: Slightly floral yet subtly smoky, its prominent roasted agave nose marries with baking spices and hints of toasted almond, vanilla, ripened pineapple, maple and oak. TASTE: Prominent vanilla with notes of nutmeg and white peppercorn are joined by hints of cocoa nibs, bitter chocolate, rich roasted fruits and agave. A rich mouthfeel with lingering traces of dark chocolate, cherry, tobacco and honey.
2oz Forteleza Anejo
Caramel, vanilla, butterscotch and cooked agave aromas practically jump from the glass in this highly-praised and perfectly-aged añejo. This tequila is so rich and complex that some people are even able to detect pineapple, peach, orange blossom, nutmeg, and raisin in the nose. Once in your mouth, the full cooked agave experience continues with a thick and oily texture that coats your mouth in a very soothing way. Butterscotch, caramel, toffee, citrus, and hazelnuts are common flavors that people identify.
2oz Forteleza Blanco
Aromas of citrus, and rich cooked agave fill your nose in this unique and very special blanco tequila. Also present: butter, olive, earth, black pepper, and a deep inviting vegetal complexity. Flavors include citrus, cooked agave, vanilla, basil, olive, and lime. The finish is long and deep, complex yet easy to drink. Fortaleza Blanco is a true aficionado’s tequila.
2oz Fortelza Repo
Aromas of citrus, caramel, butter, cooked agave, and sage are the beginning of a pleasingly balanced and very unique tasting experience. Fortaleza Reposado has it’s own distinct character, and is not like any other tequila. Flavors include cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, apple, earth, and cinnamon. The finish is long and rich, delicately spicy, and it has an oily texture that make this a joy to drink.
2oz Fuenteseca 11yr
Aroma: warm toffee, roasted agave, dried mangos, oak, ground coffee Palate: slightly sweet, baking spices, clove, roasted agaves, dried fruit, pepper Finish: peppery yet delicate finish reminiscent of a well done scotch or cognac
2oz Fuenteseca 7yr
Rich, Caramel, Cinnamon, Balanced
2oz Gran Centenario Leyenda
2oz Gran Patron Burdeos
2oz Gran Patron Piedra
COLOR Deep mahogany AROMA Fresh fruit & mushroom with hints of toasted French oak TASTE Sweet yet complex with notes of agave, vanilla & mushroom FINISH Smooth, long-lasting
2oz Heradura Legend
Tequila Herradura Legend is a unique Añejo tequila. made from the finest 100% blue agave, naturally fermented, distilled and then matured for 14 months in heavily charred, new American White Oak barrels. These special barrels have been deeply grooved, exposing the tequila to more layers of toasted oak, as it patiently ages resulting in a special Añejo tequila with an incredibly rich, deep color and a luxurious and velvety smooth taste
2oz Herradura Selcion Suprema
Incredibly complex yet impossibly smooth. Aged for an incredible 49 months in American White Oak barrels, Herradura Selección Suprema is our most premium ultra-rested tequila. Extra aging creates a tequila of an extremely rich, dark amber color with cooked agave, spice and floral notes. Exceptionally smooth and complex, Selección Surprema has a lasting, subtly-sweet aftertaste.
2oz Herradura Ultra
Beyond smooth. The crisp taste of Herradura Ultra starts with one of our finest añejos filtered to remove color and enhance smoothness. Prior to filtering, a subtle hint of pure agave nectar is added giving Ultra subtle notes of cooked agave, caramel, and honey with toasted almonds and a finish that is beyond smooth.
2oz Hussong Platinum
Hussong’s Platinum Tequila is the perfect combination of age and beauty. Aged in bourbon barrels for 15 months, it is then filtered to give it a crystal clear appearance.
2oz Komos
The Tequila has a stunning nose of sugared pineapple surrounded by bright agave freshness and lime zest. The mouthfeel is rich, with floral and delicate fruit notes picked up from its time in the French oak. The finish is mineral driven and dry, but the roundness of the aging process is felt in the delicate sweetness on the palate.
2oz Lalo Blanco
LOOK at the platinum color; the body and texture. FEEL the viscosity and the quality of the liquid and notice how the aromas stay on your hands. SMELL the top notes of cooked agave, sweet potato, cinnamon and a hint of dulce de leche. SIP and experience the taste of those aromas. Sip again and notice citrus and tropical fruit notes
2oz Lobos Extra Anejo
ON THE NOSE A smokiness that lingers; dark, charred and peppery. FLAVOR PROFILE Transcends from citrus to oak and sherry, with a hint of molasses.
2oz Mandala XA
2oz Manik EA
Clean, Agave, Oak, Spice, Smooth
2oz Partida Blanco
Real and fresh expression of blue agave. Crystal clear appearance. Perfect harmony and balance between aromas and flavors. Wide and complex variety of herbal, earthy and citrus notes dominate. Hints of tropical fruits and vanilla but overall cooked agave, sweet potatoes, black pepper, volcanic minerals and grapefruit.
2oz Pasote Anejo
aroma One whiff confirms the luscious benefits of long aging in American oak. Soft aromas of roasted agave, clean vanilla and sweet coconut merge in a pleasing harmony. taste The experience begins with a decadently rich mouthfeel that’s velvety smooth. Long barrel aging mellows the character of the roasted agave, bringing out hints of roasted oranges and spicy cinnamon for a finely nuanced complexity.
2oz Pasote Blanco
aroma Rewards agave lovers with the ripe essence of the plant itself, roasted to perfection to bring out its herbaceous depths. A deeper sniff reveals fragrant undertones of bright citrus. taste Utterly clean and clear, with an exquisitely soft mouthfeel, the first impression of this beautifully balanced agave tequila is that you’re drinking liquid light. Crisp, zesty citrus dominates the foreground, unfolding mid-palate to pure succulent blue agave
2oz Pasote Extra Anejo
aroma Complex scents greet the nose with bright freshness as notes of citrus peel and roasted agave unite in the glass. Long aging in American Oak is evident in the golden honey color and warm aromas. taste Having spent forty-eight months in ex-bourbon barrels, the palate is complex and well-balanced. Exotic flavors of honey and caramelized pineapple arouse the senses. Vegetal notes of roasted agave complement warming spices and toasty oak nuances. Bright, tingling szechuan spices linger at the front of the palate before a long, sumptuous finish follows to the back of the palate.
2oz Pasote Reposado
aroma Light golden in color, our agave tequila presents a rich, intriguing nose. The distinctive herbal aroma of roasted agave is delicately balanced with subtle notes of ripe coconut and sweet American oak. taste Lusciously supple and warming, this agave tequila is rich with softly mellowed flavors, thanks to barrel aging in American oak. The fruit-forward taste of roasted agave melds with fresh floral notes and subtle hints of sweet vanilla.
2oz Patron Anejo
COLOR Warm amber AROMA Oak wood, vanilla & raisins TASTE Oak wood with notes of vanilla, raisin & honey FINISH Caramel & smoky notes
2oz Patron Extra Anejo
COLOR Bright, dark gold AROMA Dry fruits, vanilla & light banana TASTE Fruity with notes of light agave, honey & vanilla FINISH Oak, vanilla & dry fruits
2oz Patron Repo
COLOR Light amber tint AROMA Oak wood & fresh agave TASTE Fresh agave & oak with notes of fruit, citrus & honey FINISH Light floral & vanilla
2oz Patron Silver
COLOR Crystal clear AROMA Fruits & citrus TASTE Smooth & sweet FINISH Light pepper
2oz Pueblo Viejo Blanco
Notes of toasted agave, fresh green herbs and vibrant citrus. Soft and smooth on the palate with hints of sweet vanilla, savory brown spices, and black pepper with a warming finish
2oz Pueblo Viejo Repo
Aged in oak barrels for 60 days. Soft and smooth on the palate imparting flavors of vanilla and caramel onto Camarena’s natural agave sweetness and notes of soft spice.
2oz Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo
Reserva de la Familia® Extra Añejo is the award-winning pinnacle of the Jose Cuervo family of tequilas. The finest 10-12 year-old agaves are hand-selected, and only the most flavorful inner portion of the agave’s heart is used to make this 100% Blue Agave Extra Añejo Tequila.
2oz Reserva de la Familia Reposado
2oz Revel Anejo
96 Proof – 750 ml Aged 24 Months in French Oak Barrels Extra Smooth Triple Distilled 100% Puro De Agave (Weber Blue Agave) HINTS OF Caramel, vanilla and smoked cardamon with a smooth finish.
2oz Revel Blanco
HINTS OF Citrus and juniper with a clean fresh agave finish.
2oz Revel Reposado
80 Proof – 750 ml Aged 12 Months in American White Oak Barrels Extra Smooth Triple Distilled 100% Puro De Agave (Weber Blue Agave) HINTS OF Smoky oak and vanilla that goes down smooth.
2oz Rey Sol
Appearance It has an intense amber bright color with orange intense copper highlights. Aroma The aroma is of oak, chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, roasted almonds, and dried fruit. Taste At the start of the mouth it is sweet and great bodied, where the oak notes are dominant. Delivers a long lasting end of chocolate and almond flavors.
2oz San Matias Gran Reserve
APPEARANCE Tequila amber bright medium, clean and transparent and orange hue, with dripping in slow glass and crown in calix, has great body. AROMA Initial aroma of butter and ripe fruits and notes of chocolate and toasted almond, intense hazelnut, in retro smell there are notes of crust of rye bread and red flowers. TASTE Natural sweet flavor, sapidity, slight acidity. It presominates sweet and light acidity.
2oz Siete Leguas Anejo
AROMAS AND FLAVORS AT REST Scents of red fruits steeped in woody tones from the barrels without losing the aroma of cooked agave. FLAVOUR Light, fruity and sweet flavors such as maple syrup, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and dried fruit such as raisins, prunes, orange, peach, quince and red fruits such as cherries and cranberries that seep into the tequila throughout the aging process and come from the barrels. The flavor of cooked agave lingers, along with the harmony of very light touches of spice such as cinnamon, clove and subtle yet refreshing traces of spearmint, mint and chamomile. The aftertaste persists without losing the flavors long after tasting the tequila, providing a marked presence of dried and red fruit flavor along with sweet notes infused by the wood in the barrels that doesn’t overpower the flavor of cooked agave.
2oz Siete Leguas Blanco
AROMAS AND FLAVOURS Strong flavor of cooked agave and cooked agave fibers FLAVOR The sweet flavor of cooked agave with herbal and citrus notes as well as the freshness of spearmint and mint. The aftertaste is persistent without losing flavor long after having tasted the tequila, making the presence of the fruit flavor and the sweet notes of wood, caramel and vanilla more marked without losing the flavor of the cooked agave.
2oz Siete Leguas Reposado
AROMAS AND FLAVORS AT REST Cooked agave, fresh (raw) agave, herbal notes married with sweet fragrances and woody undertones from the barrels. FLAVOR The flavor of cooked agave in harmony with the freshness of herbal flavors such as spearmint, mint, chamomile and citrus notes such as grapefruit and lime; paired with sweet, very light flavors coming from the barrels such as caramel, vanilla and some dried fruit (raisins and prunes). The aftertaste is persistent without losing flavor long after having tasted the tequila, making the presence of the fruit flavor and the sweet notes of wood, caramel and vanilla more marked without losing the flavor of the cooked agave.
2oz Socorro Anejo
Color Dark Amber Aroma Barrel forward with lingering notes of sweetness and cocoa Flavor Distinctive and wonderfully complex, its flavor is the ideal balance between the barrel oak and toffee
2oz Socorro Blanco
Color Clear with silver hues Aroma Delicate herbal and citrus aromas with intense notes of cooked agave Flavor Delicious notes of ripe agave accompanied by touches of sweet fruit, finished with flavors of banana and agave honey
2oz Socorro Reposado
Color Light Golden Aroma Perfect balance between barrels and Blue Weber agave with a lasting caramel aroma Flavor Agave caramel with a finish of oak and vanilla
2oz Soledad Añejo
2oz Soledad Di de los Muertos
Soledad 13 Ajijic is a unique spirit for us as a brand that is deeply rooted in Mexican culture. This 13-year Extra Añejo Tequila is aged for 13 years in hand selected ex-bourbon barrels in Los Altos, Jalisco. This tequila offers powerful and rich agave notes.
2oz Soledad Extra Anejo
Color Great body, intense and bright amber color with deep mahogony nuances Aroma The first impression is of sweet woody aromas, Dried figs an prunes, caramel, maple syrup and toasted walnuts Taste very smooth flavor where the intense notes of oak and sweet
2oz Soledad Joven
2oz Tapatio Blanco
Mexico - Aged 6 months in stainless steel. Modest agave, and black pepper, on the nose. The body is initially hot. Nice balance on agave, lemon, sweetness, and Chile powder. Touches of black pepper hit the back of the throat for the finish.
2oz Tapatio Excelencia
Appearence Mahogany color, dark amber with reddish tones. Great body and clear presence of essential oils, which hang from the glass. Aroma Large concentration of vanilla, maple, caramel and apple, which perfectly complement the intense cooked agave, roasted peppers, cinnamon and spice aromas. If allowed to breath, it releases aromas of baked bread, sweet pea and delicate floral notes. Taste Fabulous intensity of flavor with all the aromatic elements perfectly delineated: intense cooked Agave, cake, spices, brown sugar, chocolate, vanilla and caramel, nuts and light spices, all of which are assembled into a sumptuous whole, with the creamy taste of oak. A warm, rich, quite intricate and incredibly long finish. Wave after wave of flavors perfectly intermingled and quite complex.
2oz Tapatio Repo
Mexico - Aged 8 moths in oak barrels. Sunlight in color, with plenty of agave on the nose. On the tongue, the vegetal and herbal notes are dialed way back. Curious chocolate and jalapeno pepper notes linger on the nose long after you have sipped your last.
2oz Tapitio Blanco 110
55% Alc.Vol. The maximum alcohol content allowed by the standard for Tequila Appearence Bright Crystal with intense silvery tones: the essential oil literally hangs from the glass. Aroma Despite its alcoholic content, its aromas are well defined: Raw Agave (herbaceous), white pepper, citrus and Mint. Taste Intense cooked Agave, slightly smoky, pepper, anise, cinnamon and apple. A very long and well accomplished finish.
2oz Tears of Llorona
Mexico- Tears of LLorona is a 5 year old extra anejo tequila created by Master Distiller German Gonzalez for friends and family. This very limited product is a blend of 5 year old 100% blue agave tequila aged in scotch, sherry, and brandy barrels for a unique taste.
2oz Tequila Ocho Anejo
Mexico- Aromas of wood with dried fruits and powdered sugar along with hints of cinnamon, orange peel, plum and caramel. Thick and smooth on the palate, initially opening up to spices then leading to softer plum, lavender and black olive flavors. Finishes with coffee and cacao accents.
2oz Tequila Ocho Blanco
Mexico- Sweetly floral nose with extra ripe agaves and candied fruit presenting themselves. Citrus, cinnamon, dried fruit and almond on the palate with a lingering hint of spearmint on the finish.
2oz Tequila Ocho Repo
Mexico- Strong, broad floral presence on the nose along with sweet agave. Oak accents. Initial flavors of soft, ripe agave followed by balanced fruit and acidity for smooth taste with a subtle oak presence. Oak continues into finish with soft tannin notes and lingering agave sweetness.
2oz Tequila Ocho Ultra
At once the mouthfeel is full bodied, voluptuous and robust. Become trapped in honey and vanilla sweetness you become entranced. The palate detects black and green olives and a pleasing hint of spearmint. As you swallow you savor a pleasing earthiness. The rich and abundant agave flavors are all there with an oaky woodiness imbued by the time spent aging.
2oz Nosotros Reposado
2oz Amaras Cupreata
2oz Amaras Espadin
2oz Amaras Verde
2oz Casamigos Mezcal
2oz Clase Azul Mexcal
2oz Codigo Mezcal
2oz Curado Agave Azul
2oz Curado Cupreata
2oz Curado Espadin
2oz Del Maguey Chichicapa
2oz Del Maguey Espadin
2oz El Silencio Espadin
2oz Ilegal Joven
2oz Ilegal Repo
2oz MG Mezcal Gin
2oz Montelobos Mezcal
2oz Recuerdo Mezcal Joven
2oz Rey Compero Joven
2oz Xicaru Anejo
2oz Xicaru Reposado
2oz Xicaru Silver
1oz Amaras Cupreata
1oz Amaras Espadin
1oz Casamigos Mezcal
1oz Clase Azul Mexcal
1oz Curado Agave Azul
1oz Curado Cupreata
1oz Curado Espadin
1oz Del Maguey Chichicapa
1oz Derrumbes Tamaulipas
1oz Derrumbes Zacateces
1oz El Silencio Espadin
1oz Ilegal Joven
1oz Ilegal Repo
1oz Mg Mezcal Gin
1oz Montelobos Mezcal Joven
1oz Recuerdo joven
1oz Rey Compero Joven
2oz Shibui Burbon Cask
2oz Aberlour 12
2oz Aberlour Abunadh
2oz Abosolo Mexican Whisky
2oz Angels Envy Bourbon
2oz Balvenie 12 Doublewood
2oz Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
2oz Balvenie 17 Doublewood
2oz Blantons
2oz Blood Oath #7
2oz Breene French Single Malt
2oz Brenne 10
2oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon
2oz Bulleit Bourbon
2oz Crown Royal
2oz Dewers White Label
2oz Eagle Rare
2oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
2oz Elijah Craig Small Batch
2oz Glenmorangie 10
2oz Heaven Hill 100 Proof
2oz Heavens Door
2oz Henderson
2oz Jack Daniels Black
2oz Jameson
2oz Jim Beam
2oz Johnnie Walker Black
2oz Knob Creek Bourbon
2oz Knob Creek Rye
2oz Larceny Small Batch
2oz Maker Mark
2oz Monkey Shoulder
2oz Old Ezra 7 Year
2oz Orphan Barrel 14yr
2oz Russels Reserve 13yr
2oz Smoke Wagon
2oz Stagg Jr
2oz Uncle Nearest Small Batch 1884
2oz Weller 12
2oz Weller Antique
2oz Weller Full Proof
2oz Weller Special Reserve
2oz Whistlepig 10year
2oz Woodford Double Oak
2oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon
2oz Woodford Reserve Rye
2oz Yamazaki 12
2oz Yamazaki 18
1oz Aberlour 12
1oz Aberlour Abunadh
1oz Abosolo Mexican Whisky
1oz Angels Envy Bourbon
1oz Balvenie 12 Doublewood
1oz Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
1oz Balvenie 17 Doublewood
1oz Blantons
1oz Blood Oath # 7
1oz Breene French Single Malt
1oz Brenne 10
1oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon
1oz Bulleit Borbon
1oz Crown Royal
1oz Dewers White Label
1oz Eagle Rare
1oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
1oz Elijah Craig Small Batch
1oz Glenmorangie 10
1oz Heaven Hill 100 Proof
1oz Heavens Door
1oz Jack Daniels Black
1oz Jameson
1oz Jim Beam
1oz Johnnie Walker Black
1oz Knob Creek Bourbon
1oz Knob Creek Rye
1oz Larceny Small Batch
1oz Maker Mark
1oz Monkey Shoulder
1oz Old Ezra 7 Year
1oz Henderson
1oz Orphan Barrel
1oz Smoke Wagon
1oz Stagg Jr
1oz Weller 12
1oz Weller Antique
1oz Weller Full Proof
1oz Weller Special Reserve
1oz Whistlepig 10year Rye
1oz Woodford Double Ok
1oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon
1oz Woodford Reserve Rye
1oz Yamazaki 12
1oz Yamazaki 18
2oz Bacardi Light
2oz Captain Morgan
2oz Diplomatico
2oz Paranubes
2oz Plantation Pineapple
2oz Ron Zacapa
2oz Hamilton Demerara
Bacardi Light
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Paranubes
Plantation Pineapple
Ron Zacapa
Hamilton Demerara
2oz Belvedere
2oz Grey Goose
2oz Grey Goose Strawberry
2oz Ketel One
2oz Titos
2oz Wheatley
2oz Reyka
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Strawberry
Ketel One
Titos
Wheatley
Reyka
2oz Bombay Sapphire
2oz Fords
2oz Green House
2oz Tanqueray
2oz Zephyr
2oz Hendricks
Bombay Sapphire
Fords
Green House
Tanqueray
Zephyr
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Cappelletti Vino
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cointreau
Cuarenta Tres
Giffard Crème de Violette
Grand Marnier
Hennesey
Luxardo
Naranja
St Elder
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Campari
Cappelletti Vino
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cointreau
Cuarenta Tres
Giffard Crème de Violette
Luxardo
Naranja
St Elder
Nixta Corn
Open Liquor
Beer
16oz Dos Equis
16oz Aluminum Cowboy
16oz El Chingon
16oz El Vaquero
16oz Oktoberfest
16oz Modelo Negro
20oz Dos Equis
20oz Aluminum Cowboy
20oz El Chigon
20oz El Vaquero
20oz Oktoberfest
20oz Modelo Negro
Beer Sample
Estrella Jalisco
Dos Equis
Lone Star
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Pacifico Claro
Shiner Bock
Tacate
Victoria
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Mango
High Noon Black Cherry
Bohemia
Carta Blanca
Indio
Corona
Flights
Brunch Cocktails
Togo Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Modern Highend cocktail and taco lounge
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco, TX 75034