Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Chido Taco Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Steak Taco
Guacamole Casero

Appetizers

Appetizer Flight

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Chips and Salsa Mesa

$4.00

Elote

$8.00

Guacamole Casero

$8.00

Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese

Loaded chido Fries

$12.00

chido Fries, Queso, Chorizo, Green Onions

Nachos

$15.00

Queso Gringo

$8.00

Queso Blanco, Roasted Bell Pepper, Poblano, Chipotle

Salsa Sampler

$8.00

Salsa Verde, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Mesa

Tablitas

$18.00

Marinated Short Ribs

Tostadas

$12.00

Salads/Soups/Bowls

Watermelon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Pepitas, Pickled Watermelon Rim, Basil Vinaigrette, Cotija Cheese

Caesar

$15.00

Charred Romaine, Corn, Fried Avocado, Lime Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressing

Half Caesar

$10.00

Charred Romaine, Corn, Fried Avocado, Lime Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressing

Salad Bowl

$9.00

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Tacos Chidos

Street Tacos (3 per Order)

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Fried Shrimp, House Buffalo Sauce, Slaw, Ranch Crema, Flour Tortilla

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Anaheim Pepper, Zucchini, Tomato, Corn, Fried Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Corn Tortilla

Fish Taco

$6.00

Fresh fried Cod(optional seared), Slaw, Ranch Crema, Pico, Flour Tortilla

Jerk Chicken Taco (spicy)

$6.00

Marinated Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Pineapple Pico, Jerk Salsa, Flour Tortilla

Steak Taco

$7.00

Marinated Wagyu Skirt, Caramelized Onions, Corn Tortilla

Thai Curry Taco

$6.00

Yellow Curry, Sweet Potato, Chard, Tomato, Green Rice, Flour Tortilla

BLT Taco

$6.00

Machaca Taco

$6.00

Fried Avocado Taco

$6.00

Korean BBQ Taco

$6.00

Taco Gringo

$5.00

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

Brisket Taco

$7.00

Walking Taco

$7.00

Entrees

Spicy Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Queso Fresca, Crema

Carne Asada Steak

$28.00

8 Oz Wagyu Flank, Tajin Fries or Rice and Beans

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fajitas

Flautas

$16.00

Grilled Chicken and Salad

$10.00

Quesabirria Tacos

$16.00

Large Quesadilla

$8.00

Crunchy Wrap

$12.00

chido Burger

$14.00

Codigo Dinner

$150.00

Sides

Charro Beans

$5.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Grilled Avocado

$5.00

Jicama Slaw

$5.00

Side Corn Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Side Flour Tortillas (4)

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.00

Side Corn Tortillas (2)

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla (1)

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla (1)

$1.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Taco El Nino

$7.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Desserts

Cajeta Churros (2)

$8.00

Tres Leches Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bread Pudding with Croissants in a custard, baked to golden brown. Cinnamonsugar Dust, Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream

Mexican Vanilla Ice cream

$4.00

Mexican Coke float

$6.00

Cafecito Nevado

$8.00

Churro Sundae

$14.00

1 Free Churro Promo

Cocktails

chído Frozen

$10.00

House Frozen with Espolon Tequila

chído Rocks

$10.00

House Rocks Margarita

Mangonada

$14.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Mezarita

$12.00

Skinny

$12.00

Azunia Organic Bianco Tequila, Agave, Cointreau

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Rocks

$12.00

Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Agave

Worlds Skinniest

$16.00

Pineapple Coconut Margarita

$12.00

Pink Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

El Gato Negro

$6.00

Reposado OF

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters

Mezcal OF

$12.00

Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Agave Simple, Grapefruit Bitters, Grapefruit Zest

Bourbon OF

$12.00

chido Top Shelf

$37.00

Aye Papi

$12.00

Paloma (Pinche)

$12.00

Cimarron Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Squirt

Frozen Paloma

$12.00
Picante Carcel

Picante Carcel

$12.00

Serrano Infused Tequila, Lime, Agave, House Made Mango Puree, Naranja, Tajine Rim

La Playa

$12.00

Tequila Smash

$12.00

Topo chído

$12.00

La Toxica

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Naked and Famous

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Tequila Sour

$12.00

Pitcher Margarita House Rocks

$42.00

Pitcher Top Shelf Rocks

$60.00

Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Spicy Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Pineapple Coconut Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Picante Carcel

$50.00

Pitcher Mezarita

$50.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.00

Jello Shot

$4.00

Wine BTG

GLS Z Alexander Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Z Alexander Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Z Alexander Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Leviathon

$18.00

GLS Z Alexander Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Elouan Rose

$11.00

Rose All Day (can)

$7.00

GLS Segura Cava Bubbles

$8.00

Birthday Cava

GLS Ferari Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Wine BTB

Z Alexander Cabernet

$27.00

Z Alexander Red Blend

$27.00

Z Alexander Pinot Noir

$27.00

Leviathan Red Blend

$60.00

Z Alexander Chardonnay

$27.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Segura Cava Bubbles

$24.00

Daou Rose

$60.00

Santa Margarita Rose Bubbles

$55.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$100.00

Elouan Rose

$30.00

Liquor

2oz Adictivo Extra Anejo

$20.00

Color: Dark Amber reddish. Aroma: Fruit sweets. Taste: Toasting with notes of vanilla. Aging: 7 years Type of barrel: French oak barrel

2oz Arette Blanco

$6.00

Made at the historic, "El Llano," distillery in the cradle of the Tequila producing region, Arette is one of the few brands still made in the town of Tequila itself, just outside of the regional capital of Guadalajara. Produced by the Orendain brothers, themselves descendants of one of the country's most acclaimed and long lived tequila families the Arette tequilas are known for their exceptional quality and nearly unbeatable value. The spirit is impeccable with a polish that typically eludes this price point with notes that include lime zest, banana peel, white pepper, dried oregano, avocado leaf and minerals.

2oz Arette Gran Clase Extra Anejo

$27.00

Gran Clase is aged for 48 months in single barrel bourbon American oak barrels. Aromas: Agave-forward, with mild wood notes, sweet tropical fruit balanced with light jalapeno, bell pepper unique to this lowlands Extra Añejo. Palate: Fresh cut wood, dark caramel sweetness with traces of malt and vanilla. Finish: Slightly thick, with a bright and spicy finish. Balanced complexity without over-powering oak.

2oz Arte Nom Anejo 1146

$18.00

Aroma: baking spices, vanilla, butterscotch Palate: cooked agave, dark chocolate, orange zest, pecan pie, toffee Finish: this Tequila makes us salivate on the finish with dryness and a sweetness,

2oz Arte Nom Blanco 1123

$20.00

Aroma: roasted pineapple, warm butter, baking spices, smoked pepper, cider Palate: hot cinnamon, black pepper, sweet potato, vanilla, licorice, almond, smoke Finish: peppery and bright, lasting sweetness

2oz Arte Nom Blanco 1579

$14.00

Aroma: yeasty minerality, fresh rainfall, cooked agave, mint Palate: spearmint, freshly cut grass, deeply caramelized agave presenting a warm, full, and medium bodied mouth feel Finish: rounded, soft and persistent

2oz Arte Nom Repo 1416

$14.00

Agave mash is fermented with a field-extracted, wild yeast Color of very pale, yellow straw, smoked citrus nose with hints of vanilla and roasted sweet potato Taste of salted vanilla cookie, allspice, oak, and some slight heat- but minimal burn

2oz Asombroso XA

$47.00

To become our Gran Reserva, our 100% blue agave Silver is aged in new French oak barrels. This gives our premium añejo a full-bodied taste that critics have compared to an aged cognac or Armagnac At first you are pleasantly surprised by the sweet, delicate, honey-like opening nose; the honey component expands to include vanilla, buttercream and toffee, yielding to a smooth caramel finish

2oz Avion 44

$30.00

Oily walnut, mango, fresh vanilla, slightly grassy notes leading into tobacco and smoke.

2oz Azunia Black

$24.00

Made with 100% pure Weber Blue Agave grown in dedicated fields of the Tequila valley Piñas harvested by hand and roasted 36 hours in traditional clay hornos Fermented naturally in open-air vats with wild borne yeast Finished with double pot still distillation Aged 2 years in American Oak barrels

2oz Azunia Blanco

$10.00

An un-aged award-winner, Azuñia Blanco Organic Tequila boasts agave, lemon and tropical fruit flavors, finishing off with notes of light pepper and citrus.

2oz Casa Dragones Anejo

$30.00

Body & Color: Light caramel, with bright hues and pronounced legs. Aroma: Fresh floral, pear with notes of figs and almonds. Taste: Notes of macadamia, nutmeg and blackberry. Finish: Long round finish, notes of cacao, spicy black pepper.

2oz Casa Dragones Blanco

$14.00

Body & Color Smooth, full body with bright, crystal hues and defined legs. Aroma Fresh and herbaceous with notes of grapefruit and green apple. Taste Unique balance of semi-sweet notes of agave warmed by hints of pepper and cloves. Finish Crisp, light finish with hints of almonds and a bright aftertaste.

2oz Casa Dragones Joven

$40.00

Body & Color Rich silky body, with brilliant platinum hues and long pronounced legs, indicating a full body with a sleek texture on the palate. Aroma Fresh and inviting, subtle floral and citrus aroma with notes of sweet roasted agave. Taste Soft and smooth with hints of vanilla and spiced undertones, balanced with delicate notes of pear. Finish Clean, warm finish with hints of hazelnut and a bright, open aftertaste.

2oz Casa Noble Anejo

$15.00

2oz Casa Noble Blanco

$13.00

2oz Casa Noble Marques

$30.00

2oz Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

2oz Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

COLOR: Rich caramel. AROMA: Soft caramel and vanilla notes. FLAVOR: Perfect balance of sweetness from the Blue Weber agaves layered with hints of spice and barrel oak. WATER: Purified water from our own well. AGED: 14 months in premium American white oak barrels.

2oz Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

COLOR: Crystal clear. AROMA: Hints of citrus & sweet agave. FLAVOR: Fruit forward with notes of vanilla and grapefruit.

2oz Casamigos Repo

$14.00

COLOR: Golden honey AROMA: Caramel with hints of cocoa. FLAVOR: Notes of dried fruits and spicy oak with a touch of sweet agave.

2oz Cascahuin Anejo

$15.00

View: Clean and bright giving a natural amber color of the worn barrel. Smell: Fragrance of raisins and small aromas of almond, peach and golden peanut. Taste: Natural flavors are denoted to the wood (American oak barrels), and at the end a sweet taste of cooked agave matured in barrel, when passing the drink you feel silky while drying your mouth through the barrel that carries the product.

2oz Cascahuin Blanco

$13.00

View: Clean and bright giving a natural amber color of the worn barrel. Smell: Fragrance of raisins and small aromas of almond, peach and golden peanut. Taste: Natural flavors are denoted to the wood (American oak barrels), and at the end a sweet taste of cooked agave matured in the barrel, when passing the drink you feel silky while drying the mouth

2oz Cascahuin Reposado

$14.00

View: Clean and bright giving a straw yellow natural color of the worn barrel. Smell: Fragrance of cooked agave and small aromas of honey, vanilla, having a very peculiar aroma of dry land, without losing the characteristic of agave. Flavor: The balanced drink, where sweet flavors of cooked agave and wood (American oak) are denoted, resulting in a good combination noticing a silky sensation to the aftertaste.

2oz Cincoro Anejo

$26.00

Cincoro Añejo is barrel aged for over two years, taking it beyond the fresh agave flavors through toasted oak to a deeper level of woody richness. This enticing copper-colored spirit is an evolving masterpiece of fresh-cut wood, maple, dark chocolate and black pepper

2oz Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

This innovative blend spotlights delicious flavors of honey, citrus and subtle coconut. With its ultra-smooth finish

2oz Cincoro Extra Anejo

$200.00

COLOR Deep Copper AROMA Subtle wood notes with sweet cooked agave, baking spices, dried fruits, caramel TASTE Very complex, light toasted oak, sweet cooked agave, white chocolate, lingering spices, light coffee FINISH Complex, extra long, similar to a fine cognac. Toasted oak, dried fruits, baking spices, light agave

2oz Cincoro Repo

$18.00

Distilled in small batches, this rare spirit is characterized by the flavors of toasted oak, caramel and baking spices. Smooth and refined

2oz Clase Azul Anejo

$90.00

COLOR: Amber with copper highlights. BODY: Great body. AROMA: Toffee, cinnamon, clove, roasted hazelnut, Mexican vanilla, orange marmalade, quince, and toasted oak. FLAVOR: Nutmeg, clove, orange marmalade, and toasted oak with a silky mouthfeel.

2oz Clase Azul Gold

$100.00

Color: Soft amber with golden sparkles. Body: Medium body. Aroma: Agave syrup, green apple, orange peel, fresh fig, raisins, light note of almond and walnut. Taste: Toasted wood, fig, green olive, ginger, cocoa / dark chocolate.

2oz Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

COLOR: Clear, bright with silver highlights. BODY: Light to medium. AROMA: Fresh aromas of orange, lemongrass, and mint. Hints of vanilla, green apple, and green tea. FLAVOR: Vanilla, meyer lemon, fresh mint, and a hint of green guava.

2oz Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

COLOR: Gold color with bright yellow highlights. BODY: Medium. AROMA: Agave syrup, vanilla, candied orange peel, and American oak. Light notes of cinnamon and banana. FLAVOR: Hazelnut, vanilla, cloves, cinnamon, and a subtle hint of agave syrup.

2oz Clase Azul Ultra

$280.00

COLOR: Dark amber with copper highlights. BODY: Full body. AROMA: Sherry, dried plums, apricot, and cherries. Maple syrup, hazelnut, and intense oak. FLAVOR: Dried plums, cinnamon, crème caramel, vanilla, and crystalized ginger.

2oz Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo

$55.00

Production Notes Aged 6 years in the finest Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak wine barrels, making it one of the oldest and most refined Extra Añejos on the market. Origen is the legacy of our private family recipe. Tasting Notes Aromas of spice, vanilla, caramel and sweet oak that lend to a robust palate, teeming with flavors of dried fig and cinnamon. Details • 100% Agave • No additives, sweeteners, flavoring, coloring or chemicals • Award-winning Napa Cabernet Barrels • Family-owned & operated distillery • 61 Calories/oz

2oz Codigo Anejo

$27.00

2oz Codigo Anejo Barrel Strength

$30.00

2oz Codigo Blanco

$13.00

2oz Codigo chído

$35.00

2oz Codigo Reposado

$15.00

2oz Codigo Rosa

$20.00

Tasting Notes Leads with bright agave character and finishes with the soft red wine notes of Cabernet.

2oz Codigo XA Sherry Cask

$95.00

2oz Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Notes: Rich, aromas of baked banana and tropical citrus fruit as well as dried harvest fruit. Palate: Lavish spice elements like cardamom and allspice emerge. Aroma: Dry on the palate with hints of honey and caramelized nuts as well as toasted coconut. Nose: Sweet, creamy vanilla is counterbalanced by notes of mint and menthol. Finish: Underlying notes of dark chocolate and leather create a distillate that's a pleasure to indulge on after dinner.

2oz Don Fulano Blanco

$13.00

2oz Don Fulano Extra Anejo

$35.00

Notes: Finished in Oloroso casks, this stunning extra añejo is exceptionally rich with fruit notes of dried black cherries and apricots. Palate: Sweet brown spices, cloves, nutmeg and pepper are abundant in this expression. Aroma: We can sense some sweetness from caramel, toffee and chocolate-covered fruit that is balanced by the freshness of menthol. Nose: Complex flavors of coffee beans, dark chocolate, old leather and tobacco as well as cola nut and roasted nuts create a unique sensory experience. Finish: Velvety, rich and incredibly complex, the Imperial is truly outstanding and is best enjoyed neat.

2oz Don Fulano Reposado

$14.00

Notes: Round on the palate with notes of coconut and macadamia. Palate: Enticing sweet prune, cooked agave and mature fruit compote form the mid-palate. Aroma: Limousine oak emerges with notes of vanilla bean, dark chocolate and baking spices. Nose: Dried herbs and grass add to the delicate and ethereal character of this expression. Finish: Cream and ashy minerals add to this complex and pure Reposado.

2oz Don Julio 1942

$30.00

NOSE Rich caramel and chocolate TASTE Warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave FINISH Lingering oak and rich vanilla

2oz Don Julio 70

$15.00

AGING 18 months & charcoal filtered NOSE Crisp with traditional hints of Añejo TASTE Smooth in character with highlights of vanilla, honey and toasted oak FINISH Lingering hints of oak followed by a clean, warm finish

2oz Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

2oz Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Crisp agave aromas blended with hints of citrus notes - lemon, lime and grapefruit

2oz Don Julio Primavera

$27.00

Featuring a flawless balance of notes including honeyed agave, a hint of spice and a light, citrus finish

2oz Don Julio Real

$75.00

NOSE A mature aroma balanced with gentle hints of citrus and sweet, cooked agave TASTE Enticing vanilla flavors layered with caramel, chocolate and almond undertones FINISH Sweetly seductive with lingering vanilla impressions and a hint of oak for a warm, sensuous finish

2oz Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Nose An inviting aroma of mellow lemon citrus notes and spice layers with touches of ripe stone fruit TASTE Incredibly soft and elegant hints of dark chocolate, vanilla and light cinnamon FINISH Silky, warm finish with an essence of dried fruit, nuts and a touch of caramel apple

2oz Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$80.00

AGING 36-month aged luxury Extra Añejo Tequila NOSE Toasted oak and caramel TASTE Hints of apricot and orange FINISH Deliciously smooth honeyed agave

2oz Don Q Pilar Extra Anejo

$48.00

COLOR A bright, shimmering, golden hue. NOSE Notes of toasty oak, fruit and butterscotch. PALATE A round, lush palate. Layered with pineapple, chocolate and baked agave. FINISH A decadently slow finish and warm reprise of sweet oak.

2oz Don Ramon XA

$90.00

Mexico- Don Ramon Limited Edition Extra Anejo is aged in oak barrels for three years resulting in an exquisitely smooth, complex taste and robust profile. Made from 100% Blue Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this copper toned elixir embodies the absolute art of fine tequila

2oz Dos Artes Blanco

$20.00

This perfectly smooth tequila has flavor notes of herbs, sweet apple and agave.

2oz Dos Artes Plata

$30.00

2oz El Tequelino Extra Rare Reposado

$35.00

Aroma Vanilla, honey, subtle touch of black pepper, cooked agave. Taste Marzipan, light spiciness with notes of sweet agave and oak

2oz El Tequileno

$8.00

2oz El Tequileno Anejo

$25.00

Aroma: Oak, vanilla, Orange, Cooked Agave TASTE: Sweet oak, vanilla, cooked agave, sweet spices, orange, dried fruit, caramel

2oz El Tequileno Platinum Blanco

$15.00

Aroma: Cooked agave, herbal, delicate nuances of anise and black pepper TASTE: Slight spiciness, savory with a delicate finish

2oz El Tequileno Reposado Gran Reserva

$14.00

Aroma: Banana, caramelized pear, nutmeg, vanilla and caramel TASTE: Light oak, vanilla, spicy, toffee, macadamia nuts

2oz El Tesoro Anejo

$24.00

Appearance Gold Aroma Floral jasmine and oaky character with agave back notes Taste Sweet agave balanced with pepper, oak and floral tones

2oz El Tesoro Blanco

$9.00

Appearance Crystal clear Aroma Fresh agave mixed with honey and a touch of green olive Taste Sweet taste balanced with agave, white pepper and subtle green notes

2oz El Tesoro Extra Anejo

$36.00

Appearance Vibrant gold Aroma Coffee, cinnamon and butter with notes of caramel Taste A balanced blend of coffee, dark chocolate, dry fruits and roasted almonds

2oz El Tesoro Paradiso

$32.00

2oz El Tesoro Repo

$10.00

Appearance Straw Aroma Smoky oak with hints of fruit, vanilla and dill Taste Robust blend of oak and agave with smoke and pepper

2oz Espolon Blanco

$6.00

COLOR: Clear with platinum cast. NOSE: Delicate, sweet agave; floral, tropical fruit and lemon zest aromas; hint of pepper. TASTE: Soft mouthfeel, light- to medium-bodied palate with bright agave flavor; notes of pepper, vanilla bean, grilled pineapple and spice. Elegant, clean finish that ends with a hint of spice

2oz Espolon Extra Anejo

$20.00

COLOR: Beautifully rich, deep golden hue. NOSE: Slightly floral yet subtly smoky, its prominent roasted agave nose marries with baking spices and hints of toasted almond, vanilla, ripened pineapple, maple and oak. TASTE: Prominent vanilla with notes of nutmeg and white peppercorn are joined by hints of cocoa nibs, bitter chocolate, rich roasted fruits and agave. A rich mouthfeel with lingering traces of dark chocolate, cherry, tobacco and honey.

2oz Forteleza Anejo

$20.00

Caramel, vanilla, butterscotch and cooked agave aromas practically jump from the glass in this highly-praised and perfectly-aged añejo. This tequila is so rich and complex that some people are even able to detect pineapple, peach, orange blossom, nutmeg, and raisin in the nose. Once in your mouth, the full cooked agave experience continues with a thick and oily texture that coats your mouth in a very soothing way. Butterscotch, caramel, toffee, citrus, and hazelnuts are common flavors that people identify.

2oz Forteleza Blanco

$12.00

Aromas of citrus, and rich cooked agave fill your nose in this unique and very special blanco tequila. Also present: butter, olive, earth, black pepper, and a deep inviting vegetal complexity. Flavors include citrus, cooked agave, vanilla, basil, olive, and lime. The finish is long and deep, complex yet easy to drink. Fortaleza Blanco is a true aficionado’s tequila.

2oz Fortelza Repo

$14.00

Aromas of citrus, caramel, butter, cooked agave, and sage are the beginning of a pleasingly balanced and very unique tasting experience. Fortaleza Reposado has it’s own distinct character, and is not like any other tequila. Flavors include cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, apple, earth, and cinnamon. The finish is long and rich, delicately spicy, and it has an oily texture that make this a joy to drink.

2oz Fuenteseca 11yr

$75.00

Aroma: warm toffee, roasted agave, dried mangos, oak, ground coffee Palate: slightly sweet, baking spices, clove, roasted agaves, dried fruit, pepper Finish: peppery yet delicate finish reminiscent of a well done scotch or cognac

2oz Fuenteseca 7yr

$47.00

Rich, Caramel, Cinnamon, Balanced

2oz Gran Centenario Leyenda

$35.00

2oz Gran Patron Burdeos

$80.00

2oz Gran Patron Piedra

$75.00

COLOR Deep mahogany AROMA Fresh fruit & mushroom with hints of toasted French oak TASTE Sweet yet complex with notes of agave, vanilla & mushroom FINISH Smooth, long-lasting

2oz Heradura Legend

$25.00

Tequila Herradura Legend is a unique Añejo tequila. made from the finest 100% blue agave, naturally fermented, distilled and then matured for 14 months in heavily charred, new American White Oak barrels. These special barrels have been deeply grooved, exposing the tequila to more layers of toasted oak, as it patiently ages resulting in a special Añejo tequila with an incredibly rich, deep color and a luxurious and velvety smooth taste

2oz Herradura Selcion Suprema

$75.00

Incredibly complex yet impossibly smooth. Aged for an incredible 49 months in American White Oak barrels, Herradura Selección Suprema is our most premium ultra-rested tequila. Extra aging creates a tequila of an extremely rich, dark amber color with cooked agave, spice and floral notes. Exceptionally smooth and complex, Selección Surprema has a lasting, subtly-sweet aftertaste.

2oz Herradura Ultra

$20.00

Beyond smooth. The crisp taste of Herradura Ultra starts with one of our finest añejos filtered to remove color and enhance smoothness. Prior to filtering, a subtle hint of pure agave nectar is added giving Ultra subtle notes of cooked agave, caramel, and honey with toasted almonds and a finish that is beyond smooth.

2oz Hussong Platinum

$15.00

Hussong’s Platinum Tequila is the perfect combination of age and beauty. Aged in bourbon barrels for 15 months, it is then filtered to give it a crystal clear appearance.

2oz Komos

$25.00

The Tequila has a stunning nose of sugared pineapple surrounded by bright agave freshness and lime zest. The mouthfeel is rich, with floral and delicate fruit notes picked up from its time in the French oak. The finish is mineral driven and dry, but the roundness of the aging process is felt in the delicate sweetness on the palate.

2oz Lalo Blanco

$14.00

LOOK at the platinum color; the body and texture. FEEL the viscosity and the quality of the liquid and notice how the aromas stay on your hands. SMELL the top notes of cooked agave, sweet potato, cinnamon and a hint of dulce de leche. SIP and experience the taste of those aromas. Sip again and notice citrus and tropical fruit notes

2oz Lobos Extra Anejo

$30.00

ON THE NOSE A smokiness that lingers; dark, charred and peppery. FLAVOR PROFILE Transcends from citrus to oak and sherry, with a hint of molasses.

2oz Mandala XA

$35.00

2oz Manik EA

$15.00

Clean, Agave, Oak, Spice, Smooth

2oz Partida Blanco

$12.00

Real and fresh expression of blue agave. Crystal clear appearance. Perfect harmony and balance between aromas and flavors. Wide and complex variety of herbal, earthy and citrus notes dominate. Hints of tropical fruits and vanilla but overall cooked agave, sweet potatoes, black pepper, volcanic minerals and grapefruit.

2oz Pasote Anejo

$15.00

aroma One whiff confirms the luscious benefits of long aging in American oak. Soft aromas of roasted agave, clean vanilla and sweet coconut merge in a pleasing harmony. taste The experience begins with a decadently rich mouthfeel that’s velvety smooth. Long barrel aging mellows the character of the roasted agave, bringing out hints of roasted oranges and spicy cinnamon for a finely nuanced complexity.

2oz Pasote Blanco

$12.00

aroma Rewards agave lovers with the ripe essence of the plant itself, roasted to perfection to bring out its herbaceous depths. A deeper sniff reveals fragrant undertones of bright citrus. taste Utterly clean and clear, with an exquisitely soft mouthfeel, the first impression of this beautifully balanced agave tequila is that you’re drinking liquid light. Crisp, zesty citrus dominates the foreground, unfolding mid-palate to pure succulent blue agave

2oz Pasote Extra Anejo

$30.00

aroma Complex scents greet the nose with bright freshness as notes of citrus peel and roasted agave unite in the glass. Long aging in American Oak is evident in the golden honey color and warm aromas. taste Having spent forty-eight months in ex-bourbon barrels, the palate is complex and well-balanced. Exotic flavors of honey and caramelized pineapple arouse the senses. Vegetal notes of roasted agave complement warming spices and toasty oak nuances. Bright, tingling szechuan spices linger at the front of the palate before a long, sumptuous finish follows to the back of the palate.

2oz Pasote Reposado

$14.00

aroma Light golden in color, our agave tequila presents a rich, intriguing nose. The distinctive herbal aroma of roasted agave is delicately balanced with subtle notes of ripe coconut and sweet American oak. taste Lusciously supple and warming, this agave tequila is rich with softly mellowed flavors, thanks to barrel aging in American oak. The fruit-forward taste of roasted agave melds with fresh floral notes and subtle hints of sweet vanilla.

2oz Patron Anejo

$15.00

COLOR Warm amber AROMA Oak wood, vanilla & raisins TASTE Oak wood with notes of vanilla, raisin & honey FINISH Caramel & smoky notes

2oz Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

COLOR Bright, dark gold AROMA Dry fruits, vanilla & light banana TASTE Fruity with notes of light agave, honey & vanilla FINISH Oak, vanilla & dry fruits

2oz Patron Repo

$13.00

COLOR Light amber tint AROMA Oak wood & fresh agave TASTE Fresh agave & oak with notes of fruit, citrus & honey FINISH Light floral & vanilla

2oz Patron Silver

$10.00

COLOR Crystal clear AROMA Fruits & citrus TASTE Smooth & sweet FINISH Light pepper

2oz Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$6.00

Notes of toasted agave, fresh green herbs and vibrant citrus. Soft and smooth on the palate with hints of sweet vanilla, savory brown spices, and black pepper with a warming finish

2oz Pueblo Viejo Repo

$6.00

Aged in oak barrels for 60 days. Soft and smooth on the palate imparting flavors of vanilla and caramel onto Camarena’s natural agave sweetness and notes of soft spice.

2oz Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

$47.00

Reserva de la Familia® Extra Añejo is the award-winning pinnacle of the Jose Cuervo family of tequilas. The finest 10-12 year-old agaves are hand-selected, and only the most flavorful inner portion of the agave’s heart is used to make this 100% Blue Agave Extra Añejo Tequila.

2oz Reserva de la Familia Reposado

$20.00

2oz Revel Anejo

$60.00

96 Proof – 750 ml Aged 24 Months in French Oak Barrels Extra Smooth Triple Distilled 100% Puro De Agave (Weber Blue Agave) HINTS OF Caramel, vanilla and smoked cardamon with a smooth finish.

2oz Revel Blanco

$18.00

HINTS OF Citrus and juniper with a clean fresh agave finish.

2oz Revel Reposado

$23.00

80 Proof – 750 ml Aged 12 Months in American White Oak Barrels Extra Smooth Triple Distilled 100% Puro De Agave (Weber Blue Agave) HINTS OF Smoky oak and vanilla that goes down smooth.

2oz Rey Sol

$95.00

Appearance It has an intense amber bright color with orange intense copper highlights. Aroma The aroma is of oak, chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, roasted almonds, and dried fruit. Taste At the start of the mouth it is sweet and great bodied, where the oak notes are dominant. Delivers a long lasting end of chocolate and almond flavors.

2oz San Matias Gran Reserve

$14.00

APPEARANCE Tequila amber bright medium, clean and transparent and orange hue, with dripping in slow glass and crown in calix, has great body. AROMA Initial aroma of butter and ripe fruits and notes of chocolate and toasted almond, intense hazelnut, in retro smell there are notes of crust of rye bread and red flowers. TASTE Natural sweet flavor, sapidity, slight acidity. It presominates sweet and light acidity.

2oz Siete Leguas Anejo

$15.00

AROMAS AND FLAVORS AT REST Scents of red fruits steeped in woody tones from the barrels without losing the aroma of cooked agave. FLAVOUR Light, fruity and sweet flavors such as maple syrup, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and dried fruit such as raisins, prunes, orange, peach, quince and red fruits such as cherries and cranberries that seep into the tequila throughout the aging process and come from the barrels. The flavor of cooked agave lingers, along with the harmony of very light touches of spice such as cinnamon, clove and subtle yet refreshing traces of spearmint, mint and chamomile. The aftertaste persists without losing the flavors long after tasting the tequila, providing a marked presence of dried and red fruit flavor along with sweet notes infused by the wood in the barrels that doesn’t overpower the flavor of cooked agave.

2oz Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

AROMAS AND FLAVOURS Strong flavor of cooked agave and cooked agave fibers FLAVOR The sweet flavor of cooked agave with herbal and citrus notes as well as the freshness of spearmint and mint. The aftertaste is persistent without losing flavor long after having tasted the tequila, making the presence of the fruit flavor and the sweet notes of wood, caramel and vanilla more marked without losing the flavor of the cooked agave.

2oz Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

AROMAS AND FLAVORS AT REST Cooked agave, fresh (raw) agave, herbal notes married with sweet fragrances and woody undertones from the barrels. FLAVOR The flavor of cooked agave in harmony with the freshness of herbal flavors such as spearmint, mint, chamomile and citrus notes such as grapefruit and lime; paired with sweet, very light flavors coming from the barrels such as caramel, vanilla and some dried fruit (raisins and prunes). The aftertaste is persistent without losing flavor long after having tasted the tequila, making the presence of the fruit flavor and the sweet notes of wood, caramel and vanilla more marked without losing the flavor of the cooked agave.

2oz Socorro Anejo

$14.00

Color Dark Amber Aroma Barrel forward with lingering notes of sweetness and cocoa Flavor Distinctive and wonderfully complex, its flavor is the ideal balance between the barrel oak and toffee

2oz Socorro Blanco

$12.00

Color Clear with silver hues Aroma Delicate herbal and citrus aromas with intense notes of cooked agave Flavor Delicious notes of ripe agave accompanied by touches of sweet fruit, finished with flavors of banana and agave honey

2oz Socorro Reposado

$13.00

Color Light Golden Aroma Perfect balance between barrels and Blue Weber agave with a lasting caramel aroma Flavor Agave caramel with a finish of oak and vanilla

2oz Soledad Añejo

$25.00

2oz Soledad Di de los Muertos

$120.00

Soledad 13 Ajijic is a unique spirit for us as a brand that is deeply rooted in Mexican culture. This 13-year Extra Añejo Tequila is aged for 13 years in hand selected ex-bourbon barrels in Los Altos, Jalisco. This tequila offers powerful and rich agave notes.

2oz Soledad Extra Anejo

$27.00

Color Great body, intense and bright amber color with deep mahogony nuances Aroma The first impression is of sweet woody aromas, Dried figs an prunes, caramel, maple syrup and toasted walnuts Taste very smooth flavor where the intense notes of oak and sweet

2oz Soledad Joven

$20.00

2oz Tapatio Blanco

$10.00

Mexico - Aged 6 months in stainless steel. Modest agave, and black pepper, on the nose. The body is initially hot. Nice balance on agave, lemon, sweetness, and Chile powder. Touches of black pepper hit the back of the throat for the finish.

2oz Tapatio Excelencia

$30.00

Appearence Mahogany color, dark amber with reddish tones. Great body and clear presence of essential oils, which hang from the glass. Aroma Large concentration of vanilla, maple, caramel and apple, which perfectly complement the intense cooked agave, roasted peppers, cinnamon and spice aromas. If allowed to breath, it releases aromas of baked bread, sweet pea and delicate floral notes. Taste Fabulous intensity of flavor with all the aromatic elements perfectly delineated: intense cooked Agave, cake, spices, brown sugar, chocolate, vanilla and caramel, nuts and light spices, all of which are assembled into a sumptuous whole, with the creamy taste of oak. A warm, rich, quite intricate and incredibly long finish. Wave after wave of flavors perfectly intermingled and quite complex.

2oz Tapatio Repo

$12.00

Mexico - Aged 8 moths in oak barrels. Sunlight in color, with plenty of agave on the nose. On the tongue, the vegetal and herbal notes are dialed way back. Curious chocolate and jalapeno pepper notes linger on the nose long after you have sipped your last.

2oz Tapitio Blanco 110

$15.00

55% Alc.Vol. The maximum alcohol content allowed by the standard for Tequila Appearence Bright Crystal with intense silvery tones: the essential oil literally hangs from the glass. Aroma Despite its alcoholic content, its aromas are well defined: Raw Agave (herbaceous), white pepper, citrus and Mint. Taste Intense cooked Agave, slightly smoky, pepper, anise, cinnamon and apple. A very long and well accomplished finish.

2oz Tears of Llorona

$45.00

Mexico- Tears of LLorona is a 5 year old extra anejo tequila created by Master Distiller German Gonzalez for friends and family. This very limited product is a blend of 5 year old 100% blue agave tequila aged in scotch, sherry, and brandy barrels for a unique taste.

2oz Tequila Ocho Anejo

$14.00

Mexico- Aromas of wood with dried fruits and powdered sugar along with hints of cinnamon, orange peel, plum and caramel. Thick and smooth on the palate, initially opening up to spices then leading to softer plum, lavender and black olive flavors. Finishes with coffee and cacao accents.

2oz Tequila Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Mexico- Sweetly floral nose with extra ripe agaves and candied fruit presenting themselves. Citrus, cinnamon, dried fruit and almond on the palate with a lingering hint of spearmint on the finish.

2oz Tequila Ocho Repo

$13.00

Mexico- Strong, broad floral presence on the nose along with sweet agave. Oak accents. Initial flavors of soft, ripe agave followed by balanced fruit and acidity for smooth taste with a subtle oak presence. Oak continues into finish with soft tannin notes and lingering agave sweetness.

2oz Tequila Ocho Ultra

$47.00

At once the mouthfeel is full bodied, voluptuous and robust. Become trapped in honey and vanilla sweetness you become entranced. The palate detects black and green olives and a pleasing hint of spearmint. As you swallow you savor a pleasing earthiness. The rich and abundant agave flavors are all there with an oaky woodiness imbued by the time spent aging.

2oz Nosotros Reposado

$13.00

2oz Amaras Cupreata

$14.00

2oz Amaras Espadin

$10.00

2oz Amaras Verde

$6.00

2oz Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

2oz Clase Azul Mexcal

$45.00

2oz Codigo Mezcal

$14.00

2oz Curado Agave Azul

$11.00

2oz Curado Cupreata

$11.00

2oz Curado Espadin

$11.00

2oz Del Maguey Chichicapa

$15.00

2oz Del Maguey Espadin

$27.00

2oz El Silencio Espadin

$8.00

2oz Ilegal Joven

$8.00

2oz Ilegal Repo

$11.00

2oz MG Mezcal Gin

$12.00

2oz Montelobos Mezcal

$9.00

2oz Recuerdo Mezcal Joven

$10.00

2oz Rey Compero Joven

$11.00

2oz Xicaru Anejo

$10.00

2oz Xicaru Reposado

$9.00

2oz Xicaru Silver

$8.00

1oz Amaras Cupreata

$11.00

1oz Amaras Espadin

$7.00

1oz Casamigos Mezcal

$11.00

1oz Clase Azul Mexcal

$32.00

1oz Curado Agave Azul

$8.00

1oz Curado Cupreata

$8.00

1oz Curado Espadin

$8.00

1oz Del Maguey Chichicapa

$12.00

1oz Derrumbes Tamaulipas

$13.00

1oz Derrumbes Zacateces

1oz El Silencio Espadin

$6.00

1oz Ilegal Joven

$6.00

1oz Ilegal Repo

$8.00

1oz Mg Mezcal Gin

$6.00

1oz Montelobos Mezcal Joven

$7.00

1oz Recuerdo joven

$7.00

1oz Rey Compero Joven

$8.00

2oz Shibui Burbon Cask

$34.00

2oz Aberlour 12

$14.00

2oz Aberlour Abunadh

$24.00

2oz Abosolo Mexican Whisky

$9.00

2oz Angels Envy Bourbon

$20.00

2oz Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$17.00

2oz Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$20.00

2oz Balvenie 17 Doublewood

$34.00

2oz Blantons

$16.00

2oz Blood Oath #7

$20.00

2oz Breene French Single Malt

$16.00

2oz Brenne 10

$30.00

2oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00

2oz Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

2oz Crown Royal

$9.00

2oz Dewers White Label

$7.00

2oz Eagle Rare

$12.00

2oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$17.00

2oz Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

2oz Glenmorangie 10

$11.00

2oz Heaven Hill 100 Proof

$12.00

2oz Heavens Door

$11.00

2oz Henderson

$6.00

2oz Jack Daniels Black

$8.00

2oz Jameson

$9.00

2oz Jim Beam

$7.00

2oz Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

2oz Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

2oz Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

2oz Larceny Small Batch

$8.00

2oz Maker Mark

$9.00

2oz Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

2oz Old Ezra 7 Year

$14.00

2oz Orphan Barrel 14yr

$34.00

2oz Russels Reserve 13yr

$23.00

2oz Smoke Wagon

$14.00

2oz Stagg Jr

$17.00Out of stock

2oz Uncle Nearest Small Batch 1884

$14.00

2oz Weller 12

$16.00

2oz Weller Antique

$18.00Out of stock

2oz Weller Full Proof

$16.00Out of stock

2oz Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

2oz Whistlepig 10year

$22.00

2oz Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

2oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$10.00

2oz Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00

2oz Yamazaki 12

$22.00

2oz Yamazaki 18

$90.00

1oz Aberlour 12

$11.00

1oz Aberlour Abunadh

$18.00

1oz Abosolo Mexican Whisky

$7.00

1oz Angels Envy Bourbon

$15.00

1oz Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$13.00

1oz Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$15.00

1oz Balvenie 17 Doublewood

$17.00

1oz Blantons

$12.00

1oz Blood Oath # 7

$15.00

1oz Breene French Single Malt

$12.00

1oz Brenne 10

$16.00

1oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00

1oz Bulleit Borbon

$7.00

1oz Crown Royal

$7.00

1oz Dewers White Label

$5.00

1oz Eagle Rare

$9.00

1oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$13.00

1oz Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.00

1oz Glenmorangie 10

$8.00

1oz Heaven Hill 100 Proof

$9.00

1oz Heavens Door

$8.00

1oz Jack Daniels Black

$6.00

1oz Jameson

$7.00

1oz Jim Beam

$5.00

1oz Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

1oz Knob Creek Bourbon

$6.00

1oz Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

1oz Larceny Small Batch

$6.00

1oz Maker Mark

$7.00

1oz Monkey Shoulder

$6.00

1oz Old Ezra 7 Year

$10.00

1oz Henderson

$4.00

1oz Orphan Barrel

$25.00

1oz Smoke Wagon

$10.00

1oz Stagg Jr

$13.00

1oz Weller 12

$11.00

1oz Weller Antique

$14.00

1oz Weller Full Proof

$12.00

1oz Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

1oz Whistlepig 10year Rye

$17.00

1oz Woodford Double Ok

$9.00

1oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$7.50

1oz Woodford Reserve Rye

$7.50

1oz Yamazaki 12

$16.00

1oz Yamazaki 18

$65.00

2oz Bacardi Light

$6.00

2oz Captain Morgan

$6.00

2oz Diplomatico

$8.00

2oz Paranubes

$8.00

2oz Plantation Pineapple

$6.00

2oz Ron Zacapa

$10.00

2oz Hamilton Demerara

$9.00

Bacardi Light

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Diplomatico

$5.00

Paranubes

$5.00

Plantation Pineapple

$4.00

Ron Zacapa

$6.00

Hamilton Demerara

$5.50

2oz Belvedere

$10.00

2oz Grey Goose

$11.00

2oz Grey Goose Strawberry

$11.00

2oz Ketel One

$9.00

2oz Titos

$8.00

2oz Wheatley

$6.00

2oz Reyka

$9.00

Belvedere

$5.50

Grey Goose

$5.50

Grey Goose Strawberry

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Titos

$4.00

Wheatley

$4.00

Reyka

$5.00

2oz Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

2oz Fords

$6.00

2oz Green House

$8.00

2oz Tanqueray

$10.00

2oz Zephyr

$10.00

2oz Hendricks

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Fords

$4.00

Green House

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Zephyr

$5.50

Ancho Reyes

$7.50

Aperol

$7.50

Baileys

$8.00Out of stock

Campari

$9.00

Cappelletti Vino

$6.00

Chartreuse Green

$10.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cuarenta Tres

$8.00

Giffard Crème de Violette

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennesey

$12.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Naranja

$6.00

St Elder

$6.00

Ancho Reyes

$4.00

Aperol

$4.00

Campari

$5.00

Cappelletti Vino

$3.50

Chartreuse Green

$6.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$6.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Cuarenta Tres

$4.50

Giffard Crème de Violette

$4.50

Luxardo

$6.00

Naranja

$4.00

St Elder

$4.00

Nixta Corn

$4.25

Open Liquor

$12.00

Beer

16oz Dos Equis

$6.00

16oz Aluminum Cowboy

$6.00

16oz El Chingon

$6.00

16oz El Vaquero

$6.00

16oz Oktoberfest

$6.00

16oz Modelo Negro

$6.00

20oz Dos Equis

$8.00

20oz Aluminum Cowboy

$8.00

20oz El Chigon

$8.00

20oz El Vaquero

$8.00

20oz Oktoberfest

$8.00

20oz Modelo Negro

$8.00

Beer Sample

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico Claro

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Tacate

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Carta Blanca

$7.00

Indio

$7.00

Corona

$5.00

Flights

Blanco Flight

$20.00

Reposado Flight

$20.00

Añejo Flight

$30.00

Patron Flight

$40.00

Friscos Favorites

$50.00

Cowboy's Flight

$60.00

Blaine's Favorites

$70.00

Tim's Favorites

$80.00

The Snob Flight

$90.00

Starwood Flight

$100.00

Clase Azul Family Flight

$120.00

Ultra Premium Flight

$250.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava Juices

Single Mimosa

$3.00

Frisco Sunrise

$10.00

Tequilla, Oj, Grenadine, Champagne

La Fresa

$10.00

Housemade Strawberry Puree, Lime, Agave, Cilantro

Mimosa flight Refill

$20.00

Togo Drinks

Gallon Frozen

$80.00

Gallon House Rocks

$60.00

half Gallon Frozen

$45.00

half Gallon Rocks

$35.00

Quarter Gallon Frozen

$25.00

Quarter Gallon Rocks

$25.00

Top Shelf Gallon

$140.00

Top Shelf Half Gallon

$75.00

Top Shelf Quarter Gallon

$40.00

NA Beverage

American Coke

$3.00

American Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade (no refills)

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice (Fresh)

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Retail

Hot Sauce

$10.00

T-shirts

$25.00

Grey hat

$25.00

Black hat

$35.00

chido Glass

$10.00

Art

$1,500.00

chido AF T-Shirt

$25.00

Skull Shot Glass Single

$15.00

Skull Shot Glass set of 4

$50.00

Blue Glass

$12.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Modern Highend cocktail and taco lounge

Location

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
ChidoTaco Lounge image
ChidoTaco Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
2809 Preston Rd #1200 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Suburban Yacht Club
orange starNo Reviews
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104 PLANO, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Brisket Love
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4920 TX-121 Suite 500 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Mexican Bar Company
orange star4.2 • 1,042
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Frisco

Dillas Quesadillas - Frisco
orange star4.6 • 1,951
3930 Preston Rd #140 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Legacy)
orange star4.6 • 1,430
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 036 - Frisco
orange star4.7 • 1,235
3411 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
The Common Table - Frisco, TX
orange star4.1 • 937
6740 Winning Drive Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
CrabKing Seafood & Burgers - 2575 Main St
orange star4.3 • 701
2575 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Ascension Coffee - Star
orange star4.6 • 409
3625 The Star Blvd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frisco
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston