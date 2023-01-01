Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chief Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

714 N La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90069

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Lavender Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Matcha

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.00

Sparkling Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Boomtown IPA

$7.00

The Bruery Helles

$7.00

Stem Real Dry Cider

$6.00

Lunch Boxes

MR The Goddaughter

$24.00

MR The Berkeley

$21.00

MR Bella Americana

$24.00

MR Caprese

$21.00

MR Antioxidant

$22.00

MR Perfect

$22.00

MR Caesar

$21.00

MR Waldorf

$22.00

MR Chicken

$5.00

MR Turkey

$5.00

MR Avocado

$3.00

MR Egg

$2.00

Beverage Upgrades

MR N/A Beverage Package

$40.00

MR White Wine Offering

$45.00

MR Red Wine Offering

$45.00

MR Sparkling Offering

$45.00

MR Pressed Juice Package

$40.00

Snack Upgrades

MR Pastry Package

$25.00

MR Cheese Plate

$28.00

MR Charcuterie

$36.00

MR Hummus

$12.00

MR Dip

$12.00

MR Cookie Package

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm, 6:35 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Membership Club

Location

714 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

