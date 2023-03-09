Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chief San Francisco

review star

No reviews yet

735 MONTGOMERY STREET

San Francisco, CA 94111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Cappuccino

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.00

Cocktails

Chief Signature Cocktails

Radically Candid

$15.00Out of stock

Yola Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Fortified Plum Juice, Lemon, Clove, Ginger, Black Pepper, Peychaud's Bitters

Core Value

$15.00

Herradura Tequila, Agave, Lemon, Pomegranate, Sparkling Apple Cider, Thyme

Members Only

$15.00Out of stock

Cihuatan Rum, Gran Marnier, Lemon, Brown Sugar, Pineapple, Cinnamon

Brainstorm

$15.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearest 1884, Yellow Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino, Coconut Cream, Lime

Hard Stop

$15.00Out of stock

Four Roses Bourbon, Apple Brandy, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Lemon, Orange Bitters

The Influencer

$15.00

Beefeater Gin, Lavender, Ginger, Honey, Lime, Peychaud's Bitters

Deep Dive

$15.00

Titos, St. Germain, Lemon, Blueberry Balsamic Syrup, Club Soda, Thyme

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark and Stormy

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Gin Martini

$15.00

Irish Mule

$15.00

Whiskey Mule

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martinez

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Sazarac

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Vesper

$15.00

Vodka Martini

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

All Day Menu

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Buttermilk Pecan Coffeecake

$4.00

Sour Cream (Seasonal Fruit) Coffeecake

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Coconut Cranberry Muffin

$4.00

Cherry Bran Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Walnut Fig Scone

$3.50

Meyer Lemon Pink Salt Shortbread

$2.50Out of stock

Honey Sesame Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Morning Bites

Peach Coconut Chia Pudding Jars

$10.00

Straus Yogurt and Granola Parfait

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, Dried Fruit, Granola Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

Wines by the Glass

Red Wine

MacMurray Pinot Noir

$16.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$14.00

Chateau Reynier Red Blend

$12.00

White Wine

Scattered Fume Blanc

$12.00

Kali Hart Chardonnay

$15.00

William Hill Sauv Blanc

$14.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$12.00

Sparkling Wine

Jean Philippe Brut

$14.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Une Femme Brut Rose

$15.00

Une Femme Sparkling White Wine

$15.00

Rose

Chateau Campuget 1753 Rose

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Wine

Ohla Dealcoholized White

$12.00

Wines by the Bottle

Red Wines

MacMurray Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet BTL

$48.00

Chateau Reynier Red Blend BTL

$40.00

White Wines

Scattered Fume Blanc BTL

$40.00

Kali Hart Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

William Hill Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris BTL

$40.00

Sparkling Wines

Jean Philippe Brut BTL

$40.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Blanc De Blancs BTL

$60.00

Une Femme Brut Rose BTL

$48.00

Une Femme Sparkling White Wine BTL

$48.00

Rose

Chateau Campuget 1753 Rose BTL

$48.00

Beer

Bavik Super Pilsner

$7.00

ABV 5.2% Bavik Super Pils is a true Belgian Pilsner, crafted by Brewery De Brabandere in Bavikhove, Belgium.

Trumer Pilsner

$7.00

4.9% ABV Characterized by a distinct HOP AROMA, BRISK CARBONATION, and LIGHT BODY, German-style pilsner

East Brother Beer Co Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

5.4 ABV English-inspired, notes of rich milk chocolate, dark fruit - soft, comforting finish.

Sincere Hibiscus Cider

$7.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

La Croix

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Pressed Juice

Pressed Juice

$6.50

Pressed Smoothie

$6.50

Pressed Wellness Shot

$4.00

Zero-Proof Cocktails

Zero-Proof Deep Dive

$8.00

Blueberry Shrub Syrup, Lemon, Soda

Zero-Proof Core Value

$8.00

Agave, Lemon, Pomegranate, Apple Cider

Zero-Proof The Influencer

$8.00

Lavender Ginger Syrup, Honey, Lime, Soda

Spirits

Vodka

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

St. George Vodka

$13.00

Gin

Hendricks

$13.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bols Genever

$13.00

St. George Botanivore

$13.00

Empress Gin

$14.00

Rum

Appleton Rum

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Cihuatan Light Rum

$11.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Casamigos

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Herradura

$13.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Yola Mezcal

$13.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$14.00

Four Roses

$11.00

George Dickel Rye

$13.00

George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Uncle Nearest

$13.00

Cognac, Scotch, Pisco

Macallan 12

$18.00

Martell VS

$14.00

Caravedo Pisco

$12.00

Liqueurs

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Food Menu (OFF Hours)

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Honey Sesame Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Buttermilk Pecan Coffeecake

$4.00

Sour Cream (Seasonal Fruit) Coffeecake

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Coconut Cranberry Muffin

$4.00

Cherry Bran Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Walnut Fig Scone

$3.50

Meyer Lemon Pink Salt Shortbread

$2.50Out of stock

Morning Bites

Peach Coconut Chia Pudding Jars

$10.00

Straus Yogurt and Granola Parfait

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, Dried Fruit, Granola Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

Sandwiches

Ham & Provolone

$13.00Out of stock

Maple cured ham, provolone cheese, greens, Dijon mustard, aioli, on rustic ciabatta Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Pork

Vegetarian Sweet Potato & Green Goddess

$13.00

Roasted Sweet Potato, pickled onions, cilantro, Green Goddess dressing Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Nuts, Soy

Achiote Chicken

$13.00

Achiote marinated chicken breast, provolone cheese, greens, pickled onions, chipotle lime aioli on rustic ciabatta bread Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Poultry

Salads

Green Goddess Kale Salad

$18.00

Kale, chickpeas, cucumber, pickled watermelon radish and fennel, quinoa, Green Goddess dressing Contains: Soy

Classic Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, focaccia croutons, Caesar dressing Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Snacks

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

Nuts & Olives

$12.00

Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios, Peanuts, Kalamata Olives, Blue Cheese Olives Allergens: Diary, Nuts

Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

Hand selected meats, cheeses, dried fruit, nuts, olives, and crackers. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts

Mezze

$13.00Out of stock

Creamy hummus, hand-rolled dolmas, marinated olives, pickled radishes, halloumi cheese, cucumbers, and fresh pita bread Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame

Crudité

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh veggies with plant-based Green Goddess dressing Allergens: Soy

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Membership Club

Location

735 MONTGOMERY STREET, San Francisco, CA 94111

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roka Akor | San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
801 Montgomery Street San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Cigar Bar and Grill - 850 Montgomery St
orange starNo Reviews
850 Montgomery St San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Palio - Financial District San Francisco
orange star3.0 • 7
640 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Room - 415 Sansome St
orange starNo Reviews
415 Sansome St San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Cool Tea Bar Waverly
orange star4.7 • 155
103 Waverly Pl San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston