Chief's Pub 502 N Western Ave

review star

No reviews yet

502 N Western Ave

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Popular Items

The Joe Burger
Boneless Chicken Wings
Classic B.L.T.

Appetizers

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.99

1 pound of delicious white cheddar cheese curds, served with marinara.

Reuben Egg Rolls

Reuben Egg Rolls

$12.99

Homemade reuben egg rolls, served with 1,000 island

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Big chunks of fried pretzels, smothered in butter and salt, served with a side of honey mustard

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.99
Bruschetta Plate

Bruschetta Plate

$15.99

Fresh burrata mozzarella served with fresh arugula and chopped basil, topped with yellow and red cherry tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic glaze, served with toasted ciabatta bread

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$13.99

Perfectly cooked pork belly, chopped in chunks and topped with our homemade BBQ aioli

Nachos

$12.99

HUGE plate of fresh romaine, tomatoes, jalapeños, homemade queso and jalapeño aioli, topped with your choice of meat. Try it with french fries instead of the chips!

Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$14.99

8 jumbo chicken wings, oven baked or deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fresh celery and carrot sticks Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Teriyaki, Kickin' Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero and Caribbean Jerk.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Cup of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$7.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Chips N' Salsa

$8.99

🥗Salads

The Wedge

The Wedge

$12.99

Two large wedges of fresh lettuce, topped with bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side bleu cheese dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Romaine topped with red and yellow cherry tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican corn, black beans & crispy tortilla chips

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

The Lake Forest Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine topped with dried cranberries, roasted almonds, chopped red apple and bleu cheese crumbles

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romaine, red and yellow cherry tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg, fresh avocado, bacon bits and bleu cheese crumbles

Kale Power Salad

$12.99

Fresh kale, mixed greens, fresh avocado, quinoa and roasted red peppers mix

Taco Salad

$14.99

Fresh Romaine, red and yellow cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, homemade salsa, your choice of seasoned beef or chicken, served in our house made taco shell

🌮Tacos & Bowls

Beef Tacos

$11.99

Burrito Bowl

$11.99

Mexican rice topped with your choice of meat, fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, corn and black beans

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Fire Shrimp Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Mojo Pork Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Shredded Pork Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

2 shrimp tacos, grilled and topped pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cabbage and cilantro lime sauce, served with Mexican corn and rice

Steak Tacos

$13.99

🥪Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$12.99

Sliced Italian beef served on toasted french bread

The "Chief's" Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Gruyere, smoked gouda, tomatoes and bacon pressed between toasted sourdough bread

The Reuben

$13.99

Sliced corned beef, layered with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing served on toasted parmesan crusted rye bread

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Slowly cooked pork shoulder, covered in BBQ sauce and served on a buttery toasted golden brioche bun

Classic B.L.T.

$11.99

Honey Mesquite Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.99

Three layers of freshly sliced honey mesquite turkey, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and oven roasted bacon served on your choice of toasted bread

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

🍕Pizza

12" Pie

$14.99

Serves 1-2 adults

16" Pie

$17.99

Serves 3-4 adults

🍔Burgers

Build Your Burger

Build Your Burger

$9.99+
The Joe Burger

The Joe Burger

$14.99

The Joe Burger is taking Lake Forest by storm! 2 Smashed burgers topped melted American cheese with shredded lettuce and a thinly sliced tomato, covered in our secret burger sauce.

3 Alarm Burger

$15.99

This is a Chief's Favorite! 2 beef patty's topped with pepper jack cheese, cajun seasoning, jalapeños and jalapeño aioli

Patty Melt

$14.99

8 ounces of angus beef, melted swiss cheese topped with caramelized onions and served on toasted parmesan crusted rye bread

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Your choice of flour, wheat or spinach tortilla, filled with romaine, chopped tomatoes, and either grilled or crispy chicken

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Just like our Southwest Salad, served in your choice of flour, wheat or spinach tortilla with either grilled or crispy chicken

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes all, tossed in ranch dressing and wrapped in your choice of flour, wheat or spinach tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Your choice of flour, wheat or spinach tortilla, grilled or crispy chicken

Sliders

Pork Belly Sliders

Pork Belly Sliders

$14.99

Dry rubbed, slow cooked and topped with our homemade BBQ aioli and a pickle chip, served on buttery toasted ciabatta bread

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.99

Our delicious pulled pork, topped with our BBQ aioli

Cheese Burger Sliders

$11.99

Italian Beef Sliders

$12.99

Our awesome Italian beef served on buttery toasted ciabatta bread

🧁Dessert

Hot Fudge Lava Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

👶Kids

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mini Quesadillas

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Basket of Onion Rings

$10.99

Basket of Fries

$8.99

Basket of Tots

$9.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Basket of Truffle Fries

$10.99

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of Onion Rings

$5.99

Side of Tots

$4.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side of Truffle Fries

$5.99

Side of Cheese Curds

$6.99

Cup of Fruit

$3.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Merch

Chief's Hat

$25.00

Chief's Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family oriented sports bar with the best burgers in town!

Location

502 N Western Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

