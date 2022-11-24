Chifa Du Kang - Bird Road 9899 SW 40th ST

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (10)
Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa Especial
Egg Rolls (2)

Bocaditos / Appetizers

6 Wantán Frito

6 Wantán Frito

$5.50

Crispy pork wontons with a sweet and sour sauce

12 Wantán Frito

12 Wantán Frito

$8.85

Crispy pork wontons with a sweet and sour sauce

Soy Kao Frito (8)

Soy Kao Frito (8)

$11.45

Pork and shrimp fried dumplings with spiced lemon sauce

Siu May (6)

Siu May (6)

$11.45

Steamed pork shumai with hoisin sauce

Min Pao Dulce (2)

Min Pao Dulce (2)

$7.75

Steamed red sweet bean

Min Pao Salado (2)

Min Pao Salado (2)

$7.75

Steamed Pork Bao

Nabo Encurtido

Nabo Encurtido

$8.85

Chifa's classic pickled turnip

Chicharrón de Pollo

Chicharrón de Pollo

$16.45

Fried boneless chicken with spiced lemon sauce

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$4.95

Vegetable roll

Egg Rolls (2)

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.95

Pork and Egg roll

Papas Fritas

$5.50

French fries

Fried Chicken Wings

$14.30

BBQ Ribs

$13.75

Crab Rangoon (10)

$10.45

Fried Dumplings

$10.45

Steamed Dumplings

$10.45

Maduros (10)

$7.70

Sweet plantains

Sopas / Soups

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Especial Du Kang

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Especial Du Kang

$13.85

Quart (1 - 2 people). Shrimp, pork, chicken and quail eggs wonton soup.

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Especial Du Kang

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Especial Du Kang

$24.85

Jumbo (3 - 4 people). Shrimp, pork, chicken and quail eggs wonton soup.

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Soy Kao

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Soy Kao

$13.85

Pork and shrimp dumplings soup

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Soy Kao

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Soy Kao

$24.85

Pork and shrimp dumplings soup

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Wantán

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Wantán

$11.95

Chicken and Pork wonton soup

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Wantán

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Wantán

$20.95

Chicken and Pork wonton soup

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa de Fideo Chino

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa de Fideo Chino

$11.95

Chicken and glass noodles soup

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa de Fideo Chino

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa de Fideo Chino

$20.95

Chicken and glass noodles soup

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Fuchifú

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Fuchifú

$11.95

Chicken and vegetables thicken soup

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Fuchifú

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Fuchifú

$20.95

Chicken and vegetables thicken soup

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Pac Pow

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Pac Pow

$12.85

Shrimp, chicken and vegetables thicken soup

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Pac Pow

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Pac Pow

$23.85

Shrimp, chicken and vegetables thicken soup

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa Woming

$11.85

Chicken egg noddle soup

Jumbo (3 - 4 people) Sopa Woming

$20.95

Chicken egg noddle soup

Quart (1 - 2 people) Egg Drop Soup

$12.10

Quart (1 - 2 people) Sopa de Vegetales

$9.90

Vegetable soup

Arroces / Fried Rice

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa Especial

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa Especial

$14.85

Chicken, Pork and Shrimp Fried Rice

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa Especial

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa Especial

$29.85

Chicken, Pork and Shrimp Fried Rice

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Pollo

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Pollo

$12.85

Chicken fried rice

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Pollo

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Pollo

$26.85

Chicken fried rice

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Chancho

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Chancho

$12.85

Char-siu pork fried rice

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Chancho

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Chancho

$26.95

Char-siu pork fried rice

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Carne

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Carne

$13.95

Beef fried rice

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Carne

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Carne

$28.85

Beef fried rice

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Camarones

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Camarones

$13.95

Shrimp fried rice

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Camarones

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Camarones

$28.85

Shrimp fried rice

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Verduras

Quart (1 - 2 people) Chaufa de Verduras

$11.85

Veggies fried rice

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Verduras

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Chaufa de Verduras

$26.85

Veggies fried rice

Arroz Blanco

Arroz Blanco

$3.45

White Rice

TRAY $53 (8 - 12 people)

TRAY $53 (8 - 12 people)

$53.00+

Tray de Chaufa

TRAY $99 (15 - 23 people)

TRAY $99 (15 - 23 people)

$99.00+

Tray de Chaufa

Quart (1 - 2 people) Yong Chow Chaufa

$14.85

Jumbo (3 - 5 people) Yong Chow Chaufa

$29.85

Especialidades / Signatures

Kamlú Wantán

Kamlú Wantán

$25.85

Sweet and sour shrimp, chicken, pork, quail eggs with golden fried wontons

Tay Pa Du Kang

Tay Pa Du Kang

$25.85

Shrimp, chicken, pork and quail eggs sauteed with vegetables

Pato Especial Du Kang

Pato Especial Du Kang

$25.85Out of stock

1/2 Slow roasted duck with hoisin and ginger sauce

Tallarines / Noodles

Tallarin Especial

Tallarin Especial

$25.85

Shrimp, chicken, quail eggs and pork stir fry noodles

Tallarin Pollo

Tallarin Pollo

$18.85

Chicken breast and veggies stir fry noodles

Tallarin Pollo en Trozos

Tallarin Pollo en Trozos

$19.85

Fried boneless chicken and veggies stir fry noodles

Tallarin Chancho

Tallarin Chancho

$18.85

Char-siu pork and veggies stir fry noodles

Tallarin Camarones

Tallarin Camarones

$20.95

Shrimp and veggies stir fry noodles

Tallarin Carne

Tallarin Carne

$19.85

Beef and veggies stir fry noodles

Tallarín Vegetales

Tallarín Vegetales

$15.85

Mixed veggies stir fry noodles

May Fan Saltado Singapur

May Fan Saltado Singapur

$19.85

Special shrimp, chicken and pork with rice noodles

Plain noodles

Plain noodles

$11.45
Combinado Tallarines con Chaufa

Combinado Tallarines con Chaufa

$20.95

Half stir fry noodles and half special fried rice

Pollos / Chicken

Pollo Cashew

Pollo Cashew

$18.85

Fried boneless chicken with veggies and cashew

Pollo Verduras

Pollo Verduras

$18.85

Chicken breast and mixed veggies

Pollo Salsa de Ostión

Pollo Salsa de Ostión

$18.85

Fried boneless chicken with veggies

Pollo Tausí

Pollo Tausí

$18.85

Boneless fried chicken with veggies and tau-si sauce

Pollo Piña

Pollo Piña

$18.85

Sweet and sour boneless fried chicken with pineapples

Pollo Limón

Pollo Limón

$20.95

Crispy chicken pieces with a sweet lemon sauce

Pollo Ti Pa Kay

Pollo Ti Pa Kay

$18.85

Sweet and sour crispy boneless chicken

Pollo Chi Jau Kay

Pollo Chi Jau Kay

$18.85

Crispy boneless chicken with a ginger and oyster sauce

Pollo con Curry

Pollo con Curry

$18.85

Fried boneless chicken, veggies and yellow curry

Pollo Fideo Chino

Pollo Fideo Chino

$18.85

Chicken breast with glass noodles

Pollo Naranja

Pollo Naranja

$20.95

Famous lemon chicken

Carne de Res / Beef

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$19.95

Wok-stirfried beef, onions, tomatoes and french fries

Carne de Res con Frejolito Chino

Carne de Res con Frejolito Chino

$19.75

Beef with bean sprouts

Carne de Res Saltado con Verduras

Carne de Res Saltado con Verduras

$19.95

Beef with mixed veggies

Carne de Res Saltado con Tausí

Carne de Res Saltado con Tausí

$19.95

Beef with mixed veggies and tau-si sauce

Carne de Res con Broccoli

Carne de Res con Broccoli

$19.95

Beef with mixed vegetables and chinese fermeted black beans

Carne de Res con Pimentón

Carne de Res con Pimentón

$19.95

Beef with mixed vegetables and chinese fermeted black beans

Chanchos / Pork

Chancho Asado al Ajo

Chancho Asado al Ajo

$18.85

Char-siu pork, veggies with garlic and soy sauce

Chancho Asado con Piña

Chancho Asado con Piña

$18.85

Sweet and sour char-siu pork with pineapples

Chancho Asado con Tamarindo

Chancho Asado con Tamarindo

$18.85

Sweet and sour char-siu pork with veggies

Chancho Asado con Verduras

Chancho Asado con Verduras

$18.85

Char-siu pork with mixed veggies

Chancho Asado con Fideo Chino

Chancho Asado con Fideo Chino

$18.85

Char-siu pork with glass noodles

Verduras / Vegetables

Verdura Mixta Salteada

Verdura Mixta Salteada

$13.95

Wok-stirfried mixed veggies

Verdura con Champiñón y Taufú

Verdura con Champiñón y Taufú

$15.95

Wok-stirfried Tofu and veggies

Camarones / Shrimp

Camarones Saltado con Verduras

Camarones Saltado con Verduras

$20.95

Shrimps with mixed veggies

Camarones Saltado con Tausí

Camarones Saltado con Tausí

$20.95

Shrimps with veggies and tau-si sauce

Camarones Saltado con Cashew

Camarones Saltado con Cashew

$20.95

Shrimp with veggies and cashew

Banquetes / Family Packs

2 people "A"

2 people "A"

$64.50

2 Sopa Wantán 1 Kamlú Wantán (dulce) 2 Chaufas de pollo 2 Gaseosas de lata

2 people "B"

2 people "B"

$64.50

2 Sopa Wantán 1 Pollo Chi jau kay 2 Chaufas de chancho 2 Gaseosas de lata

3 people "A"

3 people "A"

$84.50

1 Sopera Wantán familiar 1 Pollo Chi jau kay 1 Chancho con tamarindo 1 Arroz chaufa de pollo familiar 1 Gaseosa de 2 litros

3 people "B"

3 people "B"

$89.95

1 Sopera Wantán familiar 1 Tay Pa Du Kang 1 Pollo con piña (dulce) 1 Arroz chaufa de chancho familiar 1 Gaseosa de 2 litros

4 people "A"

4 people "A"

$109.95

1 Sopera Wantán familiar 1 Pollo Chi jau kay 1 Pollo saltado con piña (dulce) 1 Tallarín con pollo 1 Arroz chaufa de chancho familiar 1 Gaseosa de 2 litros

4 people "B"

4 people "B"

$109.95

1 Sopera Wantán familiar 1 Kam Lú Wantán (dulce) 1 Pollo Chi jau kay 1 Tallarín con chancho asado 1 Arroz chaufa de pollo familiar 1 Gaseosa de 2 litros

5 people "A"

5 people "A"

$154.95

1 Sopera Wantán familiar 1 Tay Pa Du Kang 1 Tallarín saltado con pollo en trozos 1 Pollo con limón (agridulce) 1 Pollo Chi Jau Kay 1 Arroz chaufa de pollo familiar 1 Gaseosa de 2 litros

5 people "B"

5 people "B"

$154.95

1 Sopera Wantán familiar 1 Pollo saltado con piña (dulce) 1 Pollo Chi Jau Kay 1 Chancho asado con verduras 1 Tallarín saltado Sam Si 1 Arroz chaufa de chancho familiar 1 Gaseosa de 2 litros

Americano

Pollo Naranja

Pollo Naranja

$20.95

Famous lemon chicken

Beef w/ Broccoli

$19.80

Sesame Chicken

$20.95

General Tsao Chicken

$20.95

Mongolian Beef

$19.80

Pepper Steak

$19.80

Szechuan Chicken

$19.80

Bebidas

Inka Lata Regular

Inka Lata Regular

$2.45
Inka Lata Diet

Inka Lata Diet

$2.45
Soda 2L

Soda 2L

$4.95
Kola Inglesa

Kola Inglesa

$2.95
Fanta/Crush Lata

Fanta/Crush Lata

$2.45
Coca Cola Lata

Coca Cola Lata

$2.45
Coca Cola Diet Lata

Coca Cola Diet Lata

$2.45
Sprite Lata

Sprite Lata

$2.45
Chicha Morada Botella

Chicha Morada Botella

$3.50
Maracuyá Botella

Maracuyá Botella

$3.50
Emoliente Botella

Emoliente Botella

$3.50
Mango Botella

Mango Botella

$3.50

Tetera de Té

$3.85

Café Espresso

$2.50
Agua

Agua

$1.75
Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$3.50
Sparkling water

Sparkling water

$3.50

Lunch Special: Monday to Friday from 12pm until 4 pm

Lunch Tallarin de Pollo

Lunch Tallarin de Pollo

$12.99
Lunch Kamlu Wantan

Lunch Kamlu Wantan

$12.99
Lunch Chijaukay

Lunch Chijaukay

$12.99
Lunch Tipakay

Lunch Tipakay

$12.99
Lunch Pollo con Verduras

Lunch Pollo con Verduras

$12.99
Lunch Verduras Salteadas

Lunch Verduras Salteadas

$12.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Chinese-Peruvian Chifa in Miami

Location

9899 SW 40th ST, Miami, FL 33165

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

