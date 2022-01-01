Chifa Peru Inc 301 N Main Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chifa is a very special Fusion of Peruvian and Chinese cuisine. The taste is so unique; Unlike any other cuisine. We bring you the best of two worlds.
Location
301 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA 18504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Keystone Restaurant (updated) - 130 North main Avenue
No Reviews
130 North main Avenue Scranton, PA 18504
View restaurant
Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace - Steamtown Mall Scranton
No Reviews
300 Lackawanna Avenue Unit 211 Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurant