Chifa Peru Inc 301 N Main Ave

Chifa Peru Inc

review star

No reviews yet

301 N Main Ave

Scranton, PA 18504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Dumplings (6pc)
1. 1 Pollo a la Brasa
27. Arroz Chaufa Special

Appetizer

Wantan Frito (6 Pc)

$6.75

Fried Wantan

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.45
Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$7.75

French Fries with Hot Dog

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$6.45

French Fries

Tostones

Tostones

$8.25

Fried Crunchy Banana

Maduros

Maduros

$8.25

Fried Soft Banana

Yuca Fritas

Yuca Fritas

$5.50

Fried Yucca

Nabo Encurtido

$6.45

Sweet Turnip

Chicken Wings ( 6pc)

Chicken Wings ( 6pc)

$8.00
Fried Dumplings (6pc)

Fried Dumplings (6pc)

$8.00
Buffalo Wings (6 Pcs)

Buffalo Wings (6 Pcs)

$9.00
Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$7.95

Soup

17. Sopa Wantan

$11.50

Wantan Soup

18.Caldo De Gallinaw

$11.50Out of stock

Today Soup

$8.50

Ensaladas

Ensalada de Avocado

$9.75

Avocado Salad

Ensalada de Lechuga

$8.95

Lettuce Salad

Mango Salad

$9.25

Peruvian Dishes

1. 1 Pollo a la Brasa

1. 1 Pollo a la Brasa

$16.95

2. 1/2 Pollo a La Brasa

$12.50

3. 1/4 Pollo a La Brasa

$3.99
4. Lomo Saltado

4. Lomo Saltado

$16.95
5. Bistec Encebollado

5. Bistec Encebollado

$18.95

Steak with Onion

6. Chuleta (Pork Chop)

6. Chuleta (Pork Chop)

$16.95
7. Ceviche de Pescado

7. Ceviche de Pescado

$17.95

Fish Seafood

8. Ceviche Mixto

$17.95

Mix Seafood

9. Jalea de Mariscos

$23.95

Deep Fried Seafood

10. Pollo Parrillada

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

11. Pollo Apanado

11. Pollo Apanado

$16.95

Grilled Chicken

12. Chicharron De Pollo

$16.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Bites

Parrilladas de Pollo

$15.95

BBQ Chicken Skewer

Parrilladas de Carne

$16.95

BBQ Beef Skewer

Parrilladas de Lamb

$18.95

Anticuchos

$16.95

Fried Calamari+beer

$11.99

6 Wings+ Beer

$11.99

Salchipapas+beer

$9.99

Seafood

13. Fish With Pineapple

13. Fish With Pineapple

$17.95

14. Fish With Vegetable

$17.95

House Special

15. Kam Lu Wantan

15. Kam Lu Wantan

$20.95

Mix Vegetable and all kind of meats on top of Fried Wantan with tamarin Sauce

16. Tay Pa

$20.95

Mix Vegetable and all kind of meats with a very special soy sauce

Noodles

20. Tallarin de Pollo en Trozons

$14.25

Stir Fry Noodle with Chicken Ball

21. Tallarin Pollo en Tiras

$13.25

Stir Fry Noodle with Chicken Strip

22. Tallarin con Carne de Res

$15.25

Stir Fry Noodle with Beef

23. Tallarin con Camarones

$16.25

Stir Fry Noodle with Shrimp

24. Tallarin con Chancho

24. Tallarin con Chancho

$13.95

Stir Fry Noodle with Pork

25. Tallarin Sam Si

$15.50

Stir Fry Special Noodle

Fried Rice

26. Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

$11.50

Fried Rice with Chicken

27. Arroz Chaufa Special

$12.75

Fried Rice Special

28. Arroz Chaufa de Chancho

$11.50

Fried Rice with Pork

29. Arroz Chaufa de Camarones

$12.50

Fried Rice with Shrimp

30. Arroz Chaufa de Carne de Res

$12.50

Fried Rice with Beef

31. Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos

$15.95

Fried Rice with Seafood

White Rice

$2.99

Rice Noodle Combo

32. Aeropuerto de Pollo

$14.25

Chicken Airport (Noodle and Rice stir fried together)

33. Aeropuerto Especial

33. Aeropuerto Especial

$15.25

Special Airport (Noodle and Rice stir fried together)

34. Combinado de Pollo

$14.25

Combo of Chicken (Combo of Noodle and Rice stir fried side by side)

35. Combinado Especial

$15.25

Combo Special (Combo of Noodle and Rice stir fried side by side)

Chicken

36. Pollo Chi Jau Kay

36. Pollo Chi Jau Kay

$16.50

Chicken Oyster Sauce

37. Pollo Ti Pac Kay

$17.50

Boneless chicken morsels battered, fried and topped with Sweet and Sour sauce

38. Pollo con Pina

38. Pollo con Pina

$16.50

Pineapple Chicken

39. Pollo con Champiniones

$16.50

Chicken with Mushroom

40. Pollo con Verduras

$16.50

Chicken with Vegetable

41. Chicken with Broccoli

$15.50

Chicken with Broccoli

Beef

42. Carne con Verduras

42. Carne con Verduras

$18.95

Beef with Vegetable

43. Carne con Champinones

$18.95

Beef with Mushroom

44. Beef with Broccoli

$18.95

Beef with Broccoli

Pork

45. Chancho con Pina

$16.50

Pork with Pineapple

46. Chancho con Verduras

$16.50

Pork with Vegetable

47. Chancho al Ajo

47. Chancho al Ajo

$17.50

Pork with Garlic

Postres

Helado de Lucuma

$6.75

Lucuma Ice-cream

Helado de Chirimoya

$6.75

Cherimoya Ice-cream

French Vanilla

$4.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Cookie Cream Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.50

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.50

Flan

$6.75

Tre Leche(milk Cake)

$6.75

Arroz Con Leche(rice Pudding)

$6.75

Alfajores(sandwich Cookie)

$5.00

Lady M Crepes Cake

$8.00

Pastel De Nata

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic

Kola Inglesa

$3.50

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Chicha Morada Jarra

$11.25

Inca Kola

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Doctor Pepper

$2.00

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chifa is a very special Fusion of Peruvian and Chinese cuisine. The taste is so unique; Unlike any other cuisine. We bring you the best of two worlds.

