Chikn - Oakland 3712 Forbes Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3712 Forbes Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich
Tenders
Chikn Nugs

Chikn

Sandwich

Sandwich

$11.00

Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Breast, Fresh Dill Pickles, Tangy Coleslaw, Southern Comeback Sauce, Oven-Fresh Brioche Bun

Tenders

Tenders

$9.00+

Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)

Chikn Nugs

Chikn Nugs

$9.50

Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)

Salad

Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing

Chikn & Waffles

Chikn & Waffles

$10.00

Homemade Waffles served with Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, topped with Creamy Honey Butter & Maple Syrup

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$9.50

Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers

MacDaddy

MacDaddy

$12.50

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Breast, Southern Comeback Sauce, and Homemade Mac n Cheese on a Fresh Brioche Bun

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50
Tangy Coleslaw

Tangy Coleslaw

$2.50
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.25
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.25Out of stock
Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.25

Waffle

$3.25

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Canned Coke

$2.50

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50

Canned Sprite

$2.50

Canned Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Damn Hot Chikn. All natural, hormone & antibiotic free chicken. Cooked in 100% peanut oil & prepared to you choice of heat!

Location

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Directions

