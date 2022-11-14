Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

Chika

311 Reviews

$$

300 Santana Row Ste 110

San Jose, CA 95128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups & Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.00

The Row

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Chiken Tacos

$16.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$17.00

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Chika Signature

Chika Bowl

Chika Bowl

$16.00

Cilantro Rice, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw

Chika Burrito

Chika Burrito

$16.00

Cilantro rice, black, salsa roja or creamy spicy morita, Chika rotisserie chicken, corn kernels, queso, radish, slaw, red onion, crema

Chika Sandwich

Chika Sandwich

$16.00

Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread

Impossible™ Chika Burger

Impossible™ Chika Burger

$17.00

Chika Special Seasoning, lightly Breaded Deep Fried Impossible™ Burger Patty, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Iceberg lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread

Chika Plate

Chika Plate

$18.00

½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Flour Tortilla

Veggies Bowl

$16.00
Veggies Burrito

Veggies Burrito

$16.00

Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Vegetables, Corn Kernels, Queso Monterey Jack, Sour Cream, Red Onion, Radish, and Slaw

Tacos & Enchiladas

Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$17.00

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Quesabirria

$18.00

Enchiladas (3)

$17.00

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00
Cactus Salad

Cactus Salad

$6.00
Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$5.00
Chiles Toreados

Chiles Toreados

$6.00
Corn Tortillas (4)

Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Waffle Side

$8.00

Side Veggies

$7.00

Kale

$2.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Dessert

Birthday Cake

Cake Fee

$20.00

Pumkin Flan

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

Salsas

Salsa Serrano

$2.00

Salsa Cascabel

$2.00

Salsa Macha

$1.00

Ranch

$2.00

3 Chiles Jelly

$2.00

Salsa Creamy Morita

$2.00

Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Cucumber Mint Sauce

$2.00

Pumpkin Seed Dressing

$2.00

Salsa Roja

$2.00

Salsa Tomatillo

$2.00

Crema

$2.00

Nacvhos Sauce

$4.00

Nachos Sauce

$4.00

DO NOT TOUCH, ONLY MANAGERS Chika Family Style

Chika Wings (12)

$28.00

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$36.00

Chika Tacos (12)

$48.00

Chika Sandwich (4)

$60.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hola Chika A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

Website

Location

300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

Gallery
Chika image
Chika image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zazil Cocina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
377 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
orange star4.5 • 3,271
302 N Bascom ave San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 345
202 Saratoga Ave Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
TOSTADAS MIDTOWN - 1699 W. San Carlos St - San Jose, CA 95128 - (408) 217-8436 - @tostadas.midtown
orange star4.0 • 851
1699 W San Carlos St San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Manresa Bread - Campbell
orange starNo Reviews
195 E. Campbell Ave. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
New Tandoori Cafe
orange star4.2 • 3,586
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
South Winchester BBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,811
1362 S. Winchester Blvd. San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Ozumo Santana Row
orange star4.0 • 1,121
355 Santana Row #1010 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina - 1502 Saratoga Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,083
1502 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,034
Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston