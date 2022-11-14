Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch
Chika
311 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hola Chika A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.
Location
300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TOSTADAS MIDTOWN - 1699 W. San Carlos St - San Jose, CA 95128 - (408) 217-8436 - @tostadas.midtown
4.0 • 851
1699 W San Carlos St San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina - 1502 Saratoga Ave
4.3 • 1,083
1502 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurant