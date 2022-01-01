Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chika - Mill Valley

review star

No reviews yet

800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Chikas

Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread
Chika Bowl

Chika Bowl

$16.00

Cilantro Rice or Quinoa, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black or Pinto Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw

Chika Burrito

Chika Burrito

$15.00

Cilantro rice or quinoa, black or pinto beans, salsa roja or creamy spicy morita, Chika rotisserie chicken, corn kernels, queso, radish, slaw, red onion, crema

Chika Plate

Chika Plate

$18.00

½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.

Chika Sandwich

Chika Sandwich

$16.00

Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread

Craft Cocktail Starter Kit

Spicy Temptation

Spicy Temptation

$14.00

Dried seasoned Mango, Dehydrated Pineapple, Dehydrated Lime, Cane Sugar, and Dried Red Hot Chili Pepper.

Marshmallow Old Fashioned

Marshmallow Old Fashioned

$14.00

Angostura Infused Sugar, Mini Marshmallows, Dehydrated Orange, and Dried Hibiscus.

Gingerlicious

Gingerlicious

$14.00

Candied Spicy Ginger, Lemons, Dehydrated Mint, and dried Hibiscus.

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$14.00

Made with Dehydrated Pineapple, Dried Cranberries, and a Sweet Fish Gummy Garnish.

Sangria

Sangria

$14.00

Made with Dehydrated Orange wheels, Peach Chips, Apple, Sweet Citrus, and dried Hibiscus.

Botanical Bliss

Botanical Bliss

$14.00

Made with Rosemary, Thyme, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange, and Cane Sugar Infused with Angostura.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hola Chika A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

Website

Location

800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Gallery
Chika - Mill Valley image
Chika - Mill Valley image

