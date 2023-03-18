Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chikn 411 S Craig St

No reviews yet

411 S Craig St

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Sandwich
Tenders
Chikn Nugs

Food

Chikn

Sandwich

Sandwich

$11.00

Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Breast, Fresh Dill Pickles, Tangy Coleslaw, Southern Comeback Sauce, Oven-Fresh Brioche Bun

Tenders

Tenders

$9.00+

Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)

Chikn Nugs

Chikn Nugs

$9.50

Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)

MacDaddy

MacDaddy

$12.50

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Breast, Southern Comeback Sauce, and Homemade Mac n Cheese on a Fresh Brioche Bun

Chikn & Waffles

Chikn & Waffles

$10.00

Homemade Waffles served with Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, topped with Creamy Honey Butter & Maple Syrup

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$9.50

Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers

Salad

Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50
Tangy Coleslaw

Tangy Coleslaw

$2.50
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.25
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.25
Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.25
Waffle

Waffle

$3.25

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$2.50
Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50
Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$2.50
Canned Lemonade

Canned Lemonade

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
All natural, hormone and antibiotic free chicken. Cooked in 100% peanut oil and prepared to your choice of heat.

Website

Location

411 S Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Directions

