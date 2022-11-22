Chikn’ Joes Chikn' Joes

A map showing the location of Chikn’ Joes Chikn' JoesView gallery

Chikn' Joes

Seminole, OK 74868

APPETIZERS

Armadillo Balls

$8.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

Onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Wings (6)

$8.99Out of stock

SALADS

Chikn' Breast Salad

$9.99

DINNERS

Fried Chikn'

$10.99+

Chikn' Fried Steak

$11.99

Fried Chikn' Tenders

$9.99+

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Southern Fried Catfish

$11.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Hot Link (2)

$11.99

Smoke Bologna

$11.99

Half Smoke Chikn'

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Breast

$4.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Joe's Burger - SAND

$10.99

Joes Chikn' Breast SAND

$10.75

Hot Link SAND

$9.99

Chink' Fried Steak SAND

$9.99

Smoked Bologna SAND

$11.99

KIDS

1 Chikn' Leg KIDS

$5.99

2 Chikn' Tenders KIDS

$5.99

1 Fried Catfish KIDS

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

SIDES

Fried Okra

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Mash W/ White Gravy

$3.99

Mash W/ Brown Gravy

$3.99

Green Salad

$3.99

Loaded Baked

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Loaded Mash

$4.99

Mash NO Gravy

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Hush Puppies (4)

$3.99

Joes Corn

$3.99

Hot Rolls

$1.00

White Gravy

Brown Gravy

Sauce Pint

$8.99

Sauce Squat 4 oz

$3.99

Double

STEAKS

Steak tips

$17.99

New York Strip

$23.99

Ribeye 10oz

$23.99

Pork Chop 8oz Charbroiled

$12.99

T-Bone Steak

$23.99Out of stock

BASKETS

1 Breast & 1 Thigh Special

$7.25

2 Breasts & 1 Wing Basket

$9.99

1 Leg & Thigh Basket

$5.75

2 Legs & Thigh Basket

$6.99

3 Piece Wing Basket

$5.99

2 Piece Catfish Basket

$5.99

6 Piece Fried Shrimp Basket

$7.99

DESSERTS

Cherry Cobbler

$4.99

Apple Cobbler

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

DESSERTS

$1.99

Pink Lemonade Cheesecake

$2.79

Lemon Cobbler

$2.49

Coca Cola Cake

$3.99

Beverages

Water

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

NA, Seminole, OK 74868

Directions

