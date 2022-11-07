Korean
Chinese
CHIKO - Bethesda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Chinese and Korean Cuisine
Location
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Sky - 2436 18th Street Northwest
No Reviews
2436 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethesda
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurant