Korean
Chinese

CHIKO - Bethesda

No reviews yet

7280 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

Orange-ish Chicken
House Fried Rice
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Unsweetened Oolong Tea

$4.00

Iced Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lotte Sac Sac Orange

$3.00

Beer

Must be 21+ to order alcohol.

Atlas District Common

$6.00

5.1% Lager

DC Brau Public Pale

$6.00

Denizens Southside IPA

$7.00

Other Half Box Car Helles Lager Draft

$8.00

4.5% Lager

Hite Korean Lager

$5.00Out of stock

12oz can

Other Half Forever Ever Draft

$9.00Out of stock

Double dry hopped session IPA 4.7% apollo, azacca, citra, jarrylo, mosaic hops

Wine

GL La Crema Rose

$9.00

BTL La Crema Rose

$35.00

BTL Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

GL Red Newt Riesling

$9.00Out of stock

2019 Finger Lakes "Circle" Riesling

BTL Red Newt Riesling

$35.00Out of stock

2019 Finger Lakes "Circle" Riesling

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$35.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

La Marca Prosecco Split

$12.00

Extra Dry, Italy

Specialty Beverages

Makkoli

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet, unfiltered Korean rice wine.

To Go Drink Packages

Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle of Riesling

$30.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle of Rose

$30.00

Build Your Own 6-Pack

$30.00

Mix and match from our selection of canned, local beers. *Please write below what your picks are.

Utensils

Add Utensils

Add one set of utensils (chopstick/napkin) to your order. **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**

Specials

Thursday Dim Sum Family Meal!

Thursday Dim Sum Family Meal!

$70.00Out of stock

Shareable dinner for 4 people! Includes bao buns (fried chicken, xo shrimp, pork belly), pork & kimchi potstickers, cumin lamb dumplings, chilled peanut noodles, and steamed rice with furikake butter.

Bulgogi Tots

$14.00

Bulgogi, kimcheez-wiz, green onion.

BBQ Pork Rib Special

$13.00

Gochujang BBQ St. Louis pork ribs with a side of our ChiKo slaw.

Blue Crab Rangoon

Blue Crab Rangoon

$13.00Out of stock

Sweet Chili Sauce.

Wednesday Noodle Night!

Wednesday Noodle Night!

$70.00Out of stock

Shareable portions of Lamb Noodles, Chicken Lo Mein, Garden Noodles, Peanut Noodles. With sides of Half-a-cado Salad, Napa Cabbage Kimchi, and Pickled Daikon.

Appetizers

Half-a-cado Salad

Half-a-cado Salad

$10.00

Citrus soy, breakfast radish, crunchy almond slivers.

Wok-Blistered Green Beans

Wok-Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

furikake butter, chili aioli

Chilled Peanut Noodles

Chilled Peanut Noodles

$11.00

Asian pear, sesame chili oil, roasted peanuts, celery, cucumber, onion, cilantro.

Crispy Chicken Springrolls

Crispy Chicken Springrolls

$10.00

Chinese hot mustard.

Double-Fried Chicken Wings

Double-Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

Dry spiced or Spicy soy glazed.

Pork & Kimchi Potsticker

Pork & Kimchi Potsticker

$10.00

Sesame dipping sauce.

Shrimp&Toast

Shrimp&Toast

$13.00

Xo paste, griddled ciabatta.

Entrees

Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

$19.00

Spicy wheat flour noodles, braised lamb, caramelized shallots, mushrooms.

House Fried Rice

$17.00

Crispy shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, peas, onion, miso chili aioli.

Orange-ish Chicken

Orange-ish Chicken

$19.00

Candied mandarins and peppers, crispy garlic, ChiKo salt blend, rice.

Smashed Salmon

Smashed Salmon

$18.00

Black bean butter, wild mushrooms, sauteed vegetables, citrus soy sauce, rice.

Soy Glazed Brisket

Soy Glazed Brisket

$19.00

Soy brined soft egg, pickled peppers, furikake butter, steamed rice.

Korean Garden Noodles

Korean Garden Noodles

$16.00

House ponzu, sweet potato noodles, seasonal vegetables.

Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry

Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry

$19.00

Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes, onions.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.00

Tempura chicken bites, furikake butter, steamed rice with seasonal fruit side.

Snacks

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00
Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

$4.00
Turmeric Pickled Daikon

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00
Korean Style Potato & Egg Salad

Korean Style Potato & Egg Salad

$4.00
Chilled Marinated Littleneck Clams

Chilled Marinated Littleneck Clams

$4.00
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

$4.00

Full Monty

$20.00

Includes all six snacks!

Side of Steamed Rice

$1.50

Soy-Brined Egg

$2.00

Sweets

Banana Custard

Banana Custard

$10.00

Caramelized banana, toasted marshmallow, candied almonds, infused basil seeds.

ChiKo Pops

ChiKo Pops

$7.00

Chocolate coated peanut butter pops, coconut, sesame, sea salt.

Gluten Free Menu

GF Half-a-cado Salad

GF Half-a-cado Salad

$10.00

Gluten free citrus soy, breakfast radish, crunchy almond slivers.

GF Wok-Blistered Green Beans

GF Wok-Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic.

GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings

GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

Dry spiced.

GF House Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir fried shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, peas, onion, toasted sesame oil.

GF Brisket & Rice Cakes

GF Brisket & Rice Cakes

$18.00

Smoked brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.

GF Korean Garden Noodles

GF Korean Garden Noodles

$16.00

Citrus, sweet potato noodles, seasonal vegetables.

GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi

GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00
GF Turmeric Pickled Daikon

GF Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00
GF Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

GF Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

$4.00

Vegetarian Menu

Half-a-cado Salad

Half-a-cado Salad

$10.00

Citrus soy, breakfast radish, crunchy almond slivers.

Wok-Blistered Green Beans

Wok-Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

furikake butter, chili aioli

Wok-Charred Wheat Flour Noodles

Wok-Charred Wheat Flour Noodles

$15.00

Spicy wheat flour noodles, caramelized shallots, sauteed vegetables, mushrooms.

Vegetable Rice Bowl

Vegetable Rice Bowl

$15.00

Wok-fired vegetables, avocado, crispy mushrooms, furikake butter, roasted garlic ssamjang.

Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes

Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes

$15.00

Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, sauteed vegetables, onions, shiitakes.

Korean Garden Noodles

Korean Garden Noodles

$16.00

House ponzu, sweet potato noodles, seasonal vegetables.

Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice

Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice

$16.00

Our staple fried rice with crispy tempura mushrooms, with peas, zucchini, cippolini onions, apricots, candied almonds, crispy wild rice, furikake, and sunflower seeds.

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00
Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

$4.00
Korean Style Potato & Egg Salad

Korean Style Potato & Egg Salad

$4.00
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

$4.00

ChiKo Marketplace

ChiKo Salt

ChiKo Salt

$8.00

House salt blend.

ChiKo Cumin Spice Blend

ChiKo Cumin Spice Blend

$8.00

House toasted spice blend used in our Cumin Lamb Stir Fry!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Chinese and Korean Cuisine

Location

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

