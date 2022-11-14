Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Korean

CHIKO - Dupont

No reviews yet

2029 P st NW

Washington, DC 20036

Utensils

Add one set of utensils (chopstick/napkin) to your order. **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**

Add Utensils

Add one set of utensils (chopstick/napkin) to your order. **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**

Lunch Combinations

Lunch Combinations

Lunch Combinations

$18.00

Your choice of snack, starter, and entree. Lock it up with a drink or dessert!

ChiKo Classics

Half - A - Cado Salad

Half - A - Cado Salad

$10.00

Citrus Soy, Breakfast Radish, Crunchy Almond Slivers

Wok Blistered Green Beans

Wok Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Toasted Sesame Oil, Garlic Ssamjang

Double-Fried Chicken Wings

Double-Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced

Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls

Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls

$10.00

Chinese hot mustard.

Pork and Kimchi Potstickers

Pork and Kimchi Potstickers

$10.00

Sesame Dipping Sauce

Bulgogi Hoagie

Bulgogi Hoagie

$14.00

Kimcheese-wiz, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms.

Bulgogi Tots

Bulgogi Tots

$14.00

ChiKo tots, bulgogi marinated beef, kimchi cheese, green onion.

Orange-ish Chicken

Orange-ish Chicken

$18.00

Candied mandarins, crispy garlic, ChiKo salt blend.

Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

$18.00

Spicy wheat flour noodles, caramelized shallots.

The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice

The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice

$17.00

Confit Chicken, Bacon

Soy Glazed Brisket

Soy Glazed Brisket

$18.00

Soy brined soft egg, pickled peppers, furikake butter, rice.

Wok Charred Wheat Flour Noodles

Wok Charred Wheat Flour Noodles

$13.00

Spicy wheat flour noodles, caramelized shallots, seasonal vegetables.

Coconut Custard

Coconut Custard

$10.00

Lime Zest, Candied Almonds, Caramel.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.00

Tempura Fried Chicken Bites, Steamed Rice, Side of Berries.

Snacks

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00
Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

$4.00
Turmeric Pickled Daikon

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00
Korean Style Potato + Egg Salad

Korean Style Potato + Egg Salad

$4.00

Chilled Marinated Little Neck Clams

$4.00
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

$4.00
Full Monty

Full Monty

$20.00

Napa Cabbage Kimchi, Sichuan Spicy Cucumbers, Turmeric Pickled Daikon, Potato and Egg Salad, Chilled Marinated Littleneck Clams, Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

Side Of Steamed Rice

$1.50

NA Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Oolong Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Saratoga Still

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Orange Sac Sac

$3.00

Wine

BTL Radley & Finch Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Radley & Finch Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00
BTL Pinot Project Pinot Noir

BTL Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$32.00

Beer

Atlas Ponzi IPA

Atlas Ponzi IPA

$6.00

12oz, Atlas Brew Works - Washington, DC

Kloud Korean Lager

Kloud Korean Lager

$6.00

Makgeolli

$5.00

Unfiltered Rice Wine - Korea.

Orange Crush Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Atlas German Festbier

$6.00

Right Proper "Raised by Wolves"

$6.00

Specialty Beverages

ChiKo G+T

ChiKo G+T

$12.00Out of stock

Tanqueray gin, Indi lemon tonic, infused basil seeds. Just add ice!

Chiko Kimchi Back

Chiko Kimchi Back

$10.00

Shot of Jameson whiskey followed by a shot of kimchi juice.

You Jelly?

$10.00

Soju, strawberry, lychee, sparkling wine

Grapes of Wrath

$10.00

Soju, grape sac sac, apple, sparkling wine

Spicy Mango Smash

$10.00

Soju, mango, sparkling wine, ChiKo salt rim.

Soju Lemonade

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2029 P st NW, Washington, DC 20036

CHIKO - Dupont image
CHIKO - Dupont image
CHIKO - Dupont image
CHIKO - Dupont image

