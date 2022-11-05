Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Korean

Chiko Shirlington Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue

Arlington, VA 22206

Non-Alc Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sac Sac Orange Juice

$3.00

Sac Sac Grape Juice

$3.00

Iced Oolong Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Bottles + Cans

Kloud Korean Lager

$6.00

Atlas Brew Works Ponzi IPA

$6.00

12 oz, Atlas Brew Works - Washington, DC

DC Brau Pilsner

$6.00

Other Half Brewing Forever Ever Session IPA

$12.00

Other Half Brewing Poetry Snaps Rice Lager

$12.00

Lunar Plum Hard Seltzer

$7.00

12oz - Brooklyn, NY

Makku Rice Wine

$8.00

Chum Churum Soju, Plain

$22.00Out of stock

375mL - Seoul, South Korea

Two Chicks Paloma Cocktail

$10.00

Shot Soju

$3.00

Wine

BTL Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$42.00

GL Fox Run Riesling

$11.00

BTL Fox Run Riesling

$40.00

GL Les Allies Brut

$8.00

BTL Les Allies Brut

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From Chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee.

Location

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206

Directions

