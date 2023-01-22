Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilacos Tacos Sunrise Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11971 West Sunrise Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33322

Popular Items

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Burrito Asada
Elote

Appetizers

Elote

Elote

$5.99

Chile Lime , Crema , Fresh Cotija Cheese

Chilacos Nachos

Chilacos Nachos

$10.99

Refried Beans , Ground beef, Monterrey Cheese , Avocado Salsa, Red crema , Fresh Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Chips Con Guacamole

Chips Con Guacamole

$5.99

🌮 Tacos

Taco Steak

Taco Steak

$4.25+

Avocado Salsa , Pickled Radish , Fresh Cotija Cheese , Truffle Chimichurri

Taco Traditional Steak

Taco Traditional Steak

$4.25+

(Cilantro and Onion)

Taco Lengua

Taco Lengua

$4.49+

Red Crema, Pickled Onions, Cilantro/Onions

Taco Traditional Lengua

$4.49+

(Cilantro and Onion)

Taco Maji

Taco Maji

$3.85+

Crema, Pickled Cabbage , Street Corn

Taco Traditional Maji

Taco Traditional Maji

$3.85+

(Cilantro and Onion)

Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$3.85+

Slow Cooked On Pineapple Jarrito , Avocado Salsa ,Caramelized Onions , Baked Pineapple

Taco Traditional Carnitas

Taco Traditional Carnitas

$3.85+

(Cilantro and Onion)

Taco Pollo Loco

Taco Pollo Loco

$3.85+

Crema , Pickled Sweet Peppers and Onions , Fresh Cotija Cheese

Taco Traditional Pollo Loco

Taco Traditional Pollo Loco

$3.85+

(Cilantro and Onion)

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Chicken

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.99

Quesadilla Steak

$12.99

Quesadilla Pork

$11.99
Quesadilla Ground Beef

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$10.99

🌯 Fried Burritos

Burrito Carnitas

Burrito Carnitas

$11.99

Refried Beans , Yellos Rice , Caramelized Onions, Baked Pineapple and Monterrey Cheese

Burrito chicken

Burrito chicken

$11.99

Refried Beans, Yellow Rice, Pickled Sweet Peppers W Onions , Monterrey Cheese

Burrito Asada

Burrito Asada

$13.99

Refried Beans, Yellow Rice, Pickled Onions, Monterrey Cheese

🌱 Vegetarian Options

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Refried Beans , Crema , Seasonal Veggies

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Avocado Taco

$3.85

Fried Avocado, Crema, Pickled Onions

Kids Menu

Picadillo Tacos ( 2 Tacos )

Picadillo Tacos ( 2 Tacos )

$6.50
Kids Mexican Pizza

Kids Mexican Pizza

$6.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.50

Sides Extras

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$3.99
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99
Crema

Crema

$1.99
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.99
Chips

Chips

$2.99
Sauce 2 oz

Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

Desserts

Chef's Rice Puding

Chef's Rice Puding

$5.99
Churros

Churros

$6.99
Dulce de Leche Quesadilla

Dulce de Leche Quesadilla

$7.99

Beverages

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$4.99

Coke Productos

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Beer

$5.50

Chelada beer

$6.50

Limonada

$4.99

Apple juice

$1.99

Copa de vino

$5.99
Margarita

Margarita

$6.99
Limonada de Mango Biche

Limonada de Mango Biche

$5.99

Margarita Preparada

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Mexican Fast Food prepared daily. Tacos, Burritos and nachos are the specialty to share with friends and family.

Website

Location

11971 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33322

Directions

