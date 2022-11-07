Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilakimchi's

review star

No reviews yet

2117 E. Ball Rd.

Anaheim, CA 92806

Order Again

Chicken

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

6 deep fried fire wings with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

10 to 12 ounces of hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Bites with your choice of dipping sauce.

Juse Fuse It

Beef Bulgogi Burrito

Beef Bulgogi Burrito

$13.00

Mexican rice, korean cabbage mix, kimchi, beef bulgogi, mexican street corn, drizzled with a homemade jalapeno sauce

Chilakimchi's Bulgogi Fries

Chilakimchi's Bulgogi Fries

$15.00

Chopped Beef Bulgogi over a bed of fries topped with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and avocado. Sprinkled with mexican blend cheese and cotija cheese

Chilakimchi's Fried Rice Ball

Chilakimchi's Fried Rice Ball

$3.00

Choice of Mexican street corn or mozzarella. Server with your choice of sauce

Chilakimchi's Smashed Burger

Chilakimchi's Smashed Burger

$16.00

Smashed ground beef patty topped with beef bulgogi or pork bulgogi. Garnished with thinly slice coleslaw, kimchi, gochujang mayo on a brioche bun.

Chilakimchi's Tacos

Chilakimchi's Tacos

$3.00

Choice of meat, topped with mexican corn and kimchi cole slaw, and topped with gochujang sauce

Pork Bulgogi Burrito

Pork Bulgogi Burrito

$13.00

Mexican rice, korean cabbage mix, kimchi, pork bulgogi, mexican street corn, drizzled with homemade jalapeno sauce

Rice, Rice, Baby and More

Fired Up Rice Bowl

Fired Up Rice Bowl

$16.00

Choice of meat, served with white rice, edamame, street corn, broccoli, and korean coleslaw mix. drizzled with fired up sauce.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried Rice with Kimchi. Add Beef or Pork Bulgogi for $3.

Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$17.00

Beef Bulgogi served with a side of White Rice.

Pork Bulgogi

Pork Bulgogi

$17.00

Pork Bulgogi served with side of White Rice.

Sides and Sauces

Green Onion Pancake with Mozzarella

Green Onion Pancake with Mozzarella

$10.00

Pan fried green onion pancake with a mozzarella filling

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00
Chilakimchi sauce

Chilakimchi sauce

$0.50

Choice of Gochujang mayo, gochujang sauce, fired up sauce, korean bbq (Hot), Jalapeno sauce, or ranch

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.50

Green Tea

$3.00

Aloe Vera Drink

$3.00

Korean Rice Punch

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Large Party

Dozen Fried Kimchi Rice Balls

Dozen Fried Kimchi Rice Balls

$30.00

Family Meal Specials

Street Taco and Rice Ball Family Meal

$35.00

Burrito and Canned Soda Family Meal

$49.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean food with a twist!

Website

Location

2117 E. Ball Rd., Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

