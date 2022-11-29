Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilangos Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

10777 Harry Hines Blvd Suite 100-130

Dallas, TX 75220

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO POLLO
TACO CARNE ASADA
TACO PASTOR

LOS TACOS

TACO CARNE ASADA

$2.95

TACO PASTOR

$2.95

TACO BARBACOA

$2.95Out of stock

TACO POLLO

$2.95

TACO SUADERO

$2.95Out of stock

TACO HONGOS

$2.50

LOS CHESCOS

MEXICAN COKE

$4.25

WATER BOTTLE

$2.25

LOS SIDES

LOS CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.99Out of stock

LOS ELOTES

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
"Mexico City Taqueria offering tacos & quesadillas using quality meats and salsas over our hand-made tortillas. Creators of La Costra Signature Taco. Chilangos Tacos was born with the idea of going back to basics, not taking shortcuts in our kitchen and offering the most natural way that TACOS would be served as if you were in Mexico."

10777 Harry Hines Blvd Suite 100-130, Dallas, TX 75220

