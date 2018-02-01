Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chilaquiles Factory

182 Reviews

$$

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast tacos
Credo's Cashew Queso
Quesadillas Al Pastor

Appetizers

Botana Plate

Botana Plate

$16.99

Delicious plate served with cheese quesadillas, 4 stuﬀed jalapeños, bean and cheese nachos, 2 chicken ﬂautas, 4 buﬀalo wings, chile con queso, ranch dressing, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole.

Reg Chile Con Queso

Reg Chile Con Queso

$6.99
Lg Chile Con Queso

Lg Chile Con Queso

$9.99
Reg Queso Albanil

Reg Queso Albanil

$8.99

Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Lg Queso Albanil

Lg Queso Albanil

$11.99

Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Quesos Flameados

Quesos Flameados

A casserole dish ﬁlled with Mozzarella cheese mixed with your choice of meat and corn or ﬂour tortillas.

Guacamole Casero

Guacamole Casero

$8.99

Pure and simple… We proudly prepare your guacamole table side. Avocado mixed with your choice of tomatoes, onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime, and salt.

Elote

$4.99

Corn topped with mayonnaise, queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$11.99

Stuffed Jalapenos(4)

$8.99

4 Whole jalapeño peppers ﬁlled with cheddar cheese.

Camarones a la diabla appt (4)

$12.99

Four delicious jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeños and wrapped with bacon. Topped with Monterrey Jack cheese and chipotle sauce.

Queso Fajita Fries

$11.99

French fries topped with cheese, chile con queso, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita

Order Attention Required

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Ground Beef

Quesadillas Ground Beef

$12.99

Flour tortillas ﬁlled with ground beef and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Shredded Chicken

Quesadillas Shredded Chicken

$12.99

Flour tortillas ﬁlled with shredded chicken and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Beef Fajitas

Quesadillas Beef Fajitas

$13.99

Flour tortillas ﬁlled with beef fajita and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Chicken Fajitas

Quesadillas Chicken Fajitas

$13.99

Flour tortillas ﬁ filled with chicken fajita and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Al Pastor

Quesadillas Al Pastor

$13.99

Flour tortillas ﬁ filled with pastor(pork) and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Mushroom, Spinach/Mixed

Quesadillas Mushroom, Spinach/Mixed

$11.99

Flour tortillas ﬁlled with Mushrooms, spinach, or both and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Shrimp

Quesadillas Shrimp

$13.99

Flour tortillas ﬁlled with shrimp and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.99

Flour tortillas ﬁlled with mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo

Nachos

Nachos Bean & Cheese

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Nachos - Ground Beef

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and ground beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Nachos Beef Fajitas

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and beef fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Nachos Chicken Fajitas

Nachos Chicken Fajitas

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Nachos Shrimp

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Nachos Especiales

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and shrimp, chicken and beef fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.

Veggie Nachos

$11.49

Topped with beans, spinach, mushroom and Monterrey jack cheese

Burgers

The Old 183

$10.99

Our regular Burger

The New Hwy 183

$11.99

Cheeseburger

The 1431

The 1431

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

Salads & Soups

Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Mmm… riquisima! Shredded chicken breast, mixed vegetables, fresh sliced avocados, Monterrey Jack cheese and corn tortilla strips. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and warm handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Taco Salad

$11.99

A home style ﬂour taco shell “GRANDE” with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, sprinkled with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.99

A home-style ﬂour taco shell “GRANDE” with your choice of ground beef or chicken fajita, sprinkled with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, onions, sliced bell pepper, fresh avocados, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita.

Ensalada De Camaron

Ensalada De Camaron

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, onions, sliced bell peppers, fresh avocados, tomatoes, croutons and pink sautéed shrimp.

Tacos

Our mexican taquitos are made in the tradicional way on a small homemade tortilla served with pico de gallo and avocado slices.
Mexican Taquitos

Mexican Taquitos

Our Mexican taquitos are made in the traditional way on a small corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and avocado slices. No mixed orders.

Taco Plate

$12.99

Comes with 2 tacos topped with lettuce tomato and mixed cheese, served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans.

Fajita Taco Plate

$14.99

Comes with 2 tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with sauteed onion, bell pepper, and cheese, served with rice, your choice of beans.

Light Plates

Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.99

One big and full of ﬂavor avocado, stuﬀed with chicken salad. Served with fresh shredded lettuce.

Stuffed Avocado Shrimp

Stuffed Avocado Shrimp

$14.99

One big and full of ﬂavor avocado, stuﬀed with shrimp cocktail. Served with fresh shredded lettuce

Quinoa Bowl

$13.99

Tilapia Plates

Chipotle Tilapia

$20.99

Grilled Tilapia fish with sautéed mushrooms, Monterrey Jack cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice and guacamole.

Tilapia Tacos

$16.99

2 tacos filled with grilled fish. Served on your choice of corn or flour tortilla. served with chipotle sauce and red cabbage.

Tilapia Mexicana

$20.99

Grilled tilapia fish with onions, bacon, tomatoes, jalapeños peppers on top. Served with guacamole.

Shrimp Plates

Poblano Shrimp

$21.99

Six delicious jumbo shrimp topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Poblano peppers and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with your choice of beans, rice and guacamole.

A La Diabla Shrimp

A La Diabla Shrimp

$22.99

Six Delicious jumbo shrimp stuﬀed with jalapeños wrapped with bacon. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese and chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of beans, rice and guacamole.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

2 Shrimp Tacos, with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and topped with pico de gallo and avocado, serve with rice and chipotle sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.99

Served with fresh avocado, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and tostadas or crackers.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

2 Enchiladas filled with shrimp and topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Chicken Breast Plates

Pechuga Los Chilaquiles

Pechuga Los Chilaquiles

$16.99

Delicious grill tender chicken breast marinated in our own recipe. Topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and melted Monterrey jack cheese.

Pechuga Poblana

Pechuga Poblana

$16.99

Chicken breast grilled with our delicious creamy sauce. Served with poblano peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Pechuga A La Diabla

$16.99

¡Riquísima! Grilled tender chicken breast, with sautéed onions, and topped with a delicious creamy and spicy smoked chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese.

Chicken Breast W/ Vegetables

$16.99

Delicious and juicy grilled chicken breast. Served with steam vegetables.

Fajitas

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and mixed cheese.

Fajitas Beef(1)

$17.99

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Fajitas Beef(2)

$34.99

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Fajitas Chicken(1)

$17.99

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Fajitas Chicken(2)

$34.99

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Fajitas Shrimp(1)

$20.99

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Fajitas Shrimp(2)

$40.99

All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Combo Fajita (1)

$18.99

Beef and chicken fajita served with your choice of beans (refried, black, or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and mixed cheese.

Combo Fajita (2)

$36.99

Shrimp, beef, and chicken fajita served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.

Molcajete Los Chilaquiles

Molcajete Los Chilaquiles

$20.99

Grilled chicken and beef fajita with sautéed tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cactus, and bell peppers.

Beef Fajitas Grartinadas(1)

Beef Fajitas Grartinadas(1)

$22.99

Covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.

Beef Fajitas Grartinadas(2)

$39.99

Covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.

Beef Fajita A La Mexicana(1)

$20.99

Cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, and spicy jalapeno peppers

Beef Fajita A La Mexicana(2)

$36.99

Cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, and spicy jalapeno peppers.

Parrillada San Luis (For 2)

Parrillada San Luis (For 2)

$42.99

Chicken, beef, fajitas, sausage, 4 grilled shrimp, large chicken quesadilla, and 2 stuffed jalapeños. Served with your choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and mix cheese.

Traditional Mexican Plates

All our traditional dishes are served with fresh lettuce and guacamole, Mexican rice and your choice of beans.
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.99

Grilled Skirt steak, served with cactus, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Carnitas De Puerco

$15.99

Our traditional slowly cooked recipe brings the flavor into the best carnitas in town. Served with pico de gallo.

Barcacoa Mexicana

$16.99

We slowly steam this delicious beef with traditional ingredients. Served with pico de gallo.

Steak A La Mexicana

$18.99

Beef steak slowly cooked with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers.

Pollo Con Mole

$16.99

Try our famous handmade mole slowly cooked with chicken breast. **Mole contains diﬀerent combinations of dry pepper, sesame seeds, chocolate, peanuts and special spices**

Lunch & Dinner Plates

Three enchiladas with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.99

Three enchiladas topped with chili gravy sauce, served with rice and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style).

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$12.99

Three enchiladas topped with chili gravy sauce served with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).

Shredded Chicken Echiladas

$12.99

Three enchiladas topped with green sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).

Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Three enchiladas filled with chicken topped with mole, served with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).

Fajita Enchiladas

$14.99

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of Beef Fajita topped with chili gravy or Chicken Fajita topped with green sauce, rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).

Mushrooms, Spinach or Mixed Enchiladas

$11.99

Three enchiladas with rice and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style)

Combo Enchiladas

$13.99

Three enchiladas, one chicken (topped with green sauce), one beef (topped with chili gravy), and one cheese (topped with creamy Suiza sauce) rice, and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style). Sub one enchilada for chicken or beef fajita $2..50

Super Burrito Fajita

$14.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, filled with beans and your choice of fajita meat. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.

Super Burrito Shredded Chicken

Super Burrito Shredded Chicken

$13.99

Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled with beans and shredded chicken. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.

Super Burrito Ground Beef

$13.99

Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled with beans and ground beef Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.

Super Burrito Bean and Cheese

$12.99

Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled with beans and cheese. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.

House Special

House Special

$22.99

A great combination of grilled steak, chicken breast and chorizo topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tex-Mex Combo Plate

Tex-Mex Combo Plate

$13.99

Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso. Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.

Steak Ranchero

$23.99

Grilled ribeye topped with our Rancherita sauce (bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeno and onions).

Flautas

$13.99

4 Deep fried chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with red cabbage and queso fresco.

Chimichangas

$14.99

A large fl our tortilla stuff ed with rice, cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef, served with your choice of beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chiles Rellenos

Chile Relleno Cheese

$13.99

Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg batter, stuﬀed with your choice of meat topped with your favorite sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese.

Chile Relleno Ground Beef

$15.99

Chile relleno Shredded Chicken

$15.99

Chile Relleno Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Chile Relleno Beef Fajita

$16.99

Chile Relleno Shrimp

$17.99

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles are made with crispy fried corn tortillas cut in small pieces topped with your choice of salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, Cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with your choice of beans.

Chilaquiles Los Chipotle

$9.99

Try our creamy, delicious, spicy taste of smoked chipotle, picositos!

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.99

With salsa Verde, made with tomatillos and serrano peppers.

Chilaquiles con Rajas

$11.99

With sliced poblano peppers, onions and cotija cheese.

Chilaquiles San Luis

$10.99

Fresh and delicious cactus with pico de gallo and molcajete ranchero sauce.

Chilaquiles en Mole Poblano

$11.99

Made with our homemade mole. We are proud of making our traditional mole from scratch.

Migas

$10.99

Tradicional migas are made with crispy fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onion, serrano peppers and sour cream on top. Serve with refried beans.

Chilaquiles Desvelados

$9.99

Topped with our special habanero salsa.

Chilaquiles Divorciados

Chilaquiles Divorciados

$11.99

Our famous chilaquiles verdes and chilaquiles with chipotle sauce topped with 2 eggs cooked any style.

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Aguas Frecas

$3.50

Coffee

$2.79

Juice

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Glass of water

Tea

$2.99

Topochico

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Desserts

Churros

$7.50

Homemade Flan

$7.50
Chilaquiles Con Cajeta

Chilaquiles Con Cajeta

$6.99

Our delicious chilaquiles made with flour tortilla and topped with caramel, served with vanilla ice cream

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.99

Homemade dough, fried, then lathered with butter, honey and powdered sugar.

Vanilla ice cream

$3.50

Tres Leches Pineapple

$7.50

Tres Leches Vanilla Cream

$7.50

A vanilla sponge cake, made with three condensed milks and a whipped cream topping.

Tres Leches Oreo Chocolate

$7.50

Tres Leches Cherry Vanilla

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Kids

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Bean and Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Grill Cheese Sadwich

$5.99

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Chile Toreados

$1.99

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Chile Con Queso

$1.69

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Charro Beans

$3.50

Side Refried Beans

$2.50

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side of Tortillas (3)

Pico de gallo

$1.50

Small tortilla soup

$4.50

Side of cheese

$1.49

Side of pico de gallo

$1.00

side of avocado

$2.50

Side of black beans

$2.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Beef Fajita

$3.50

Side Chicken Fajita

$3.50

Side Onion

$0.50

Side cilantro

$0.25

Chips & Salsa (red)

Salsa Verde (green sauce)

Salsa Habanero

A la carte

Chicken Fajita Taco a la carte

$3.99

Beef Fajita Taco a la carte

$3.99

Crispy Taco a la carte

$2.99

Tostada a la carte

$3.50

Enchilada a la carte

$2.99

Enchilada Fajita a la carte

$3.50

Cheese enchilada a la carte

$2.50

Barbacoa Taco a la carte

$3.25

Carnitas Taco a la carte

$3.25

Flauta a la Carte

$1.50

Bean and cheese taco a la carte

$1.99

Mexican Taquito a la carte

$3.50

Pork Tamale a la carte

$2.50

Half Dozen Pork Tamales

$12.00

Dozen Pork Tamales

$22.00

Appetizers (V)

Corn with vegan sour cream, smoked chipotle, lime, and vegan cheese
Vegan street corn

Vegan street corn

$4.99

Corn, cashew sour cream, powder chipotle, and vegan parmesan

Credo's Cashew Queso

$7.50
Vegan Quesadilla

Vegan Quesadilla

$9.99

Filled with vegan cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, and mushrooms. Vegan sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side

Vegan nachos

$12.99

credo's queso, your choice of beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pickled jalapeno.

Loaded Fries

$10.99

French Fries topped with credo queso, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Salad and soups (V)

Vegan Pozole

Vegan Pozole

$11.99

Mexican pozole, made with mushrooms and white hominy.

Taco salad (V)

$14.50

A home-style flour taco shell, with lettuce, black beans your choice of ground beef(beyond meat), shredded chicken (soy), or portobello mushroom, topped with cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole

Chicken Salad

$15.50

Plant-based breaded chicken breast, Fresh mix greens, onion, bell pepper, avocado, ana tomatoes. served with a side of credo's vegan ranch

Chilaquiles (V)

Our Specialty
Chilaquiles Verde (V)

Chilaquiles Verde (V)

$11.99

With salsa verde, made with tomatillos and serrano peppers, following Mama’s recipe topped with Cashew sour cream and mozzarella vegan cheese. Served with your choice of beans.

Chilaquiles Chipotle (V)

$11.99

Our, delicious, spicy taste of chipotle sauce topped with cashew sour cream and mozzarella vegan cheese. Served with your choice of beans.

Chilaquiles Desvelados (V)

$11.99

Our delicious habanero sauce cashew sour cream and mozzarella vegan cheese. Served with your choice of beans.

Chilaquiles de Rajas (V)

$12.99

homemade tortilla chips topped with our creamy poblano sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and serve with your choice of beans.

Creamy Chipotle chilaquiles (V)

$12.99

homemade tortilla chips topped with our creamy chipotle sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and serve with your choice of beans.

Entrees

Flautas (V)

$13.99

Four deep-fried potatoes flautas. Served with your choice of beans, white rice, lettuce tomatoes, guacamole and cashew sour cream

Fajitas (V)

Fajitas (V)

$15.99

Veggie fajitas are made with zucchini, pepper, onion, tomato, and corn. Server with white rice, black beans, guacamole, cashew sour cream, and vegan cheese.

Pechuga Poblana (V)

$16.99

Soy chicken topped with our poblano sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans

Pechuga Creamy Chipotle (V)

$16.99

Vegan chicken (soy) topped with cashew chipotle sauce. served with rice and beans.

Molcajete (V)

Molcajete (V)

$17.99

Soy chicken and portobello mushrooms, with sautéed tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, cactus, and bell peppers. served with rice, your choice of beans, guacamole and cashew sour cream

Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas (V)

$13.99

2 enchiladas topped with cashew chipotle sauce, filled with portobello mushrooms. serve rice and your choice of beans

Chicken Enchiladas (V)

$13.99

2 enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, filled with our soy chicken. serve rice and your choice of beans

Mole Verde Enchiladas (V)

$13.99

Two enchiladas topped with mole verde sauce, filled with portobello mushrooms, and served with rice and your choice of beans.

Chimichanga (V)

$13.99

Filled w/portobello mushrooms & white rice, topped with ranchero, verde or chipotle sauce. Served with beans and cashew sour cream.

Chile Relleno (V)

Chile Relleno (V)

$15.99

Poblano pepper filled with portobello mushroom, zucchini quinoa, and sauteed onion. Topped with creamy chipotle sauce or credo queso. Served with white rice and your choice of black or refried beans

Pechuga en mole verde

$17.99

Burgers (V)

Plant-based breaded chicken served with lettuce, tomato, french fries, and spicy aioli

Vegan Old Hwy 183 (burger)

$10.50

Beyond meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tacos (V)

Vegan tacos pastor (3)

Vegan tacos pastor (3)

$9.99

3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion

Vegan Taco plate

Vegan Taco plate

$12.50

Your choice of 2 crispy tacos ground beef(beyond meat) or chicken(soy protein)topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. served with white rice and black beans.

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Your choice of flour or corn tortilla, filled with plant-based breaded chicken topped with cabbage and spicy aioli.

Burritos

Vegan Burrito

$8.99

Flour tortilla, filled with white rice, black beans, guacamole.

Tex- Mex

Vegan Tex-Mex

$13.99

Served with white rice, black beans, guacamole, a side of cashew sour cream, and your choice of 2 items (enchilada, crispy taco, or tamale).

Dessert (V)

Make with coconut milk
Vegan Chilaquiles con cajeta

Vegan Chilaquiles con cajeta

$6.99

Caramel chilaquiles served with a side of coconut vanilla ice cream Contain: wheat, coconut

Vegan Flan

Vegan Flan

$6.99

our delicious flan is made with coconut milk Contains: coconut

Chocolate cake

Chocolate cake

$7.50

Contain wheat and soy

A la carte (V)

Vegan Crispy Taco

Vegan Crispy Taco

$3.50

Vegan ground meat(beyond meat), topped lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese.

Vegan Flauta a la carte

$2.00

Vegan Tamale

$3.00

Vegan Half Dozen Tamales

$14.00

Vegan Dozen Tamales

$28.00

Vegan Charros

$3.49Out of stock

Vegan Kids meal

Kids Crispy Taco (V)

$6.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada (V)

$6.99

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito (V)

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla (V)

$6.99

Kids Bean and Cheese Nachos (V)

$6.99

Kids Alpha chicken nuggets (V)

$6.99

Sides (V)

Side Vegan sour cream

$2.50

side Creamy chipotle

$2.50

Breakfast

Served daily 9 am- 11 am

Vegan Pancakes

$9.99

3 Vegan pancakes served with banana, strawberries and blueberries, syrup and butter on the side.

Breakfast tacos

Avocado Toast.

$6.99

one vegan toast topped with guacamole and just egg

Vegan American Breakfast

$10.99

One pancake scrambled eggs substitute mixed with spinach, mushrooms, and vegan sausage on the side.

Vegan Mexican breakfast

$10.99

Scramble egg substitute mixed with pico de gallo and serve with potatoes and refried beans.

Vegan kids breakfast

$4.99

One vegan pancake with fruit on the side

Breakfast wrap

$14.50

Just egg, tater tots, beyond sausages, and avocado sauce.

Breakfast sandwich

$11.99

Vegan Brioche bread filled with just egg, beyond sausage and spicy aioli.

Breakfast Plate

Fajita Omelette

Fajita Omelette

$12.99

Three eggs omelette suffed with your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita onion and bell pepper and cheese topped with ranchero sauce, served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. choice of tortillas or toast.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Three eggs omelet stuffed with spinach, tomato, onion, mushrooms and monterrey jack cheese, topped with ranchero sauce served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. choice of tortillas or toast.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.49

two eggs cook any style, topped with ranchero sauce served with potatoes and beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.49

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.49

Two scramble eggs cooked with tomatoes onion and jalapeno pepper served with potatoes and beans

Chilquiles Factory Special

Chilquiles Factory Special

$14.99

Beef fajita, chorizo, bacon mixed with poblano pepper, onion mushroom served in a skillet topped with two cook eggs any style, served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast.

Menudo

Menudo

$11.99

Served with onion, cilantro, lime, and tortillas

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Whole grain toast topped with fresh guacamole, topped with two eggs cook any style

Pancakes

Pancakes

$7.99

Three buttermilk pancakes

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon and eggs taco

$2.49

Chorizo and eggs taco

$2.99

Ham and eggs taco

$2.49

Potatoes and eggs taco

$2.99

Sausages and eggs taco

$2.99

Bean and cheese taco

$1.99

Barbacoa taco

$3.50

Migas taco

$2.99

Kids Breakfast

One egg, one pancake, one slide od bacon

Kids plate

$4.99

One egg, one pancake and a slice of bacon

Sides.

Side Bacon (3)

$2.50

Sausages (2)

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.50

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Chorizo

$2.50

Eggs (2)

$2.50

Avocado toast (1)

$5.50

House Margaritas

Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Small House Margarita

Small House Margarita

$9.00

16 oz margarita made with tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Large House Margarita

$12.00

21 oz margarita made with tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Pitcher House Magrarita

$29.00

100% Agave Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Margarona

Margarona

$13.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Mangonada

$13.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Champagne Rita

$13.99

Top Shelf Ritas

Small Top Shelf Rita

Small Top Shelf Rita

$11.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Large Top Shelf Rita

$13.50

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

1824 Bandera Flight

$24.99

Mixed Drinks

Mexican Martini

$11.50

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Top Shelf Mexican Martini

$13.50

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Mimosa

$5.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Pinacolada

$9.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Blue Hawaiian

$11.50

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Daiquiri

$9.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Mojito

$9.50

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Paloma

$9.50

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Michelada

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$11.50

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Malibu with coke

$9.50

Gin tonic

$9.50

Sex on the beach

$10.50

Ranch Water

$10.50

Wine by the Glass

Chardonnay

$7.50

Moscato

$7.50

Zinfandel

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

Gls Merlot

$7.50

Bottle Beer

Corona

$4.50

PAcifico

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

Heineken 0

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$3.50

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Michelob ulta

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Bud Lite 0 (no alcohol)

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Corona bucket

$20.00

Pacifico Bucket

$20.00

Tecate Bucket

$20.00

Bohemia Bucket

$20.00

Negra Modelo Bucket

$20.00

Modelo Especial Bucket

$20.00

XX lager Bucket

$20.00

Bud lite bucket

$18.00

Budweiser Bucket

$18.00

Miller Lite bucket

$18.00

Michelob Bucket

$18.00

Coors light Bucket

$18.00

Shiner Bucket

$18.00

Yuengling Bucket

$18.00

Draft Beer

16oz XX Lager

$5.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$5.00

24oz XX Lager

$6.00

24oz Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pitcher XX

$9.50

Pitcher Modelo

$9.50

16oz Bud Lite

$4.00

16oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

24oz Bud Lite

$5.00

24oz Millet Lite

$5.00

24oz Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Pitcher Bud lite

$8.50

Pitcher Miller Lite

$8.50

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$8.50

Tequila Silver

Don Julio Silver

$10.50

Herradura Silver

$8.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Lalo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.50

Hornitos Silver

$7.50

Cazadores Silver

$7.50

1800 Silver

$8.50

Wells Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio Double Silver

$16.00

Herradura silver Double

$13.00

Patron Silver Double

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Double

$12.00

Hornitos Silver double

$12.00

Cazadores Silver double

$12.00

1800 Silver double

$13.00

Wells Tequila double

$9.00

espoleon

$8.00

espoleon doble

$12.00

1824 Silver

$8.00

1824 Silver doble

$12.00

Tequila Reposado

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Patron Reposado double

$13.50

Herradura Reposado Double

$13.50

1824 Reposado

$9.00

1824 Reposado Double

$9.00

Tequila Anejo

Patron Anejo

$10.50

Herradura Anejo

$10.50

Patron Anejo Double

$14.50

Herradura Anejo Double

$14.50

1824 Anejo

$10.50

1824 Anejo Double

$14.50

Ron

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Cruzan

$7.25

Malibu

$7.25

Bacardi

$6.75

Wells Ron

$6.00

Captain Morgan Double

$11.50

Cruzan Double

$11.50

Malibu Double

$11.50

Bacardi Double

$9.50

Well Ron Double

$9.00

Vodka

Wells Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.50

Tito's Double

$12.00

Absolut

$8.00

Sky

$8.00

Gordons

$8.00

Grey Goose Double

$12.00

Smirnoff Double

$10.50

Absolut Double

$12.00

Sky Double

$12.00

Gordons Double

$12.00

Eddy Vodka

$11.50

Well Vodka Double

$9.00

Whisky

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jack fire

$7.50

Chivas

$8.00

Buchanas

$8.00

Red Label

$7.50

Wells Whisky

$4.95

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels Double

$11.50

Crown Royal Double

$11.50

Jameson

$11.50

Chivas Double

$12.00

Buchanas Double

$12.00

Red Label Double

$11.50

Well Whisky Double

$7.50

Fireball Double

$7.50

Jack fire Double

$11.50

Other Drinks

White Claw 12oz

$3.00

White Claw 16 oz

$4.00

Jaggermeister

$4.95

Grand Marnier

$8.75

Double Grand Marnier

$12.25

Double Jaggermeister

$7.25

Cointreu

$8.75

pina colada virgen

$4.99

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Baileys

$6.50

Non alcoholic Drinks