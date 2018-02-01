- Home
- /
- Cedar Park
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Chilaquiles Factory
Chilaquiles Factory
182 Reviews
$$
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Botana Plate
Delicious plate served with cheese quesadillas, 4 stuﬀed jalapeños, bean and cheese nachos, 2 chicken ﬂautas, 4 buﬀalo wings, chile con queso, ranch dressing, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole.
Reg Chile Con Queso
Lg Chile Con Queso
Reg Queso Albanil
Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Lg Queso Albanil
Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Quesos Flameados
A casserole dish ﬁlled with Mozzarella cheese mixed with your choice of meat and corn or ﬂour tortillas.
Guacamole Casero
Pure and simple… We proudly prepare your guacamole table side. Avocado mixed with your choice of tomatoes, onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime, and salt.
Elote
Corn topped with mayonnaise, queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder.
Buffalo Wings (6)
Stuffed Jalapenos(4)
4 Whole jalapeño peppers ﬁlled with cheddar cheese.
Camarones a la diabla appt (4)
Four delicious jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeños and wrapped with bacon. Topped with Monterrey Jack cheese and chipotle sauce.
Queso Fajita Fries
French fries topped with cheese, chile con queso, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita
Order Attention Required
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Ground Beef
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with ground beef and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Shredded Chicken
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with shredded chicken and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Beef Fajitas
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with beef fajita and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Chicken Fajitas
Flour tortillas ﬁ filled with chicken fajita and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Al Pastor
Flour tortillas ﬁ filled with pastor(pork) and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Mushroom, Spinach/Mixed
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with Mushrooms, spinach, or both and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Shrimp
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with shrimp and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Cheese
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Nachos
Nachos Bean & Cheese
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Nachos - Ground Beef
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and ground beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Nachos Shredded Chicken
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Nachos Beef Fajitas
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and beef fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Nachos Chicken Fajitas
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Nachos Shrimp
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and shrimp, chicken and beef fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Veggie Nachos
Topped with beans, spinach, mushroom and Monterrey jack cheese
Burgers
Salads & Soups
Tortilla Soup
Mmm… riquisima! Shredded chicken breast, mixed vegetables, fresh sliced avocados, Monterrey Jack cheese and corn tortilla strips. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and warm handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Taco Salad
A home style ﬂour taco shell “GRANDE” with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, sprinkled with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Taco Salad Fajita
A home-style ﬂour taco shell “GRANDE” with your choice of ground beef or chicken fajita, sprinkled with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Salad
Fresh mixed greens, onions, sliced bell pepper, fresh avocados, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita.
Ensalada De Camaron
Fresh mixed greens, onions, sliced bell peppers, fresh avocados, tomatoes, croutons and pink sautéed shrimp.
Tacos
Mexican Taquitos
Our Mexican taquitos are made in the traditional way on a small corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and avocado slices. No mixed orders.
Taco Plate
Comes with 2 tacos topped with lettuce tomato and mixed cheese, served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans.
Fajita Taco Plate
Comes with 2 tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with sauteed onion, bell pepper, and cheese, served with rice, your choice of beans.
Light Plates
Tilapia Plates
Chipotle Tilapia
Grilled Tilapia fish with sautéed mushrooms, Monterrey Jack cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice and guacamole.
Tilapia Tacos
2 tacos filled with grilled fish. Served on your choice of corn or flour tortilla. served with chipotle sauce and red cabbage.
Tilapia Mexicana
Grilled tilapia fish with onions, bacon, tomatoes, jalapeños peppers on top. Served with guacamole.
Shrimp Plates
Poblano Shrimp
Six delicious jumbo shrimp topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Poblano peppers and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with your choice of beans, rice and guacamole.
A La Diabla Shrimp
Six Delicious jumbo shrimp stuﬀed with jalapeños wrapped with bacon. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese and chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of beans, rice and guacamole.
Shrimp Tacos
2 Shrimp Tacos, with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and topped with pico de gallo and avocado, serve with rice and chipotle sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with fresh avocado, red cabbage, pico de gallo, and tostadas or crackers.
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas filled with shrimp and topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Chicken Breast Plates
Pechuga Los Chilaquiles
Delicious grill tender chicken breast marinated in our own recipe. Topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and melted Monterrey jack cheese.
Pechuga Poblana
Chicken breast grilled with our delicious creamy sauce. Served with poblano peppers, mushrooms and cheese.
Pechuga A La Diabla
¡Riquísima! Grilled tender chicken breast, with sautéed onions, and topped with a delicious creamy and spicy smoked chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese.
Chicken Breast W/ Vegetables
Delicious and juicy grilled chicken breast. Served with steam vegetables.
Fajitas
Fajitas Beef(1)
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Fajitas Beef(2)
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Fajitas Chicken(1)
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Fajitas Chicken(2)
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Fajitas Shrimp(1)
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Fajitas Shrimp(2)
All fajita plates are served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Combo Fajita (1)
Beef and chicken fajita served with your choice of beans (refried, black, or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and mixed cheese.
Combo Fajita (2)
Shrimp, beef, and chicken fajita served with your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style), rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese.
Molcajete Los Chilaquiles
Grilled chicken and beef fajita with sautéed tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cactus, and bell peppers.
Beef Fajitas Grartinadas(1)
Covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.
Beef Fajitas Grartinadas(2)
Covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.
Beef Fajita A La Mexicana(1)
Cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, and spicy jalapeno peppers
Beef Fajita A La Mexicana(2)
Cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, and spicy jalapeno peppers.
Parrillada San Luis (For 2)
Chicken, beef, fajitas, sausage, 4 grilled shrimp, large chicken quesadilla, and 2 stuffed jalapeños. Served with your choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and mix cheese.
Traditional Mexican Plates
Carne Asada
Grilled Skirt steak, served with cactus, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Carnitas De Puerco
Our traditional slowly cooked recipe brings the flavor into the best carnitas in town. Served with pico de gallo.
Barcacoa Mexicana
We slowly steam this delicious beef with traditional ingredients. Served with pico de gallo.
Steak A La Mexicana
Beef steak slowly cooked with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers.
Pollo Con Mole
Try our famous handmade mole slowly cooked with chicken breast. **Mole contains diﬀerent combinations of dry pepper, sesame seeds, chocolate, peanuts and special spices**
Lunch & Dinner Plates
Cheese Enchiladas
Three enchiladas topped with chili gravy sauce, served with rice and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style).
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Three enchiladas topped with chili gravy sauce served with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
Shredded Chicken Echiladas
Three enchiladas topped with green sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
Mole Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with chicken topped with mole, served with rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
Fajita Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of Beef Fajita topped with chili gravy or Chicken Fajita topped with green sauce, rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
Mushrooms, Spinach or Mixed Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with rice and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style)
Combo Enchiladas
Three enchiladas, one chicken (topped with green sauce), one beef (topped with chili gravy), and one cheese (topped with creamy Suiza sauce) rice, and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style). Sub one enchilada for chicken or beef fajita $2..50
Super Burrito Fajita
Made with a large flour tortilla, filled with beans and your choice of fajita meat. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
Super Burrito Shredded Chicken
Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled with beans and shredded chicken. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
Super Burrito Ground Beef
Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled with beans and ground beef Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
Super Burrito Bean and Cheese
Made with a large fl our tortilla, filled with beans and cheese. Topped with any sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
House Special
A great combination of grilled steak, chicken breast and chorizo topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tex-Mex Combo Plate
Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso. Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled ribeye topped with our Rancherita sauce (bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeno and onions).
Flautas
4 Deep fried chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with red cabbage and queso fresco.
Chimichangas
A large fl our tortilla stuff ed with rice, cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef, served with your choice of beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chiles Rellenos
Chile Relleno Cheese
Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg batter, stuﬀed with your choice of meat topped with your favorite sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese.
Chile Relleno Ground Beef
Chile relleno Shredded Chicken
Chile Relleno Chicken Fajita
Chile Relleno Beef Fajita
Chile Relleno Shrimp
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Los Chipotle
Try our creamy, delicious, spicy taste of smoked chipotle, picositos!
Chilaquiles Verdes
With salsa Verde, made with tomatillos and serrano peppers.
Chilaquiles con Rajas
With sliced poblano peppers, onions and cotija cheese.
Chilaquiles San Luis
Fresh and delicious cactus with pico de gallo and molcajete ranchero sauce.
Chilaquiles en Mole Poblano
Made with our homemade mole. We are proud of making our traditional mole from scratch.
Migas
Tradicional migas are made with crispy fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onion, serrano peppers and sour cream on top. Serve with refried beans.
Chilaquiles Desvelados
Topped with our special habanero salsa.
Chilaquiles Divorciados
Our famous chilaquiles verdes and chilaquiles with chipotle sauce topped with 2 eggs cooked any style.
Beverages
Desserts
Churros
Homemade Flan
Chilaquiles Con Cajeta
Our delicious chilaquiles made with flour tortilla and topped with caramel, served with vanilla ice cream
Sopapillas
Homemade dough, fried, then lathered with butter, honey and powdered sugar.
Vanilla ice cream
Tres Leches Pineapple
Tres Leches Vanilla Cream
A vanilla sponge cake, made with three condensed milks and a whipped cream topping.
Tres Leches Oreo Chocolate
Tres Leches Cherry Vanilla
Cheesecake
Kids
Sides
Side of Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Chile Toreados
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Side Chile Con Queso
Side Rice
Side Charro Beans
Side Refried Beans
Side French Fries
Side of Tortillas (3)
Pico de gallo
Small tortilla soup
Side of cheese
Side of pico de gallo
side of avocado
Side of black beans
Side House Salad
Side Beef Fajita
Side Chicken Fajita
Side Onion
Side cilantro
Chips & Salsa (red)
Salsa Verde (green sauce)
Salsa Habanero
A la carte
Chicken Fajita Taco a la carte
Beef Fajita Taco a la carte
Crispy Taco a la carte
Tostada a la carte
Enchilada a la carte
Enchilada Fajita a la carte
Cheese enchilada a la carte
Barbacoa Taco a la carte
Carnitas Taco a la carte
Flauta a la Carte
Bean and cheese taco a la carte
Mexican Taquito a la carte
Pork Tamale a la carte
Half Dozen Pork Tamales
Dozen Pork Tamales
Appetizers (V)
Vegan street corn
Corn, cashew sour cream, powder chipotle, and vegan parmesan
Credo's Cashew Queso
Vegan Quesadilla
Filled with vegan cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, and mushrooms. Vegan sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side
Vegan nachos
credo's queso, your choice of beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pickled jalapeno.
Loaded Fries
French Fries topped with credo queso, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Salad and soups (V)
Vegan Pozole
Mexican pozole, made with mushrooms and white hominy.
Taco salad (V)
A home-style flour taco shell, with lettuce, black beans your choice of ground beef(beyond meat), shredded chicken (soy), or portobello mushroom, topped with cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole
Chicken Salad
Plant-based breaded chicken breast, Fresh mix greens, onion, bell pepper, avocado, ana tomatoes. served with a side of credo's vegan ranch
Chilaquiles (V)
Chilaquiles Verde (V)
With salsa verde, made with tomatillos and serrano peppers, following Mama’s recipe topped with Cashew sour cream and mozzarella vegan cheese. Served with your choice of beans.
Chilaquiles Chipotle (V)
Our, delicious, spicy taste of chipotle sauce topped with cashew sour cream and mozzarella vegan cheese. Served with your choice of beans.
Chilaquiles Desvelados (V)
Our delicious habanero sauce cashew sour cream and mozzarella vegan cheese. Served with your choice of beans.
Chilaquiles de Rajas (V)
homemade tortilla chips topped with our creamy poblano sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and serve with your choice of beans.
Creamy Chipotle chilaquiles (V)
homemade tortilla chips topped with our creamy chipotle sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and serve with your choice of beans.
Entrees
Flautas (V)
Four deep-fried potatoes flautas. Served with your choice of beans, white rice, lettuce tomatoes, guacamole and cashew sour cream
Fajitas (V)
Veggie fajitas are made with zucchini, pepper, onion, tomato, and corn. Server with white rice, black beans, guacamole, cashew sour cream, and vegan cheese.
Pechuga Poblana (V)
Soy chicken topped with our poblano sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans
Pechuga Creamy Chipotle (V)
Vegan chicken (soy) topped with cashew chipotle sauce. served with rice and beans.
Molcajete (V)
Soy chicken and portobello mushrooms, with sautéed tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, cactus, and bell peppers. served with rice, your choice of beans, guacamole and cashew sour cream
Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas (V)
2 enchiladas topped with cashew chipotle sauce, filled with portobello mushrooms. serve rice and your choice of beans
Chicken Enchiladas (V)
2 enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, filled with our soy chicken. serve rice and your choice of beans
Mole Verde Enchiladas (V)
Two enchiladas topped with mole verde sauce, filled with portobello mushrooms, and served with rice and your choice of beans.
Chimichanga (V)
Filled w/portobello mushrooms & white rice, topped with ranchero, verde or chipotle sauce. Served with beans and cashew sour cream.
Chile Relleno (V)
Poblano pepper filled with portobello mushroom, zucchini quinoa, and sauteed onion. Topped with creamy chipotle sauce or credo queso. Served with white rice and your choice of black or refried beans
Pechuga en mole verde
Burgers (V)
Tacos (V)
Vegan tacos pastor (3)
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
Vegan Taco plate
Your choice of 2 crispy tacos ground beef(beyond meat) or chicken(soy protein)topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. served with white rice and black beans.
Chicken Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla, filled with plant-based breaded chicken topped with cabbage and spicy aioli.
Tex- Mex
Dessert (V)
A la carte (V)
Vegan Kids meal
Breakfast
Vegan Pancakes
3 Vegan pancakes served with banana, strawberries and blueberries, syrup and butter on the side.
Breakfast tacos
Avocado Toast.
one vegan toast topped with guacamole and just egg
Vegan American Breakfast
One pancake scrambled eggs substitute mixed with spinach, mushrooms, and vegan sausage on the side.
Vegan Mexican breakfast
Scramble egg substitute mixed with pico de gallo and serve with potatoes and refried beans.
Vegan kids breakfast
One vegan pancake with fruit on the side
Breakfast wrap
Just egg, tater tots, beyond sausages, and avocado sauce.
Breakfast sandwich
Vegan Brioche bread filled with just egg, beyond sausage and spicy aioli.
Breakfast Plate
Fajita Omelette
Three eggs omelette suffed with your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita onion and bell pepper and cheese topped with ranchero sauce, served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. choice of tortillas or toast.
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs omelet stuffed with spinach, tomato, onion, mushrooms and monterrey jack cheese, topped with ranchero sauce served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. choice of tortillas or toast.
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs cook any style, topped with ranchero sauce served with potatoes and beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two scramble eggs cooked with tomatoes onion and jalapeno pepper served with potatoes and beans
Chilquiles Factory Special
Beef fajita, chorizo, bacon mixed with poblano pepper, onion mushroom served in a skillet topped with two cook eggs any style, served with breakfast potatoes and refried beans. Choice of tortillas or toast.
Menudo
Served with onion, cilantro, lime, and tortillas
Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast topped with fresh guacamole, topped with two eggs cook any style
Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes
Breakfast Tacos
Kids Breakfast
Sides.
House Margaritas
Small House Margarita
16 oz margarita made with tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Large House Margarita
21 oz margarita made with tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Pitcher House Magrarita
100% Agave Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, orange liqueur. Served frozen or on the rocks. Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Margarona
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Mangonada
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Champagne Rita
Top Shelf Ritas
Mixed Drinks
Mexican Martini
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Top Shelf Mexican Martini
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Mimosa
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Pinacolada
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Blue Hawaiian
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Daiquiri
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Bloody Mary
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Mojito
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Paloma
Alcohol must be accompanied by a food purchase.