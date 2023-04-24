Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chilcano's Resto Bar

6198 Arlington Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22044

Food

Appetizers / Entradas

Anticuchos Chilcanos

$18.45

May contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Causa Afrodisiaca

$19.95

Causa's Chilcanos

$13.45

Ceviche De Pescado

$18.95

Ceviche Mixto

$19.99

Chicharron De Calamari & Papa

$19.95

Chicharron De Calamari & Yuca

$19.95

Chicharron De Pescado & Papa

$19.95

Chicharron De Pescado & Yuca

$19.95

Chicharrón De Calamari

$18.25

Chicharrón De Pescado

$18.25

Choros a La Chalaca

$16.25

Crispi Causa

$19.95

Leche De Tigre Chilcanos

$22.45

Leche De Tigre Regular

$16.25

Papa a La Huancaina

$11.45

Trio De Causas

$14.95

Soups

Aguadito De Pollo

$15.95

Chilcano De Pescado

$16.45

Chupe De Camarón

$22.45

Chupe De Pescado

$21.95

Seafood Soup/Parihuela

$21.45

Seafood / Mariscos

Aeropuerto De Mariscos

$22.45

Aeropuerto de Camarones

$22.95

Arroz Chaufa De Mariscos

$20.95

Arroz Chaufa de Camarones

$22.95

Arroz Chaufa de Pescado

$18.95

Arroz Chaufa Vegetariano

$18.95

Arroz Con Mariscos

$23.45

Ceviche Carretillero Mixto

$24.95

Ceviche Carretillero Pescado

$23.95

Jalea Mixta

$25.95

Jaliche

$33.45

Pescabo Frito Filete

$17.45

Pescado a Lo Macho

$24.45

Pescado Frito Entero

$18.45

Pescado Sudado

$20.45

Tallarín a Lo Macho

$22.45

Tallarín Saltado Mariscos

$20.45

Tallarin Saltado de Camarones

$22.95

Main Course

Aeropuerto De Carne

$21.95

Aeropuerto De Pollo

$20.55

Aji De Gallina

$17.95

Arroz Chaufa De Carne

$21.95

Arroz Chaufa De Pollo

$18.75

Bistec a Lo Pobre

$24.45

Carapulcra

$17.95

Carne Asada/Bistec

$20.95

Cau Cau

$17.95

Chicharron Con Yuca

$17.45

Combinado: Cau-cau & Carapulcra Y Arroz

$23.95

Lomo Saltado

$22.95

Pollo a Lo Pobre

$22.45

Pollo Saltado

$20.45

Seco De Carne (Frijoles Y Arroz)

$20.45

Tallarin Saltado Carne

$20.95

Tallarin Saltado Pollo

$19.95

Tallarin Verde Con Bistec Y Papa La Huancaina

$21.95

Tallarín a La Huancaina Con Lomo

$22.95

RONDAS

Ronda Criolla

$45.95

Ronda Marina

$45.95

Ronda Terramare

$45.95

Pollo a La Brasa

1 Whole Chicken & 2 Sides

$25.95

1/2 Chicken & 2 Sides

$15.75

1/4 Chicken & 2 Sides

$10.95

Sandwiches

Chilcano's Sandwich

$9.99

Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Steak & Cheese

$11.95

Sides

Chorizo Ahumado Spicy Argentino

$4.45

French Fries

$5.95

Fried Sweet Potato

$6.45

Green Salad

$6.45

Plantains

$6.75

Red Beans 8 Oz

$5.95

Rice & Beans 12 Oz

$7.95

Rice 12 Oz

$5.95

Yuca

$8.45

Pan

$1.00

Salsa Amarilla

$0.25

Salsa Verde

$0.25

Rocoto

$0.35

Salsa Amarilla Medium size

$3.95

Salsa Verde Medium size

$3.95

Canchita

$3.25

Sarza Criolla

$3.50

Crema Huancaina

$4.25

Crema Huancaina to GO

$5.00

Camote Sancochado

$3.95

Huevo frito

$1.50

Yuyo

$5.95

Parrilla Chilcanos

Chuletas De Cerdo 10 Oz & 2 Sides a Eleccion

$14.95

Costillar De Res 10 Oz + 2 Sides a Eleccion

$19.95

New York Style Steak 11 Oz & 2 Sides a Eleccion

$19.95

Parrilla Argentina

$79.00

Includes chuleta De cerdo 10 oz, picaña steak 11 oz, New York Style 11 oz, costillar De res 10 oz, chorizo spicy argentino, 3 sides a eleccion, 2 copas De vino Tinto cabernet sauvignon

Picaña Steak 11 Oz & 2 Sides a Eleccion

$21.95

Kids Menu

Salchipapas

$9.95

Salchipollo

$10.95

Tenders Con Papas Fritas

$9.99

Desserts / Postres

Alfajor Grande

$3.25

Churros

$6.95

Combinado Arroz con Leche y Mazamorra

$9.95

Crema Volteada

$5.50

Ice Cream

$4.95

Mazamorra Morada

$6.50

Mini Alfajor (Set of 10)

$8.25

Picarones (Weekends)

$10.95

Pionono

$4.25

Tres Leches

$5.75

Arroz con Leche

$5.50

Torta Helada

$6.50

Menu Ejecutivo

Especial del Dia

$14.95

Aji de Gallina - Menu

$14.45

Arroz Chaufa Pollo - Menu

$14.45

Arroz con Pollo - Menu

$14.45

Carapulcra - Menu

$14.45

Cau- Cau - Menu

$14.45

Estofado de Pollo - Menu

$14.45

Frijoles con Filete de Pescado - Menu

$14.45

Pescaso con Ensalada - Menu

$14.45

Pollo Saltado - Menu

$14.45

Seco de Carne - Menu

$15.25

Criollo

Arroz con Pollo

$14.95

Breakfast

Clásico

$17.25

Especial

$21.45

Chilcano's Breakfast

$25.45

Pan con Chicharron

$10.95

Cafe o Te

$2.75

Tamal de Pollo sin pan

$7.95

Tamal de Pollo con Pan

$8.95

Weekend Special

Tacu Tacu con Lomo

$24.95

Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre

$24.95

Tacu Tacu en Salsa Mariscos

$24.95

Picante de Mariscos

$22.95

Picante de Camaron

$22.95

Drinks

Juices - Sodas - Coffee - Tea

Bottle Soda

$3.75

Can Soda

$2.25

Chamomile

$2.75

Chicha Morada (16 Oz)

$4.45

Chicha Morada (24 Oz)

$5.75

Coffee

$2.75

Horchata (16 Oz)

$4.25

Horchata (24 Oz)

$5.25

Limonade

$5.25

Mango (16 Oz)

$4.25

Mango (24 Oz)

$5.25

Maracuya (16 Oz)

$4.25

Maracuya (24 Oz)

$5.25

Perrier

$4.95

Strawberry Limonade

$5.25

Tea

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.75

Batidos

1 Fruta

$5.95

Especial Con Leche

$7.95

Surtido

$6.95

Tickets

EVENTS

Duende Camaron

$25.00

Santiago COCO Linares - In advance

$30.00

Santiago COCO Linares - En Puerta

$35.00

Caifanes

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
6198 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044

