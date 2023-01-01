The Bistro at Childress Vineyards
1000 Childress Vineyards Road
Lexington, NC 27295
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads
HW Salad
$15.00
1/2 HW Salad
$7.50
Greek Salad
$10.00
1/2 Greek Salad
$5.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
1/2 Caesar Salad
$5.00
Garden Salad
$10.00
1/2 Garden Salad
$5.00
Seasonal Salad
$13.00
1/2 Seasonal Salad
$7.00
Add Chicken
$6.00
Add Shrimp
$7.00
Add Blackened Mahi
$11.00
Add Salmon
$14.00
Add Scallops
$14.00
*Extra Dressing
Extra Dressing Charge
$0.50
Quart of Chicken Salad
$16.00
Pint of Chicken Salad
$8.00
Scoop of Chicken Salad
$4.00
Sandwiches
Entrees
Desserts
Additional Sides
Specials
Drink Menu
Cocktails
Wine
Bottle Musc Red
$13.00
Bottle Cl Red
$13.00
Bottle 3 Red
$16.00
Bottle Red Sangria
$13.00
Bottle Blackberry
$13.00
Bottle Pinnacle
$24.00
Bottle Sangio
$24.00
Bottle Merlot
$24.00
Bottle Cab Franc
$24.00
Bottle Cab Sauv
$24.00
Bottle Monte
$24.00
Bottle Devils
$38.00
Bottle Res Sangio
$40.00
Bottle Res Monte
$40.00
Bottle Res Cab Franc
$40.00
Bottle Res Cab Sauv
$40.00
Bottle Res Merlot
$40.00
Bottle Black Spanish
$60.00
Bottle Five Star Meritage
$60.00
Bottle Sig Cab Sauv
$60.00
Bottle Sig Merlot
$60.00
Bottle Sig Cab Franc
$60.00
Carafe Musc Red
$10.00
Carafe Cl Red
$10.00
Carafe 3 Red
$15.00
Carafe Red Sangria
$10.00
Carafe Blackberry
$10.00
Carafe Pinnacle
$15.00
Carafe Sangio
$15.00
Carafe Merlot
$15.00
Carfe Cab Franc
$15.00
Carafe Cab Sauv
$15.00
Carafet Monte
$15.00
Carafe Sig Merlot
$30.00
Glass Musc Red
$7.00
Glass Cl Red
$7.00
Glass 3 Red
$10.00
Glass Red Sangria
$7.00
Glass Blackberry
$7.00
Glass Pinnacle
$10.00
Glass Sangio
$10.00
Glass Merlot
$10.00
Glass Cab Franc
$10.00
Glass Cab Sauv
$10.00
Glass Monte
$10.00
Glass Sig Merlot
$20.00
Bottle Musc White
$13.00
Bottle Cl White
$13.00
Bottle 3 White
$16.00
Bottle Peach
$13.00
Bottle White Sangria
$13.00
Bottle Riesling
$18.00
Bottle Traminette
$18.00
Bottle Angels
$18.00
Bottle Dry Riesling
$18.00Out of stock
Bottle Sauv Blanc
$35.00Out of stock
Bottle Res Sauv Blanc
$35.00
Bottle Res Chard
$38.00Out of stock
Bottle Sig Chard
$50.00
Carafe Musc White
$10.00
Carafe Cl White
$10.00
Carafe 3 White
$15.00
Carafe Peach
$10.00
Carafe White Sangria
$10.00
Carafe Riesling
$15.00
Carafe Traminette
$15.00
Carafe Riesling
$15.00Out of stock
Carafe Sauv Blanc
$20.00Out of stock
Glass Musc White
$7.00
Glass Cl White
$7.00
Glass 3 White
$10.00
Glass Peach
$7.00
Glass White Sangria
$7.00
Glass Riesling
$10.00
Glass Traminette
$10.00
Glass Dry Riesling
$10.00Out of stock
Glass Sauv Blanc
$15.00Out of stock
Glass Res Chard
$15.00
BTL Muscadine Sweet Rose
$13.00
BTL Classic Rose Blend
$13.00
BTL 3 Rose
$16.00
BTL Sun Kissed Strawberry
$13.00
CRF Muscadine Sweet Rose
$10.00
CRF Classic Rose Blend
$10.00
CRF 3 Rose
$15.00
CRF Sun Kissed Strawberry
$10.00
GLS Muscadine Sweet Rose
$7.00
GLS Classic Rose Blend
$7.00
GLS 3 Rose
$10.00
GLS Sun Kissed Strawberry
$7.00
Bottle Dry White
$28.00
Bottle Soft White
$28.00
Bottle Dry Rose
$28.00
Bottle Musc Burst
$18.00
Bottle Under the Moon
$28.00
Bottle Cuvee
$38.00
Bottle Sweet Victory
$38.00
Bottle Victory Kiss
$38.00
Bottle Starbound
$28.00
Bottle LH Viognier
$28.00
Bottle Radience
$28.00
Bottle Finish Line
$28.00
Carafe Dry White
$15.00
Carafe Soft White
$15.00
Carafe Dry Rose
$15.00
Carafe Musc Burst
$15.00
Carafe Under the Moon
$15.00
Glass Dry White
$10.00
Glass Soft White
$10.00
Glass Dry Rose
$10.00
Glass Musc Burst
$10.00
Glass Under the Moon
$10.00
Glass Starbound
$15.00
NA Beverages
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Mr. Pibb
$2.50
Mellow Yellow
$2.50
Orange Fanta
$2.50
Hi-C Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Half & Half Tea
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Peligrino
$6.00
Reg. Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
French Press
$10.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Pineapple Juice
$2.00
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Latte Machiatto
$5.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Espress Lungo
$3.00
Add on Espresso Shot
$1.00
Espresso Shot
$3.00
Vanilla Flavor
$0.50
Pumpkin Spice Flavor
$0.50
Brunch Menu
Brunch
*Soup Cup
*Soup Bowl
Cup-Tomato Soup
$4.00
Bowl-Tomato Soup
$6.00
Cup- Seasonal Soup
$4.00
Bowl-Seasonal Soup
$6.00
Pimento Dip
$13.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
1/2 Caesar Salad
$5.00
HW Crossiant
$16.00
Deviled Egg Salad
$14.00
Petit Filet
$27.00
Shrimp & Grits
$20.00
Red Velvet Pancake
$15.00
Braised Pork Belly
$16.00
SW Egg Strata
$12.00
Vegetarian Plate
$14.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Kids Tenders
$8.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$8.00
Entree Special
$18.00
Sandwich Special
$16.00
Appetizer Special
$14.00
Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.00
Brownie Bite
$8.00
Lemon Cake
$11.00
Tres Leches Cake
$9.00
Cheesecake
$12.00
Truffle
$4.00
Side of Bacon
$4.00
Side of Turkey Bacon
$4.00
Side of Grits
$4.00
Side of Fruit
$4.00
Side of Mash
$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00Out of stock
Side Caesar
$4.00
Side of Egg
$2.00
Side of Sausage
$4.00
Side of Toast- 2 Pieces
$2.00
Side of Pork Rinds
$1.00
Brunch Desserts
Brunch Add ons
Wine
Glass Musc Red
$7.00
Glass Cl Red
$7.00
Glass 3 Red
$10.00
Glass Red Sangria
$7.00
Glass Blackberry
$7.00
Glass Pinnacle
$10.00
Glass Sangio
$10.00
Glass Merlot
$10.00
Glass Cab Franc
$10.00
Glass Cab Sauv
$10.00
Glass Monte
$10.00
Glass Sig Merlot
$20.00
Carafe Musc Red
$10.00
Carafe Cl Red
$10.00
Carafe 3 Red
$15.00
Carafe Red Sangria
$10.00
Carafe Blackberry
$10.00
Carafe Pinnacle
$15.00
Carafe Sangio
$15.00
Carafe Merlot
$15.00
Carfe Cab Franc
$15.00
Carafe Cab Sauv
$15.00
Carafet Monte
$15.00
Carafe Sig Merlot
$30.00
Bottle Musc Red
$13.00
Bottle Cl Red
$13.00
Bottle 3 Red
$16.00
Bottle Red Sangria
$13.00
Bottle Blackberry
$13.00
Bottle Pinnacle
$24.00
Bottle Sangio
$24.00
Bottle Merlot
$24.00
Bottle Cab Franc
$24.00
Bottle Cab Sauv
$24.00
Bottle Monte
$24.00
Bottle Devils
$38.00
Bottle Res Sangio
$40.00
Bottle Res Monte
$40.00
Bottle Res Cab Franc
$40.00
Bottle Res Cab Sauv
$40.00
Bottle Res Merlot
$40.00
Bottle Black Spanish
$60.00
Bottle Five Star Meritage
$60.00
Bottle Sig Cab Sauv
$60.00
Bottle Sig Merlot
$60.00
Bottle Sig Cab Franc
$60.00
Glass Musc White
$7.00
Glass Cl White
$7.00
Glass 3 White
$10.00
Glass Peach
$7.00
Glass White Sangria
$7.00
Glass Riesling
$10.00
Glass Traminette
$10.00
Glass Angels
$10.00Out of stock
Glass Dry Riesling
$10.00Out of stock
Glass Sauv Blanc
$15.00Out of stock
Carafe Musc White
$10.00
Carafe Cl White
$10.00
Carafe 3 White
$15.00
Carafe Peach
$10.00
Carafe White Sangria
$10.00
Carafe Riesling
$15.00
Carafe Traminette
$15.00
CRF Angels Wrath
$15.00
Carafe Riesling
$15.00Out of stock
Carafe Sauv Blanc
$20.00Out of stock
Bottle Musc White
$13.00
Bottle Cl White
$13.00
Bottle 3 White
$16.00
Bottle Peach
$13.00
Bottle White Sangria
$13.00
Bottle Riesling
$18.00
Bottle Traminette
$18.00
Bottle Angels
$18.00
Bottle Dry Riesling
$18.00Out of stock
Bottle Sauv Blanc
$35.00Out of stock
Bottle Res Sauv Blanc
$35.00
Bottle Res Chard
$38.00Out of stock
Bottle Sig Chard
$50.00
GLS Muscadine Sweet Rose
$7.00
GLS Classic Rose Blend
$7.00
GLS 3 Rose
$10.00
GLS Sun Kissed Strawberry
$7.00
CRF Muscadine Sweet Rose
$10.00
CRF Classic Rose Blend
$10.00
CRF 3 Rose
$15.00
CRF Sun Kissed Strawberry
$10.00
BTL Muscadine Sweet Rose
$13.00
BTL Classic Rose Blend
$13.00
BTL 3 Rose
$16.00
BTL Sun Kissed Strawberry
$13.00
Glass Dry White
$10.00
Glass Soft White
$10.00
Glass Dry Rose
$10.00
Glass Musc Burst
$10.00
Glass Under the Moon
$10.00
Glass Starbound
$15.00
Carafe Dry White
$15.00
Carafe Soft White
$15.00
Carafe Dry Rose
$15.00
Carafe Musc Burst
$15.00
Carafe Under the Moon
$15.00
Bottle Dry White
$28.00
Bottle Soft White
$28.00
Bottle Dry Rose
$28.00
Bottle Musc Burst
$18.00
Bottle Under the Moon
$28.00
Bottle Cuvee
$38.00
Bottle Sweet Victory
$38.00
Bottle Victory Kiss
$38.00
Bottle Starbound
$28.00
Bottle LH Viognier
$28.00
Bottle Radience
$28.00
Bottle Finish Line
$28.00
NA Beverages
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Mr. Pibb
$2.50
Mellow Yellow
$2.50
Orange Fanta
$2.50
Hi-C Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Half & Half Tea
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Peligrino
$6.00
Reg. Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
French Press
$10.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Pineapple Juice
$2.00
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Latte Machiatto
$5.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Espress Lungo
$3.00
Add on Espresso Shot
$1.00
Espresso Shot
$3.00
Vanilla Flavor
$0.50
Pumpkin Spice Flavor
$0.50
Cocktails
Cantina Menu
Cantina Beer
Cantina Red Wine
Cantina White Wine
Cantina Rose Wine
Cantina Food
Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Childress Vineyards is an award-winning winery owned by Richard Childress, of NASCAR fame. Open daily for wine tastings, dining, and shopping
Location
1000 Childress Vineyards Road, Lexington, NC 27295
Gallery
