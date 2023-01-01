Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bistro at Childress Vineyards

1000 Childress Vineyards Road

Lexington, NC 27295

Food Menu

Appetizers

*Soup Cup

*Soup Bowl

*Side Salad

Cup- Seasonal Soup

$4.00

Bowl- Seasonal Soup

$6.00

Cup- Tom Soup

$4.00

Bowl-Tom Soup

$6.00

Pimento Dip

$13.00

House-Fried Pork Rinds, Crispy Bacon, Scallions, Spicy Pepper Jam

Brie

$12.00Out of stock

Crab Salad

$17.00

Cheeseboard

$28.00

Charcuterie Board

$38.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

Salads

HW Salad

$15.00

1/2 HW Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$10.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Salad

$13.00

1/2 Seasonal Salad

$7.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Blackened Mahi

$11.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Add Scallops

$14.00

*Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing Charge

$0.50

Quart of Chicken Salad

$16.00

Pint of Chicken Salad

$8.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

HW Crossiant

$16.00

Judy's Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Austin's Wrap

$17.00

Richard's Reuben

$19.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Half & Half

$17.00

Entrees

Mahi Linguine

$20.00

Petit Filet

$27.00

Ty's Burger

$18.00

Pimento Burger

$18.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Fajita Flatbread

$15.00

Vegetarian Plate

$14.00

Desserts

Brownie Bite

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$11.00

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Truffle

$4.00

Dessert Fee

$3.00

Additional Sides

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Greek

$4.00

Side Garden

$4.00

Side Mash

$4.00

Side of Collard

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Baguette

$2.00

Side of Pork Rinds

$1.00

Side of Honey

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Specials

Appetizer Special

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$16.00

Entree Special

$18.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Specialty Fish Bowl

$25.00

Wine Of the Month

$33.00

Mimosa

$10.00

White Sangria Spritzer

$10.00

Red Sangria Spritzer

$10.00

Strawberry Tumbler

$15.00

Peach Tumbler

$15.00

Slushy Refill

$10.00

Chocolate Shot

$4.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Wine sample

Special mimosa

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Hoppyum IPA

$6.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Wine

Bottle Musc Red

$13.00

Bottle Cl Red

$13.00

Bottle 3 Red

$16.00

Bottle Red Sangria

$13.00

Bottle Blackberry

$13.00

Bottle Pinnacle

$24.00

Bottle Sangio

$24.00

Bottle Merlot

$24.00

Bottle Cab Franc

$24.00

Bottle Cab Sauv

$24.00

Bottle Monte

$24.00

Bottle Devils

$38.00

Bottle Res Sangio

$40.00

Bottle Res Monte

$40.00

Bottle Res Cab Franc

$40.00

Bottle Res Cab Sauv

$40.00

Bottle Res Merlot

$40.00

Bottle Black Spanish

$60.00

Bottle Five Star Meritage

$60.00

Bottle Sig Cab Sauv

$60.00

Bottle Sig Merlot

$60.00

Bottle Sig Cab Franc

$60.00

Carafe Musc Red

$10.00

Carafe Cl Red

$10.00

Carafe 3 Red

$15.00

Carafe Red Sangria

$10.00

Carafe Blackberry

$10.00

Carafe Pinnacle

$15.00

Carafe Sangio

$15.00

Carafe Merlot

$15.00

Carfe Cab Franc

$15.00

Carafe Cab Sauv

$15.00

Carafet Monte

$15.00

Carafe Sig Merlot

$30.00

Glass Musc Red

$7.00

Glass Cl Red

$7.00

Glass 3 Red

$10.00

Glass Red Sangria

$7.00

Glass Blackberry

$7.00

Glass Pinnacle

$10.00

Glass Sangio

$10.00

Glass Merlot

$10.00

Glass Cab Franc

$10.00

Glass Cab Sauv

$10.00

Glass Monte

$10.00

Glass Sig Merlot

$20.00

Bottle Musc White

$13.00

Bottle Cl White

$13.00

Bottle 3 White

$16.00

Bottle Peach

$13.00

Bottle White Sangria

$13.00

Bottle Riesling

$18.00

Bottle Traminette

$18.00

Bottle Angels

$18.00

Bottle Dry Riesling

$18.00Out of stock

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$35.00Out of stock

Bottle Res Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Bottle Res Chard

$38.00Out of stock

Bottle Sig Chard

$50.00

Carafe Musc White

$10.00

Carafe Cl White

$10.00

Carafe 3 White

$15.00

Carafe Peach

$10.00

Carafe White Sangria

$10.00

Carafe Riesling

$15.00

Carafe Traminette

$15.00

Carafe Riesling

$15.00Out of stock

Carafe Sauv Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Glass Musc White

$7.00

Glass Cl White

$7.00

Glass 3 White

$10.00

Glass Peach

$7.00

Glass White Sangria

$7.00

Glass Riesling

$10.00

Glass Traminette

$10.00

Glass Dry Riesling

$10.00Out of stock

Glass Sauv Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

Glass Res Chard

$15.00

BTL Muscadine Sweet Rose

$13.00

BTL Classic Rose Blend

$13.00

BTL 3 Rose

$16.00

BTL Sun Kissed Strawberry

$13.00

CRF Muscadine Sweet Rose

$10.00

CRF Classic Rose Blend

$10.00

CRF 3 Rose

$15.00

CRF Sun Kissed Strawberry

$10.00

GLS Muscadine Sweet Rose

$7.00

GLS Classic Rose Blend

$7.00

GLS 3 Rose

$10.00

GLS Sun Kissed Strawberry

$7.00

Bottle Dry White

$28.00

Bottle Soft White

$28.00

Bottle Dry Rose

$28.00

Bottle Musc Burst

$18.00

Bottle Under the Moon

$28.00

Bottle Cuvee

$38.00

Bottle Sweet Victory

$38.00

Bottle Victory Kiss

$38.00

Bottle Starbound

$28.00

Bottle LH Viognier

$28.00

Bottle Radience

$28.00

Bottle Finish Line

$28.00

Carafe Dry White

$15.00

Carafe Soft White

$15.00

Carafe Dry Rose

$15.00

Carafe Musc Burst

$15.00

Carafe Under the Moon

$15.00

Glass Dry White

$10.00

Glass Soft White

$10.00

Glass Dry Rose

$10.00

Glass Musc Burst

$10.00

Glass Under the Moon

$10.00

Glass Starbound

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Peligrino

$6.00

Reg. Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

French Press

$10.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Latte Machiatto

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espress Lungo

$3.00

Add on Espresso Shot

$1.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Vanilla Flavor

$0.50

Pumpkin Spice Flavor

$0.50

Brunch Menu

Brunch

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

HW Crossiant

$16.00

Deviled Egg Salad

$14.00

Petit Filet

$27.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Red Velvet Pancake

$15.00

Braised Pork Belly

$16.00

SW Egg Strata

$12.00

Vegetarian Plate

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Entree Special

$18.00

Sandwich Special

$16.00

Appetizer Special

$14.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie Bite

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$11.00

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Truffle

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Side of Mash

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side of Egg

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Toast- 2 Pieces

$2.00

Side of Pork Rinds

$1.00

Potato wedges

$4.00

Cantina Menu

Cantina Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Hoppyum IPA

$6.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Slushie Tumbler

$15.00

Slushie Refill

$10.00

Cantina Red Wine

Bottle Musc Red

$13.00

Bottle Cl Red

$13.00

Bottle 3 Red

$16.00

Bottle Red Sangria

$13.00

Bottle Blackberry

$13.00

Bottle Pinnacle

$24.00

Bottle Sangio

$24.00

Bottle Merlot

$24.00

Bottle Cab Franc

$24.00

Bottle Cab Sauv

$24.00

Bottle Monte

$24.00

Glass Pinnacle

$10.00

Cantina White Wine

Bottle Musc White

$13.00

Bottle Cl White

$13.00

Bottle 3 White

$16.00

Bottle Peach

$13.00

Bottle White Sangria

$13.00

Bottle Riesling

$18.00

Bottle Traminette

$18.00

BTL Reserve Sauv

$33.00

Glass Riesling

$10.00

Cantina Rose Wine

BTL Muscadine Sweet Rose

$13.00

BTL Classic Rose Blend

$13.00

BTL 3 Rose

$16.00

BTL Sun Kissed Strawberry

$13.00

GLS 3 Rose

$10.00

Cantina Food

Mediterran Salad

$8.00

Focaccia Muffaletta

$14.00

Turkey Baguette

$14.00

Carmel Crunch Cookie

$5.00

Parmesan Snack Mix

$5.00

Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.50

Charcuterie

$20.00

Hummus

$9.00

Pita Chips

$2.50

Popcorn

$5.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Childress Vineyards is an award-winning winery owned by Richard Childress, of NASCAR fame. Open daily for wine tastings, dining, and shopping

1000 Childress Vineyards Road, Lexington, NC 27295

Directions

