ChileLimonFusion - 1924 Tyler Street
No reviews yet
1924 Tyler Street
Hollywood, FL 33020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ChileLimonFusion
Dips al toque
Leche de Tigre Shot
The Juices from the maceration of Ceviche is called tiger's Milk
Esquites
Elotes
Vallarta Fish Dip
Citrus and Spicy fish dip, mix with onion, cilantro, Mexican Peppers served with Tostadas Chips
Pico de Gallo
Fresh Tomato, Red onion, Cilantro, Serrano Pepper, Lime Juice and Salt
Guacamole
Our Guacamole made Fresh with Mexican Hass Avocado, Red Onion, Habanero Pepper, Cilantro, Fresh Lime Juice and Salt
Cevitostada
Half Portion Shrimp Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crispy Mexican tostada Half Portion = One Tostada
Half Portion Fish Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Half Potrtion = One Tostada
Half Portion Mix Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Shrimp & Fish Served over a crispy Mexican tostada Half portion = one tostada
Full Portion Shrimp Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Full Portion = two tostadas
Full Portion Fish Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Full Portion = two tostadas
Full Portion Mix Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Shrimp & Fish Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Full Portion = two tostadas
Causa Acevichada
Our Chile Limon Fusion Causa Acevichada is a Peruvian dish made of layers of mashed, Crab Meat in a chipotle sauce, potato and filled wit classic fish ceviche
Leche de Tigre Power
Leche de Tigre Power it is a tasty mixture of fish, lime, red onion, Cancha, Choclo "white corn" and chili that combine to create a unique liquid
Tacos Cholos
Taco Birria
Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,
Taco Churrasco Anticuchero
Fresh handmade corn Tortilla, Grilled Churrasco, Fresh Corn Tortilla, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Taco Chicken Anticuchero
Fresh handmade corn Tortilla,Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Taco Cochinita Pibil
Fresh handmade corn Torttilla, Shrered Pork in a Yucatan Spices and rocoto pepper
Taco Pork Belly
Fresh handmade corn tortilla, Porkbelly, Mexican sauce, onion/cilantro
Taco Vegetables
Fresh handmade tortilla filled with Carrots, Red & Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa and cilantro cream
Tacos Mix
Choice 3 tacos of your favorite
Taco Chapulin Unidad
Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers
Tacos Chapulines
Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers
Taco Aji de Gallina
Fresh handmade corn tortilla, shrered creamy chicken in aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, habanero olives, nuts
Quesadillas
Q.Cheese
Cheese and More Cheese
Q. Chicken
Cheese Chicken, Onion/cilantro, Huancaina Sauce, and Chiups
Q. Churrasco
Cheese Churrasco (steak), Onion/cilantro, Huancaina sauce and chips
Q. Veggies
Cheese, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream
Q. Cochinita
Cheese, Cochinta and Pickles red onions, oregano
Q. Mixta
cheese and your 2 choice of meat, cilantro/onion, huancaina
Quesabirria
Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,
Tostadas X2
Burritos
Burrito Chicken
Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Burrito Churrasco
Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Burrito Cochinita
Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano
Burrito Veggies
flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream
Burrito Mix
Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce
Burrito Don Chingon
The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces
Bowls
Bowl Chicken
Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Bowl Churrasco
Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Bowl Cochinita
Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano
Bowl Veggies
flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream
Bowl Mix
Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce
Bowl Don Chingon
The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces
Tostanacho
T.nacho Churrasco Anticuchero
Mexican Crispy Tostada, Churrasco, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce
T.nacho Ckicken Anticuchero
Mexican Crispy Tostada, Chicken, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce
T.nacho Cochinita Pibil
Mexican crispy tostada, Black beans, cheese, pickle red onion, oregano
T.nacho Mix
Mexican Crispy Tostada and 2 choice of meat
T.nacho only cheese/beans
Mexican Crispy Tostada, Black beans, cheese
Morisqueta
M. Mixta
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
M. Cochinita Pibil
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
M. Churrasco Anticuchero
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
M. Chiccken Anticuchero
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
ADD
BAR
Liquor
Buen Amigo Reposado
Cazadores
Hornitos Bco
Hornitos Rep
Hornitos Ajo
Herradura Bco
Herradura Rep
Herradura Ajo
Jose Cuervo
Tradicional
1800
Don Julio Bco
Don Julio Rep
Don Julio Ajo
Tres Generaciones Bco
Tres Generaciones Rep
Tres Generaciones Ajo
CasaAmigos Bco
CasaAmigos Rep
CasaAmigos Ajo
Patron Bco
Patron Rep
Patron Ajo
Queirolo Quebranta
Queirolo Ciruela
Queirolo Acholado
Intipalka / Torente
Intipalka / Italia
Rompe Corazon
Akul Espadín
Akul Tobala
Akul Cirial
Monte Alban
Tiburon
DIPLOMATICO
FLOR DE CANA
BACARDI 8 anos
BACARDI
BACARDI ANEJO
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MALIBU
ZACAPA
TITO'S
STOLICHNAYA
CIROC
SMIRNOFF
GREY GOOSE
CRYSTAL PALACE
BELVEDERE
ABSOLUT
KETEL ONE
BEEFEATER
BOMBAY DRY
HENDRIKCKS
TANQUERAY
KIRLAND DRY
SEAGRAM'S EXTRA DRY
SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN
Buchanan's 12yr
Canadian Club
Jack Daniels
The Glenlivet 12yr
Southerm Confort
Seagrams WHISKEY
Crown Royal
JAMESON
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
OLD PARR
TULLAMORE DEW
CHIVAS REAGAL
CHIVAS 12Y
CHIVAS 18Y
DEWAR'S
DEWAR'S 12Y
J&B
WOODFORD RSV
WILD TURKEY
MAKER'S MARK
JIM BEAN
KNOB CREEK
AGUARDIENTE
CAMPARI
COINTREAU
TRIPLE SEC
FERNET BRANCA
MARTINI BLANCO
MARTINI EXTRA DRY
MARTINI ROSSO
GRAND MARNIER
JAIGERMAISTER
Cocktails
Margarita
Classic Mexican Cocktail with Tequila but, in ChileLimonFusion, Fresh lime juice, House Simple Syrup, One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Mojito
Mexican Style Yerbabuena (Mojito) Made with Fresh Mint, Fresh Lime juice, House Simple Syrup and Rum One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund
Paloma
100% refreshing recipe directly from Guadalajara, Spicy and Citrus Cocktail, Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lime Juice and a few touches of spice. One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Perfect Bloody Maria
Made with Tequila and the Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Bloody Mary
Vodka with Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices Made with Vodka Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund
Long Island Iced Tea
There is not much to talk about with this cocktail, classic but in ChileLimonFusion Made with Rum, Tequila, Gin, & Triple Sec. One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Madras
Mai Tai
Martini
Mimosa
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Original recipe from Puerto Vallarta with Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice and Coconut Cream One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Pisco Passion Fruit Frz
Refreshing cocktail with pisco, Passion Fruit with a lot of flavor like everything we do here at ChileLimoFusion One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Tequila Sunrise
Chile Limon Sour
Old school Peruvian recipe but with our touch of ChileLimonFusion, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup with a touch of Passion Fruit. l One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Wine
Yard
Beverage
NA Bev
Mexican Coca
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Fanta
Jarrito de Mandarina
Jarrito de Pineple
Jarrito de Lime
Jarrito de Guava
Jarrito de Tamarindo
Topo Chico
7up
Squirt
Bottle Water
Club Soda
Coca Cola Can
Coke Zero Can
Diet Coke Can
Inca kola Can
Perrier
Sprite Can
L Blue Berry
L Chicha Morada
L Coconut
L Cucumber
L Kiwi
Lemonade
Lettuce Lemonade
Lemonade de Panela
L Mango
L Passion Fruit
L Peach
L Strawberry
Virgin Pina Colada
V. Passion Fruit Colada
Refill
V. Mango Colada
V. Strawberry Colada
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1924 Tyler Street, Hollywood, FL 33020