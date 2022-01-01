Chile Loco imageView gallery

Chile Loco

45 Slabtown Road Unit A3

CASHIERS, NC 28717

Chips And Salsa
3 Tacos
Burrito

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$12.00

Burrito/Quesadillas

Burrito

$10.00

Burrito con Todo

$12.00

Burrito Veggie

$10.00

Burrito de Camaron

$14.00

Burrito de Pezcado

$14.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla Veggie

$14.00

Loco Quesadilla

$13.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Chimichanga Steak

$14.00

Chimichanga Veggie

$12.00

ACP

$8.00

Chicken Plates

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.00

Pollo a La Diabla

$14.00

Pollo a La Plancha

$14.00

Pollo con Queso

$17.00
Pollo con Queso y Chorizo

Pollo con Queso y Chorizo

$18.00

Pollo Encebollado

$16.00

Dessert

Flan Napolitano

$7.00

Strawberry Churros

$8.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas de Veggie

$12.00

Enchiladas de Camarones

$14.00

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.00

Enchiladas Roja Y Verde

$14.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.00

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

Fajitas de Pollo

$15.00

Fajitas de Azada

$21.00

Fajitas Azasda y Pollo

$16.00

Fajitas de Camaron

$21.00

Fajitas Tejanas

$21.00

Fajitas de Pollo y Camaron

$21.00

Fajitas de Carnitas

$14.00

Fajitas Veggie

$14.00

Fish Plates

Filete de Pescado

$21.00

Pescado y Camarones

$21.00

Frios

Cocktel de Camaron

$14.00+

Chico

Cocktel de Camaron (Copy)

$13.89+

Chico

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Burrito

$7.00

Kids Chicken Soft Taco

$7.00

Kids Fish and Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Nachos Veggie

$10.00
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

nachos include avocado slices. ( not Picured)

Nachos Fajita Chicken

$11.00

Nachos Fajita Steak

$12.00

Nachos Fajita Shrimp

$14.00

Salads

Ensalada de Guacamole

$10.00

Ensalada de Guacamole Shrimp

$14.00

Ensalada de Guacamole Steak

$14.00
Taco Ensalada

Taco Ensalada

$12.00

Taco Ensalada Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Taco Ensalada Shrimp

$14.00

Taco Ensalada Steak

$13.00

Taco Ensalada Veggie

$12.00

Shrimp Plates

Camarones a La Diabla

$22.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$22.00

Camarones a La Mexicana

$22.00

Camarones con Crema de Chipotle

$22.00

Sides

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Cebollas y Chiles Toreados

$4.89

Guacamole

$8.00

Made to Order

Queso

$6.00

Chorizo Con Queso

$10.00

Ceviche De Camaron Y Pescado

$16.00

Bean Dip

$8.00

Tamale de Pollo o Puerco

$3.25

Arroz y Frijoles

$3.00

Papas Francesas

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$10.00

Large Queso

$10.00

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$7.00+

Chico

Caldo de Camaron y Pezcado

$13.00+

Chico

Menudo

$13.00+

Chico

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.00+

Caldo de Rez

$16.00

Pozole

$14.00

Specialties

1 Sope

$5.00

2 Sopes

$9.00

3 Sopes

$12.00
Flautas

Flautas

$12.00

Chilaquiles de Pollo

$12.00
Chilaquiles de Carne Asada

Chilaquiles de Carne Asada

$14.00

Huarache

$9.00

Tostada

$6.49

Chalupas

$8.00

Chalupas con Huevos

$9.00

Chalupas con Carne

$9.00

Steak Plates

Bistek a La Mexicana

Bistek a La Mexicana

$21.00

Bistek Ranchero

$21.00

Bistek en Salsa Verde

$21.00
Bistek en Salsa Roja

Bistek en Salsa Roja

$21.00
Bistek Encebollado

Bistek Encebollado

$21.00

Bistek con Huevos

$21.00
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$21.00

Tacos

Taco

$4.00

2 Tacos

$7.00

Mexican Style

3 Tacos

$9.00

Mexican Style

4 Tacos

$12.00

5 Tacos

$15.00

6 Tacos

$18.00

2 Tacos Duros

$9.00

3 Tacos Duros

$11.00

2 Tacos de Pezcado

$9.00
3 Tacos de Pezcado

3 Tacos de Pezcado

$12.00

2 Tacos de Camaron

$9.00

3 Tacos de Camaron

$12.00

2 Tacos Americanos

$7.00

3 Tacos Americanos

$10.00

2 Ribeye Tacos

$10.00

3 Ribeye Tacos

$13.00

Tamales/Chile Rellenos

Tamales

$10.00

1 Chile Relleno

$12.00

2 Chiles Rellenos

$17.00

1 Chile relleno con Carne

$12.00

2 Chiles Rellenos con Carne

$18.00

Torta

Torta de Milanesa

$14.00

Torta Cubana

$14.00

Torta

$12.00

Extras

Sour Cream

$0.75

Small Guacamole

$1.50

Large Salsa

$6.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Gansito

$2.00

Bolis

$2.50

Paletas

$2.50

Salsa

$1.25

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Herradura

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Espolon

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

$12.00

Claze Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Gran Paton

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Buchanans 12 Yr

$9.00

Buchanans 18 Yr

$12.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Cocktails

Loco Margarita

$14.00

Casa Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margartita

$12.00

Flaca Margarita

$13.00

Michelada Lg

$9.50

Michelada Sm

$8.50

Pina Colada

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Coronarita

$12.00

Jumbo Margarita

$14.00

Jumbo Top Shelf

$19.00

Sangria

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Top Shelf Pitcher

$38.00

House Pitcher

$32.00

Beer

Modelo

$5.00+

2xx Amber

$5.00+

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria'

$5.00

Corona Familiar 12oz

$5.00

Corona Familiar 32 oz

$9.00

Sol

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Coronita

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Modelito

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Yuinglin

$4.00

Becks

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Modelo 24oz

$5.00

Modelo Lime 24oz

$5.00

Modelo Chelada 24oz

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Pino Noir GLS

$9.00

Malbec GLS

$9.00

Pino Gricio

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Proseco

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

N/a Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke - Cherry

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonde

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Large Coke

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Kids Cup W/Lid

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Can

$2.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito Limon

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Toronja

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water ( Dasani )

$3.00

Water ( SmartWater)

$4.00

Monster

$3.50

Jarrito Sparkling Water

$4.00

Clothing

Champion Crewneck BLK

$60.00

Champion Crewneck GRY

$60.00

Gildan Crewneck BLK

$40.00

Gildan Crewneck GRY

$40.00

Embroidered Purse

$95.00

Embroidered Purse Lg

$125.00

Glassware

Engraved Wine Glass

$15.00

Chile Loco Glass

$9.00

Catering

Catering

$27.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS, NC 28717

