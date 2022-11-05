Main picView gallery

Chile Toreado 2022 W 35th Street

review star

No reviews yet

2022 W 35th Street

Chicago, IL 60609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cafe de la Olla

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Limonada

$3.50

Mexican Soda

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottles Water

$1.25

Vegetarian

Green Crepas

Huevos Vegetarianos

Cravings

Torrejas

Crepas

Breakfast Specials

Pork Belly Flat Eggs

$11.00

smoked chipotle black bean salsa, crispy pork belly, flat eggs, melted cheese, side of salad, pickled onions

Camarones en Huevo con Salsa

$12.00

eggs in roasted guajillo chile tomato salsa, crispy tortilla strips, mexican rice, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro & onion

Huevos Ahogados

$8.00

poached eggs, cacahuate árbol guajillo salsa, black beans or rice, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro & onion

Bolillo Mañanero

$8.50

Toasted bolillo, scrambled eggs, roasted turkey sausage, black beans, roasted tomatillo serrano cilantro salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro & onion

35th Street

$15.50

Steak, over easy/scrambled eggs, two crispy potato quesadillas, morita chile roasted tomato salsa, beans, queso fresco, sour cream

Chori-Egg Torta

$8.00

scrambled eggs with chorizo, black beans, chipotle cream

Shrimp Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

3 mojo de ajo shrimp tacos with eggs (lightly mixed with cheese), chipotle mayo, cilantro, side of salad

Chilaquiles

$8.50

green or red salsa, eggs, black beans or rice, side protein: add 4 dollars

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.00

scrambled eggs with pico de gallo, mexican rice, beans, queso fresco

Huevos con Jamón

$8.00

scrambled eggs with ham, roasted tomatillo salsa, mexican rice, beans, queso fresco

Starters

Tlayuda con Carne

$16.00

black beans, melted cheese, poblano rajas, queso fresco, sour cream

Tlayuda Vegetariana

$13.50

roasted veggies, melted cheese, grilled poblano rajas, black beans, queso fresco, sour

Guacamole

$9.50

guacamole with chips & salsa

Papas Toreadas

$9.75

golden potatos, 3 chiles salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, red picked onions

Fried Plantains

$9.00

creamy chipotle salsa, roasted ancho chile, candied pecans, queso fresco

Queso Fundido

$12.00

warm melted cheese, crispy green chorizo & poblano rajas

Hongos Enchipotlados

$12.00

mushrooms in a creamy chipotle salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted potatoes and calabacita

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Gift Certificate

$15.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Enchiladas

$16.00

filling: roasted vegtables or chihuaha cheese, salsa: toasted peanut salsa or chipotle black bean salsa

Roasted Veggies Sope

$4.25

roasted veggies, black beans, queso fresco, sour cream

Roasted Veggies Taco

$3.25

roasted veggies, cilantro, onion

Vegetarian Torta

$11.00

roasted veggies mixed with melted chihuaha cheese, guacamole, oregano onion slaw, queso fresco

Entrees

Green Garlic Mojo Shrimp

$18.50

serrano, cilantro olive oil mojo de ajo, mexican rice, green beans, chiles toreados

Crispy Chicken Milanesa

$18.00

crispy milanesa, garlic mashed potatoes, red pickled onions, avocado cilantro serrano salsa

Short Rib Barbacoa

$18.50

guajillo garlic sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, nopalitos salsa, salsa roja

Cochinita Pibil

$18.00

yucatan style slow cooked achiote-marinated pork, black beans, habanero & pickled onions

Enchiladas de Mole

$18.00

mole rojo enchiladas made with homemade tortillas, filled with chicken, & topped with cream, onion cilantro & queso fresco

Carne en su Jugo

$19.00

grilled flank steak swimming in tomatillo serrano, pinto beans, bacon, broth & avocado

Grilled Steak

$23.00

grilled Steak in adobo marinade, served with black beans, sweet plantains, knob onions, cream & queso fresco

Vegetales Y Huevos

$15.00

Maji Maji

$20.00

26.40

Milanesa

$26.40

Soups

Caldo de Res

$13.50

braised beef short rib, serrano chile broth, roasred veggies, cilantro, arugula, lime

Pozole en Pipian Mole Verde

$14.00

pork or chicken pozole with traditional crunchy garnishes, chicharron, avocado, lime

Shrimp Pozole Rojo

$14.50

camarones, morita chile shrimp broth, avocado lime, crispy tostada

Caldo De Pollo

$14.00

Caldo De Pollo

$13.50

Tortas

Carnitas Torta

$11.50

juicy pork carnitas, guacamole, black beans, pickled onions

Pibil Torta

$11.50

yucatan style slow cooked achiote-marinated pork, black beans, pickled onions

Choriqueso Torta

$11.50

homemade pork chorizo, roasted poblanos, house mixed cheese, black beans, tomatillo salsa

Barbacoa Torta

$11.50

red chile braised beef short rib, guajillo chile sauce, nopalitos salad, queso fresco

Carne Asada Torta

$12.50

grilled steak, black beans, napa cabbage, avocado, avocado cream, red pickled onions, cheese

Milanesa Torta

$11.50

crispy chicken, melted cheese, chiles in vinegar, red picked onions, cabbage, avocado salsa, beans

Ahogada Torta

$11.50

golden pork carnitas, black beans, tomato-arbol chile broth, pickled onions

Torta Diner

$15.00

Al Pastor Torta

$11.50

Carne Asda Burrito

$12.50

Tacos

Taco Dinner

$14.50

Asada Taco

$3.25

Barbacoa Taco

$3.25

Pastor Taco

$3.25

Cochinita Taco

$3.25

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Veggies Taco

$3.25

Chx Tinga Taco

$3.25

Crema

$0.25

Lechuga

$0.25

Tomate

$0.25

Queso

$0.25

Aguacate

$0.25

Sopes

Asada Sope

$4.25

Barbacoa Sope

$4.25

Pastor Sope

$4.25

Cochinita Sope

$4.25

Chorizo Sope

$4.25

Carnitas Sope

$4.25

Veggie Sope

$4.25

Chx Tinga Sope

$4.25

Huaraches

Pastor Huaraches

$9.00

Asada Huaraches

$9.00

Barbacoa Huaraches

$9.00

Pastor Huaraches

$9.00

Cochinita Huaraches

$9.00

Chorizo Huaraches

$9.00

Carnitas Huaraches

$9.00

Veggie Huaraches

$9.00

Chx Tinga Huaraches

$9.00

Salads

Crispy Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Kids

Kids Steak Taco

$3.25

Kids Crispy Chicken

$8.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Side De Asada

$1.50

Dessert

Choco Flan

$6.50

Beverages

Jamaica

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Limonada

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.00

Cafe de la Olla

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Te

$2.50

Topochico Preparado

$5.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Ahogada Broth

$3.50

Salsa to go 12oz

$5.00

Protein Side

$3.50

Side Tortillas

$3.50

Single Enchilada

$3.50

Side of Guac

$4.50

Sour cream

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Avocado single taco

$0.50

Cheese single taco

$0.25

Side of Mole

$5.00

Side of Lime

$1.00

Side Avo cream

$2.00

Side habanero

$2.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Deliver

$5.00

Side De Vegetables

$5.00

Huevos

$5.00

Taco Bars

Taco Bar

$160.00

Half Taco Bar

$80.00

Veggie Charola

$190.00

Cochinita Charola

$80.00

Media Charola De Arroz

$40.00

Charola De Frijoles

$110.00

Papas Charola

$100.00

25 por persona family style

$25.00

Platanos Fritos Charola

$100.00

Barbacoa Charola

$200.00

Chicken Tinga Charola

$190.00

Media Charola Fried Plantains

$50.00

3 Course Meal

$65.00

Bid Mich X Chile Toreado

$65.00

Catering For 35 Ppl

$900.00

Media Charola De Carnitas

$100.00

Media Charola De Papas

$50.00

Media Charola De Arroz

$50.00

30 Per Person

$30.00

Margaritas

Chile Toreado Margarita

$10.50

Citrusy Mezcal Serrano

$10.00

Limey Plateada

$9.00

Fresh Pepino

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Margarita De Mango

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Marg

$8.00

Cerveza

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Michelada

$7.00

Dos X

$5.00

Michelada Mix

$3.50

Modelo Lata

$4.00

Tequila

Anejo Don Julio

$10.00

Anejo Herradura

$10.00

Anejo Patron

$10.00

Anejo Centenario

$10.00

Anejo Milagro

$10.00

Anejo Cabo

$9.50

Anejo Don Eduardo

$10.00

Anejo Roca Patron

$10.00

Anejo Jeni Rivera

$10.00

Anejo Corralejo

$10.00

Reposado Don Julio

$8.00

Reposado Herradura

$8.00

Reposado Patron

$8.00

Reposado Centenario

$8.00

Reposado Milagro

$8.00

Reposado Cabo

$8.00

Reposado Cazadores

$8.00

Reposado Corralejo

$8.00

Reposado Hornitos

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Plateado Don Julio

$7.50

Plateado Paatron

$10.00

Plateado Centenario

$7.50

Plateado Milagro

$7.50

Plateado Espolon

$7.50

Milagro Plateado

$8.00

Mezcal

Peloton de la Muerte

$8.00

Union Uno

$8.00

Siete Misterios Artesanal

$8.00

El Buho Artesanal

$8.00

Don Amado Rustico

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Mezcales de Leyenda-Guerrero

$10.00

Wahaka Mezcal

$10.00

Special Shots

Gran Patron

$13.00

Roca Patron

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$14.00

Primavera 1942

$14.00

Wine Bottles

Fetzer Rose

$27.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$28.00

Chardonnay

$28.00

Stella Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Mirassou de Caceres Rioja

$28.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$30.00

Bogle Pinot Noir

$32.00

La Terre Cabernet Sauv

$27.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2022 W 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60609

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Factory - Bridgeport - Bridgeport
orange starNo Reviews
1546 West 35th Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Marz Community Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 295
3630 South Iron Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Que Rico! Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4454 S Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Mole Village Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 143
2302 S Blue Island Ave Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Il Vicinato Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2435 S Western Ave Chicago Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
El Popocatepetl Tortillería - Pilsen
orange starNo Reviews
1854 W 21st Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston