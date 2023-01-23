Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chile Verde Cafe Gemini Place

582 Reviews

$$

1522 Gemini Place

Columbus, OH 43240

Apps & Soups

Fresh Guacamole

Bag of Chips

Personal Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Crab Boules

$11.00

AppGreen Chile Fries

$12.00

Chicken Lime Soup

Black Bean Soup

Green Chile Stew

App Green Chile TOTS

$12.00

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

BBQ Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Sampler Platter

SMALL APP BAR

$42.00

LARGE APP BAR (Copy)

$78.00

Half Pan Quesadilla Tray

$30.00

Traditional

Small Chicken Burro

$13.00

Small Ground Beef Burro

$13.00

Small Shredded Beef Burro

$13.00

Small Pork Burro

$13.00

Small Chorizo Burro

$13.00

Small Mt/Bn Burro

$13.00

Small BN & Cheese Burro

$11.00

Small Veggie Burro

$13.00

Small Fajita Chicken Burro

$14.00

Small Fajita Steak Burro

$15.00

Small Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Small Chicken & Steak Burrito

$15.00

Small Chicken & Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Small Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Small Mahi Mahi Burrito

$17.00

Reg Chicken Burro

$17.00

Reg Ground Burro

$17.00

Reg Shredded Burro

$17.00

Reg Pork Burro

$17.00

Reg Chorizo Burro

$17.00

Reg Mt/Bn Burro

$17.00

Reg BN & Cheese Burro

$15.00

Reg Veggie Burro

$17.00

Reg Faj Chix Burro

$18.00

Reg Steak Burro

$19.00

REG FAJ SHRIMP BURRO

$19.00

Rg Faj Chicken & Steak Burrito

$19.00

Reg Faj Chicken & Shrimp

$19.00

Reg Faj Steak & Shrimp

$19.00

Reg Faj Mahi Mahi Burrito

$21.00

One Enchilada Dinner

$13.00

Two Enchiladas Dinner

$16.00

Three Enchiladas Dinner

$20.00

One Blue Enchilada Dinner

$14.00

Two Blue Enchiladas Dinner

$18.00

Three BLUE Enchiladas Dinner

$23.00

ONE Relleno

$13.00

TWO Rellenos

$16.00

THREE Rellenos

$20.00

ONE Tamales

$13.00

TWO Tamales

$16.00

THREE Tamales

$20.00

One Taco Dinner

$12.00

Two Taco Dinner

$15.00

Three Taco Dinner

$19.00

One Fajita Taco Dinner

$13.00

Two Fajita Taco Dinner

$17.00

Three Fajita Taco Dinner

$21.00

Combo Duo

$16.00

Combo Plato

$20.00

Combo Grande

$24.00

Quesadillas

CV Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

Santa Fe Quesadilla

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$19.00

Steak Fajita

$21.00

Chicken & Steak Fajita

$21.00

Shrimp Fajita

$21.00

Shrimp & Steak Fajita

$21.00

Shrimp & Chicken Fajita

$21.00

Veggie Fajita

$16.00

Trio Fajita

$22.00

Hawaiian Fajita

$20.00

Uncle Johns Fajita

Salads

Southwest Taco Salad

$15.00

Santa Fe Salad

Anasazi Salad

Fajita Salad

House Side Salad

$6.00

BOWLS

NM BOWL

$16.00

BREAK BOWL

$15.00

Side Dishes

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

SOUFFLE OF

Red Chile Rice

$3.00

Green Chile Rice

$3.00

Peppered Pinto Beans

$3.00

Chile Verde Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Navajo Sweet Corn

$4.50

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.50

French Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Avocado Slices

$4.00

Fresh Grilled Jalapeño

$3.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Ground Beef

$4.00

Add Chorizo

$4.00

Add Pork

$4.00

Add Shredded Beef

$4.00

Side Sopaipillas

$4.00

Green Chile Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

GC Cheese Fries

$7.00

GC Cheese Tots

$7.00

Pineapple Salsa

$3.50

Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Tortilla (1)

$0.45

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Dressing

$0.50

Dress Bowl

$2.00

Side of Garnish

$2.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Top w/ Queso

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Tomatoes

$1.50

Cilantro

$1.50

Onions

$1.00

EGG ON TOP!!

$1.00

Black Olives

$1.50

Side Fajita Chicken

$5.00

Side Fajita Steak

$6.00

Side Fajita Shrimp

$6.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Fruit

$2.50

Sauces

Green Sauce

Red Sauce

Ranchero Sauce

Anasazi Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac n' Chz

$7.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids GRILLED Chicken

$9.00

Dessert

SOPPA (4)

$7.00

1/4 KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

BROWNIE

$7.00

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$24.00

AL A CARTE

Street Taco

$4.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Stuffed Taco

$6.00

Enchilada

$8.00

Tamale

$8.00

Relleno

$8.00

APPS

SMALL APP BAR

$42.00

LARGE APP BAR

$78.00

Bag of Chips

$4.00

32oz. SOUP

$18.00

Half Pan Salad

$25.00

Full Pan Salad

$30.00

ENTREES

Mac 'n' Cheese Tray

Enchilada Estancia Tray

Beef Tamales

$48.00

Chile Rellenos

$48.00

Santa Fe Tray

Stacked Enchilada Tray

Drinks

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.50

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fresh Lemonade

$8.00

Fresh Limeade

$8.00

16 Oz Margarita Mix

$8.00

Bagged Ice

$3.00

32 Oz Marg Mix

$14.00

FIESTA BARS

TACO BAR

$13.00

FAJITA BAR

SIMPLE BAR

$10.00

ESSENTIALS

Paper Products

$0.30

Serving Utensils

$1.00

Chafing Dishes

$20.00

Sternos

$2.00

Plastic Table Cloth

$3.00

Sides/Sauces

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$24.00

Sour Cream 8oz

$4.00

Sour Cream 16oz

$8.00

Sour Cream 32oz

$16.00

Half Pan Side Dishes

$60.00

Full Pan Side Dishes

$100.00

SAUCES

MISC.

Bag of Chips

$4.00

Meat By The Pound

LB. CHICKEN

$10.00

LB. GROUND BEEF

$11.00

LB. SHREDDED BEEF

$12.00

LB. PORK

$10.00

Market Items

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sour Cream Tub

$11.00

Salted Butter Stick

$4.50

Heavy Whipping Cream (1qt)

$6.00

Milk 2% Gallon

$4.50

Sweetened Condensed Milk (16oz. Can)

$3.50

Mayo (1 gallon)

$14.00

Chipotle Pepper in Adobe (7oz. can)

$2.50

Soy Sauce La Choy (1 gallon)

$20.00

Kosher Salt Course (3lb box)

$3.00

Ketchup Heinz (10# can)

$12.00

Black Olives Sliced (10# can)

$18.00

Jalapeno Sliced Nachos (10# can)

$15.00

Pinto Beans Dry (1lb.)

$2.00

Black Beans Dry (1lb.)

$2.00

Tomato (1ct.)

$1.25

Jalapeno Pepper Fresh

$0.75

Lemon (Fresh)

$1.00

Lime (Fresh)

$1.00

Potato Idaho

$1.25

Yellow Onion

$1.25

Red Onion

$0.75

Pineapple (Fresh)

$3.00

Gloves

$10.00

Bag Ice

$3.00

Apps

SMALL APP BAR

$42.00

LARGE APP BAR

$78.00

Half Pan Salad

$25.00

Entrees

Half Pan Estancia

$60.00

Half Pan Green Chile Mac

Half Pan Layered Taco Bake

$55.00

Half Pan Stacked Enchiladas

$55.00

Half Pan Santa Fe

Party Pack

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.

Website

Location

1522 Gemini Place, Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

