Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chile Verde Cafe Gemini Place
582 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.
Location
1522 Gemini Place, Columbus, OH 43240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen, OH
4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant