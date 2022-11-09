Chinese
Bars & Lounges
CHILI 美麗
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
【有美皆備 無麗弗臻】 【IN THE MOOD FOR FOOD】
Location
13 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
No Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurant
Patti Ann Family Restaurant & Bakery
No Reviews
570 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurant