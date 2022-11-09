Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

CHILI 美麗

review star

No reviews yet

13 East 37th Street

New York, NY 10016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil
Kung Pao Chicken
Beef Pancake Wrap

Cold Appetizers

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

$13.00

sliced beef and tripe seasoned with house made soy sauce, chili oil, cilantro and peanuts, sesame 🌶🌶 夫妻肺片

Five Spice Beef

$12.00

sliced beef shank marinated with five different spices GF 五香牛肉

Mouth Watering Chicken

Mouth Watering Chicken

$12.00

poached chicken with house special sauce, chili oil, sesame, and peanuts 🌶 口水鸡

Pork in Garlic Dressing

Pork in Garlic Dressing

$11.00

sliced pork mixed with house special garlic sauce, chili oil and soy sauce 🌶 蒜泥白肉

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

diced cucumber with house made garlic dressing GF V 蒜泥黄瓜

Szechuan Cold Noodle

Szechuan Cold Noodle

$10.00

cold noodles with sesame, peanuts, and scallion V 🌶 四川凉面

Mung Bean Jelly

Mung Bean Jelly

$10.00

mung bean noodles, garlic, peppercorns, sesame, soy and chili sauce 🌶 V 四川凉粉

Tiger Salad

Tiger Salad

$10.00

shredded green chili pepper mix with Northeast version sauce, scallion, onion, cilantro and sesame oil 🌶🌶 V 老虎菜

Szechuan Pickled Vegetable

$9.00

🌶 V 红油泡菜

Savory Tofu with Celery Shoots

$9.00

芹黄香干 GF V

Shredded Pork Kidney in Chili Sauce

Shredded Pork Kidney in Chili Sauce

$13.00

Jellyfish Salad

$13.00

jellyfish and celtuce with sweet sour dressing and Chili Oil🌶 糖醋海蜇

Dim Sum

Beef Pancake Wrap

Beef Pancake Wrap

$13.00

hand-kneaded crispy scallion pancake wrapped around tender braised beef shank with our special sauce spread, onion, and cilantro 牛肉卷饼

Crystal Shrimp Dumplings

Crystal Shrimp Dumplings

$9.00

水晶虾饺

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil

$9.00

红油水饺

Scallion Pancakes

$9.00

V 葱油饼

Spicy Wonton

$9.00

🌶 Spicy Wonton (6) / pork 麻辣抄手

Pork Pot Stickers

$9.00

锅贴

Vegetable Pot Stickers

Vegetable Pot Stickers

$9.00

V 菜贴

Dan Dan Noodles

$10.00

🌶 noodles with minced pork, sesame paste 担担面

Wonton Soup

$9.00

Wonton Soup / pork 原汤抄手

Pig Trotter Chicken Soup (single serving)

$16.00

pig trotter, yam, chicken and beans

Entrée

Truffle Beef Tenderloin

Truffle Beef Tenderloin

$38.00

🌶️🌶️ diced beef tenderloin with black truffle oil and house secret chili sauce, shallot 秘制香辣松露牛 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Braised Fish Fillet with Tofu

$21.00

🌶🌶 fillet of sole with house made chili sauce, peanuts and cilantro 豆花鱼片 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Braised Tofu with Crab Meat

Braised Tofu with Crab Meat

$28.00

stewed crab roe and tofu 蟹粉豆腐 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Chungking Spicy Chicken

Chungking Spicy Chicken

$22.00

🌶🌶🌶 stir fried diced chicken with red chili peppers 重庆辣子鸡 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Kung Fu Shrimp

Kung Fu Shrimp

$28.00

🌶🌶️🌶️ GF black tiger prawn with peanut, dried chili, peppercorn 香辣大虾 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Twice Cooked Pork

Twice Cooked Pork

$19.00

🌶 sliced pork belly, smoked tofu, leek and chili peppers 香干回锅肉 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Fish Blossom

$36.00

crispy boneless whole-bass in house-made sweet and sour sauce, pine nut 松鼠鲈鱼 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Fragrant Fish Fillet

Fragrant Fish Fillet

$21.00

🌶 fillet of sole with seasonal vegetables and green chili pepper, soy sauce 飘香鱼柳 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Three Pepper Chicken

Three Pepper Chicken

$19.00

🌶🌶🌶 stir fried sliced chicken with chili peppers and peppercorn 三椒煸鸡 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Tea Smoked Duck

Tea Smoked Duck

$28.00

GF bone-in duck, browned outside and tender inside 樟茶鸭 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.00

🌶 stir-fried diced chicken with peanuts, peppercorn and chili peppers 宫保鸡丁 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Lobster Ginger and Scallion Style

Lobster Ginger and Scallion Style

$55.00

GF 姜葱龙虾 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Lobster Szechuan Style

Lobster Szechuan Style

$55.00

🌶🌶🌶 川味龙虾 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$16.00

🌶🌶🌶 V braised tofu with garlic and spicy chili sauce, peppercorn 麻婆豆腐 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Pickle Fish Stew

Pickle Fish Stew

$32.00

🌶🌶🌶 GF fillets of sole with pickled cabbage, chili peppers, cilantro and peppercorn 重庆酸菜鱼 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Red Style Chungking Braised Fish Stew

Red Style Chungking Braised Fish Stew

$32.00

🌶🌶🌶 fillets of sole with chili oil & peppercorn 红汤水煮鱼 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

White Style Chungking Braised Fish Stew

$32.00

fillets of sole with bok choy tofu and bean sprout 白汤水煮鱼 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sautéed Beef with Pickle Chili

$21.00

🌶️🌶️ GF Sautéed Beef with Pickle Chili 泡椒牛肉片 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Shredded Beef with Green Chili

$21.00

🌶🌶 小椒牛肉丝 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Shredded Pork in Garlic Sauce

Shredded Pork in Garlic Sauce

$18.00

🌶 stir fried pork with bamboo shoots, wood ear and bell peppers 鱼香肉丝 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Spicy Cumin Lamb

Spicy Cumin Lamb

$25.00

🌶🌶 lamb with cumin, chili peppers, onion and cilantro 香辣孜然羊 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Fried Rice with Preserved Vegetable

$13.00

碎米芽菜炒饭 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Spicy Soft-Shell Crabs

Spicy Soft-Shell Crabs

$36.00

🌶🌶🌶 GF soft shell crabs, dried chili, peppercorn oil 香辣软壳蟹 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Steamed Whole Bass

$36.00

steamed whole bass with ginger and scallion 清蒸鲈鱼 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sweet and Sour Baby Ribs

$19.00

糖醋小排 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Fried Rice with Shredded Tea Smoked Duck

Fried Rice with Shredded Tea Smoked Duck

$16.00

GF 樟茶鸭丝炒饭 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sautéed Chicken Fillet with Chinese Broccoli

$19.00

(the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Fried Rice with Truffle Beef

$20.00

(the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Steamed bass with Pickled chili

Steamed bass with Pickled chili

$36.00

🌶🌶 🌶 剁椒鲈鱼 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Kung Pao Shrimp

$27.00

🌶 stir-fried jumbo shrimp with peanuts, peppercorn and chili peppers 宫保虾 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Chili Stir-Fried Vermicelli

$18.00

egg, sesame, onion and cabbage 粉丝莲白(the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Vegetables

Dry-pot Cabbage

$16.00

🌶 手撕包菜 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sautéed Cauliflower

Sautéed Cauliflower

$17.00

🌶 🌶 麻辣花菜 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$17.00

🌶 鱼香茄子 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Bok Choy with Garlic

$16.00

GF 蒜炒小白菜 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sautéed Potato Shreds

Sautéed Potato Shreds

$16.00

🌶 醋溜土豆丝 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sautéed String Beans

Sautéed String Beans

$16.00Out of stock

🌶 GF 干煸四季豆 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli

$16.00

GF 清炒唐芥兰 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Steamed Eggplant with Pickled Chili

$18.00

🌶🌶 旱蒸茄子 (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Triple Delight

$18.00Out of stock

celtuce, wood ear and yam (V) (the Entrée do not come with rice.)

Dessert

Rice Wine Soup

$7.00

sweet rice balls with red bean paste filling in rice wine soup. 酒酿圆子

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

巧克力慕斯

Rice

White Rice

$2.00

Purple Rice

$3.00

Non-alcohol

Perrier

Perrier

$4.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.00
Wong Lo Kat

Wong Lo Kat

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Peach Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

House Made Plum Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

【有美皆備 無麗弗臻】 【IN THE MOOD FOR FOOD】

Website

Location

13 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HITW Murray Hill - HITW Murray Hill
orange starNo Reviews
445 East 35th Street Manhattan, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
The Blue - 303 e 77th st
orange starNo Reviews
1480 2nd Avenue Manhattan, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
Patti Ann Family Restaurant & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
570 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Chocobar Cortés - Bronx
orange starNo Reviews
141 Alexander Avenue Bronx, NY 10454
View restaurantnext
J.P. Doyle's
orange starNo Reviews
48 Beekman Ave Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
DaddyO’s BBQ
orange star4.3 • 131
185 Bricktown Way Staten Island, NY 10309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston