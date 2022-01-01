Tri-City Chili Peppers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Tri-City Chili Peppers experience is like no-one else. Great food, family fun, entertainment and oh we have baseball too.
Location
901 Meridian Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicken Fiesta - Colonial Heights
4.5 • 7,942
458 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View restaurant
More near Colonial Heights