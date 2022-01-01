Tri-City Chili Peppers imageView gallery

Tri-City Chili Peppers

901 Meridian Avenue

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Entrees

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Quarter-pound Cheeseburger

BBQ Sandwich w/fries

BBQ Sandwich w/fries

$11.99

Pulled pork BBQ sandwich with fries. Smoked on-site in Blaze's BBQ Shack.

Blaze's Bacon Pimento Double Burger w/fries

Blaze's Bacon Pimento Double Burger w/fries

$11.99

Half Pound Bacon Pimento Burger with a side of Fries

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with white queso sauce.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.99

Ball Park Hotdog

Italian Sausage

$8.99
Smoked Pork Nachos

Smoked Pork Nachos

$11.99

Pulled pork BBQ nachos with white queso and pico de gallo. Smoked on-site in Blaze's BBQ Shack.

2 Pound Cheeseburger Challenge

$16.99Out of stock

1 Full inning of your choice to eat eight 1/4 pound burgers with 8 slices of cheese. Winner receives free admission to any Chili Peppers game of their choice and a Chili Peppers T-Shirt!

Sides

Heavy Battered Fries

Heavy Battered Fries

$4.99

Fries. And a lot of them too

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Fried Pickle Chips

Cheetos

$1.99

Doritos

$1.99

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.99

Fritos

$1.99

Desserts

Italian Ice

$2.50
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

A Modern Take on the Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Helmet

Ice Cream Helmet

$6.99

Every kids dream, and every parents memory. 8oz Ice-cream in a Chili Peppers Helmet.

Cotton Candy

$1.99Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Dasani Water

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Power Ade (Blue) Zero

$2.99

Power Ade (Blue)

$2.99

Monster (Original)

$2.99

Monster (White)

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Power Ade (Red)

$2.99

Sprite Zero

$2.99

Power Ade (Red) Zero

$2.99

Body Armor

$3.50

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Guinness Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Bucket of Michelob Ultra

$30.00

Bucket of Budlight

$30.00

Bucket of Miller Light

$30.00

Bucket of Coors Light

$30.00

Bucket of Yuengling

$30.00

Bucket of PBR

$25.00

Michelob ultra 12oz can

$5.00

Hardywood Great Return

$8.00

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Summer Beer

$8.00

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Tecate

$8.00Out of stock

Terrapin Luau IPA

$8.00

Bold Rock Premium Dry

$8.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$8.00

Starhill Ramble On

$8.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$8.00

Bucket of Bold Rock

$42.00

Bucket of Hardywood

$42.00

Bucket of Starhill Ramble On

$42.00

Bucket of Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$42.00

Guinness

$8.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$7.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Bucket of Truly 8%

$42.00

Bucket of White Claw Wild Berry

$42.00

Wine

Dark Horse Cabernet (House Red)

$6.00

Proverb White (House White)

$6.00

Verdi Spumante

$6.00

Bottle - House Red/White or Verdi

$22.00

Prophecy Rose

$8.00

Schmitt Riesling

$8.00

Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Bottle - Non House

$31.00

Wine Slushie

Wine Slushie Peach

$8.00

Wine Slushie Watermelon

$8.00

Wine Slushie Strawberry

$8.00

N\A Slushie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Tri-City Chili Peppers experience is like no-one else. Great food, family fun, entertainment and oh we have baseball too.

Location

901 Meridian Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Directions

