Chili's South Indian Restaurant 4220 University Way NE
No reviews yet
4220 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZERS
Papadam (4 pieces)
Sundried & Fried lentil crackers served w/ coconut chutney
Samosa (2 pieces)
Crisp turnovers filled w/ spiced potatos & green peas; served w/ mint chutney
Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)
Panfried potato patties made w/ signature spices; served w/ mint chutney & chana chat
Vegetable Pakoda
Deep fried fritters made of mixed vegetables dipped in a chick pea batter & served w/ mint chutney
Vada (2 pieces)
Deep fried white lentil donut served w/ coconut chutney
Sambar Vada (2 pieces)
Vada dipped in sambar soup
Rasam Vada (2 pieces)
Vada dipped in rasam soup
Dhahi Vada (2 pieces)
Vada dipped in spicy & sweet yogurt
Sambar Soup
A traditional South Indian lentil & vegetable soup
Rasam Soup
A traditional South Indian tamarind hot soup w/ signature spices
Dal Soup
Plain lentil soup
Veggie Roti Pocket
Two Parathas filled w/ potato masala
Paneer Roti Packet
Two Parathas filled w/ potato masala & paneer [cottage cheese]
Tilapia Fish Fry (1 piece)
Tilapia fillet marinated w/ signature spices & pan fried
Rainbow Trout (Bone-IN) Fish Fry
Rainbow Trout WHOLE FISH marinated with signature spices & pan fried
Omelette
Pan fried crepe with eggs
Scrambled Eggs
Made from eggs stirred, whipped or beaten together while being gently heated w/ signature ingredients
Chicken Roti Packet
Two paratha filled w/chicken & potato masala
Chicken Pakoda
Deep fried chicken fritters; served w/ mint chutney
Fried Salmon
VEGETARIAN SPECIALTIES
Veggi - Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, 4 veggi curries, 1 papadam, 2 paratha or chapathi, butter milk or yogurt.
Special Veggi - Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, 4 veggi curries, 1 papadam, 2 paratha or chapathi, butter milk or yogurt; Additionaly one vada, one dessert, and rasam will be served for special veggi-thali.
Idiappam w/ Veg Kurma
Rice string hoppers served w/ veggi-kurma
Puttu w/ Chana Masala
Rice flour, salt, & shredded coconut cooked in Puttu Steaner & served w/ chana masala
Kara (Spicy) Puttu w/ Chana Masala
Prepared w/ puttu & signature ingredients & served w/ chana masala
Poori (2 pieces) w/ Potato Masala
Deep fried Indian wheat bread served w/ potato masala
Poori (2 pieces) w/ Chana Masala
Poori served w/ chana masala
Poori (2 pieces) w/ Veggi-kurma
Poori served w/ Veggi-kurma
Vegetable Briyani
Flavored basmathi rice cooked w/ mixed vegetables & spices; served w/ raitha
Idli (4 pieces)
Steamed rice cakes prepared from rice & white lentil batter; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Sambar Idli (4 pieces)
Idlies dipped in sambar & served w/ chutneys
Rasam Idli (4 pieces)
Idlies dipped in rasam soup & served w/ chutneys
Dhahi (Yogurt) Idli (4 pieces)
Idlies dipped in yogurt & signature spices
Vegetable Pulao
Cooking rice with various vegetables & spices
Vegge-Fried Rice
Cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a frying pan w/ vegetables
Egg Fried Rice
Cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a frying pan w/ eggs
VEGETARIAN DOSAS
Plain Dosa (Crepe)
Crepe prepared w/ rice & white lentil fermented batter & served w/ chutneys & sambar
Cheese Plain Dosa
Plain dosa topped w/ Mexican style 4 kinds of cheeses & served w/ sambar & chutneys
Paneer Plain Dosa
Plain dosa topped w/ grated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) & served w/ sambar & chutneys
Podi Plain Dosa
Plain dosa topped w/ signature chili powder; served w/ sambar & chutneys
Butter (Ghee) Plain Dosa
Plain dosa topped w/ butter & served w/ sambar & chutneys
Mysore Plain Dosa
Plain dosa topped w/ special signature spices; served w/ sambar & chutneys
Set Dosa
Soft small dosa served in a set 3 dosas w/ chutneys & sambar
Masala Dosa
Dosa wrapped w/ lighly spiced potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Butter (Ghee) Masala Dosa
Masala dosa topped w/ butter; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Paneer Masala Dosa
Plain dosa topped w/ grated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) & wrapped w/ slightly spiced potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Mysore Masala Dosa (Spicy Dosa)
Plain dosa topped w/ signature spicy sauce (Mysore style) & wrapped w/ slight;y spiced potato & onion; served w/ chutneys & sambar
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
Dal - Spinach Curry (Vegan)
Made w/ spinach, lentils, spices and herbs
Dal - Tomato Curry (Vegan)
Made w/ tomato, lentils, spices and herbs
Veggi - Kurma (Vegan)
Made w/ mixed vegetables, coconut milk, spices, herbs herbs
Butter Vegetable Curry
Made w/mixed vegetables, milk cream, spices, herbs
Vegetable Koftha Curry
Minced vegetables, processed cheese, herbs, spices, & gram flour are mixed; shaped into balls & deep fried; then added to a tangy, creamy & spicy onion tomato base curry
Okra Masala [Curry] (Vegan)
Delicious & healthy dish made w/ okra, whole & ground spices, onions & tomatoes;
Chana Masala [Curry] (Vegan)
Made w/ green chilies, onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, a blend of spices, boiled chikpeas [garbanzo], & tomatoes;
Saag Chana Curry
Made w/ chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and a blend of spices;
Mushroom Masala [Curry] (Vegan)
Made w/ mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs
Chettinadu Mushroom (Vegan)
A spicy curry made w/ freshly ground several spices [Chettinadu style in Tamil Nadu] with mushroom;
Matar [Green Peas] Mushroom Curry
Made w/ mushrooms, green peas, onions, spices, & herbs
Saag (Spinach) Paneer Curry
Made w/ spinach and other leafy greens (called saag) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) & sauted with spices, onion, and tomato.
Matar Paneer Curry
Made w/ green peas, paneeer (Indian Cottage cheese), and spices
Butter Paneer Curry
A thick, rich, and creamy tomato based curry in which paneer cubes is fried and soaked. This curry is little sweet and not that spicy at all.
Potato, Onion, & GreenPeas Curry (Vegan)
Made w/ potato, onion, green peas, tomato, & spices and herbs& garnished w/ fresh coriander leaves.
Cabbage Thoran (Vegan)
Cabbage cooked in coconut oil, tempered with spices & curry leaves, & finished with a good dose of coconut. A Kerala specialty dish.
Aloo Matar (Vegan)
Made from potatoes and green peas in a mildly spiced creamy tomato based gravy
Chilii Gobi (Vegan)
Batter-coated cauliflower florets deep fried and then mixed with stir fried spring onions, capsicum (green bell pepper), soy sauce, sweet red chilli sauce, salt and pepper;
Chilli Paneer
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) is tossed in a flavorful spicy sauce made with soy sauce, chili sauce, vinegar;
Aloo Gobi (Vegan)
Made w/ potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs
NON - VEG THALI
Egg Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ egg curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables butter milk or yogurt.
Chicken (Boneless) Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ chicken curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.
Fish (Boneless) Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ Tilapia fish curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.
Shrimp Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ tail-off shrimp curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.
Lamb (Boneless) Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ lamb curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.
Goat (Bone - In Thali
Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ goat curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.
Special Non-Veggi Thali
Idiappam w/ Egg or chicken or Fish curry
Putty W/ Egg or Chicken or Fish curry
NON-VEG BIRYANI
Egg Biryani
Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boiled eggs to yield delicious egg biryani;
Chicken (Boneless) Biryani
Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless chicken to yield delicious chicken biryani;
Shrimp Biryani
Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and shrimp to yield delicious shrimp biryani;
Lamb (Boneless) Biryani
Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and lamb to yield delicious lamb biryani;
Goat (Bone-In) Biryani
Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and goat to yield delicious goat biryani;
NON-VEG DOSA
Egg Dosa
Plain dosa topped with eggs & served w/ chutneys & sambar
Egg Masala Dosa
Egg dosa wrapped with potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Chicken (Boneless) Dosa
Plain dosa wrapped with chicken, potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Lamb (Boneless) Dosa
Plain dosa wrapped with lamb, potato, & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar
Goat (Bone-In) Dosa
Plain dosa wrapped with goat, potato, & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar
CHICKEN ENTREES
Chettinadu Chicken Curry (Very Spicy)
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices (Chettinadu style in Tamil Nadu, India)
Chettinadu Egg Curry (Very Spicy)
Boiled eggs cooked w/ signature spices (Chettinadu style in Tamil Nadu, India)
Coconut Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices in coconut milk
Chana Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & chickpeas
Kerala Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & Kerala style
Saag Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & spinach & Kerala style;
Cashew Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & cashew in coconut milk;
Mango Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & mango in coconut milk;
Dal Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & dal in coconut milk;
Chicken Mappas
Boneless chicken cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices;
Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices, butter & cream
Chicken Ularthiyathu (Stir Fry)
Boneless chicken stir fried w/ signature spices & sliced coconut (Kerala style)
Malabar Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices, butter, malabar style
Chicken 65
Fried boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices (Kerala style)
Pepper Chicken (Spicy)
Marinated boneless chicken cooked with signature spices & crushed black peppercorns (Kerala style)
Chicken Roast (Spicy)
Marinated boneless chicken cooked with signature w/ coconut milk & signature spices
Egg Curry
Boiled eggs cooked w/ signature spices
Egg Butter Masala
Boiled eggs coked w/ butter, cream & signature spices
Egg Mappas
Boiled eggs cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;
Egg Vindaloo
Boiled eggs cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices
Egg Roast
Boiled eggs stir fried w/ signature spices & red onion (Kerala style)
LAMB ENTREES
Coconut Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked w/ signature spices in coconut milk
Kerala Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked w/ signature spices & Kerala style
Chettinadu Lamb (Very Spicy)
Boneless lamb cooked w/ signature spices & Chettinadu style (Chettinadu in Tamil Nadu, India)
Lamb Mappas
Boneless lamb cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices;
GOAT (Bone-In) ENTREES
Kerala Goat [Bone-In] Curry
Bone-in goat cooked w/ signature spices & Kerala style
Coconut Goat [Bone-in] Curry
Bone-in goat cooked w/ signature spices in coconut milk
Chettinadu Goat [Bone-in] (Spicy) Curry
Bone-in goat cooked w/ signature spices & Chettinadu style (Chettinadu in Tamil Nadu, India)
Goat Mappas [Bone-in] Curry
Bone-in goat cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;
Goat Vindaloo [Bone-in] Curry
Bone-in goat cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices;
Pepper Goat [Bone-in]
Marinated goat stir fried & cooked w/ signature spices & whole black peppercorns (Kerala style)
SEA FOOD ENTREES
Kerala Fish (Boneless) Curry (Spicy)
Tilapia fish cooked w/ Kerala style signature sauce
Chettinadu Fish (Boneless) Curry (Spicy)
Tilapia fish cooked w/ signature sauce (Chettinadu style)
Fish Mappas Curry
Boneless Tilapia fish cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;
Mango Fish Curry
Boneless Tilapia fish cooked w/ potato, mango & signature spices in coconut milk;
Fish Molee Curry
Fried boneless Tilapia fish fillets cooked w/ coconut milk & signature spices (Kerala style)
Shrimp Curry (Spicy)
Tail-off shrimp cooked w/ Kerala style signature sauce
Chettinadu Shrimp (Spicy)
Tail-off shrimp cooked w/ signature sauce (Chettinadu style)
Shrimp 65 (Spicy)
Tail-off shrimp marinated w/ spices & deep fried
Shrimp Roast (Spicy)
Pan fried w/ signature spices & dried sliced coconut
Squid Roast (Kerala style)
Succulent squid rings with a wonderful aroma of spices & fresh curry leaves;
Squid Peera (Kerala style)
Kerala style squid peera-stir fry with coconut.
EXTRA SIDE ORDERS
Extra Paratha (one piece)
Extra Roti [Chapathi] (one piece)
Extra Rice (16 oz)
Yogurt (12 oz)
Raitha (12 oz)
Coconut Milk (12 oz)
Pickle (2 oz)
Podi (2 oz)
Extra Poori (one piece)
Extra Idiappam (5 pieces)
Extra Puttu only (one piece)
Extra Sambar (8 oz)
Extra coconut chutney (2 oz)
Extra tomato chutney (2 oz)
Extra mint chutney (2 oz)
Cut Lemon (5 pieces
Cut Onion (5 pieces)
Green chilli (5 pieces)
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4220 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Photos coming soon!