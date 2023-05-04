  • Home
  • Chili's South Indian Restaurant - 4220 University Way NE
Chili's South Indian Restaurant 4220 University Way NE

No reviews yet

4220 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

APPETIZERS

Papadam (4 pieces)

$3.99

Sundried & Fried lentil crackers served w/ coconut chutney

Samosa (2 pieces)

$5.99

Crisp turnovers filled w/ spiced potatos & green peas; served w/ mint chutney

Aloo Tikki (2 pieces)

$5.99

Panfried potato patties made w/ signature spices; served w/ mint chutney & chana chat

Vegetable Pakoda

$7.99

Deep fried fritters made of mixed vegetables dipped in a chick pea batter & served w/ mint chutney

Vada (2 pieces)

$5.99

Deep fried white lentil donut served w/ coconut chutney

Sambar Vada (2 pieces)

$8.99

Vada dipped in sambar soup

Rasam Vada (2 pieces)

$8.99

Vada dipped in rasam soup

Dhahi Vada (2 pieces)

$9.99

Vada dipped in spicy & sweet yogurt

Sambar Soup

$5.99

A traditional South Indian lentil & vegetable soup

Rasam Soup

$5.99

A traditional South Indian tamarind hot soup w/ signature spices

Dal Soup

$5.99

Plain lentil soup

Veggie Roti Pocket

$10.99

Two Parathas filled w/ potato masala

Paneer Roti Packet

$11.99

Two Parathas filled w/ potato masala & paneer [cottage cheese]

Tilapia Fish Fry (1 piece)

$11.99

Tilapia fillet marinated w/ signature spices & pan fried

Rainbow Trout (Bone-IN) Fish Fry

$17.99

Rainbow Trout WHOLE FISH marinated with signature spices & pan fried

Omelette

$7.99

Pan fried crepe with eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$7.99

Made from eggs stirred, whipped or beaten together while being gently heated w/ signature ingredients

Chicken Roti Packet

$12.99

Two paratha filled w/chicken & potato masala

Chicken Pakoda

$12.99

Deep fried chicken fritters; served w/ mint chutney

Fried Salmon

$13.99

VEGETARIAN SPECIALTIES

Veggi - Thali

$19.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, 4 veggi curries, 1 papadam, 2 paratha or chapathi, butter milk or yogurt.

Special Veggi - Thali

$21.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, 4 veggi curries, 1 papadam, 2 paratha or chapathi, butter milk or yogurt; Additionaly one vada, one dessert, and rasam will be served for special veggi-thali.

Idiappam w/ Veg Kurma

$16.99

Rice string hoppers served w/ veggi-kurma

Puttu w/ Chana Masala

$16.99

Rice flour, salt, & shredded coconut cooked in Puttu Steaner & served w/ chana masala

Kara (Spicy) Puttu w/ Chana Masala

$17.99

Prepared w/ puttu & signature ingredients & served w/ chana masala

Poori (2 pieces) w/ Potato Masala

$15.99

Deep fried Indian wheat bread served w/ potato masala

Poori (2 pieces) w/ Chana Masala

$15.99

Poori served w/ chana masala

Poori (2 pieces) w/ Veggi-kurma

$15.99

Poori served w/ Veggi-kurma

Vegetable Briyani

$17.99

Flavored basmathi rice cooked w/ mixed vegetables & spices; served w/ raitha

Idli (4 pieces)

$10.99

Steamed rice cakes prepared from rice & white lentil batter; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Sambar Idli (4 pieces)

$14.99

Idlies dipped in sambar & served w/ chutneys

Rasam Idli (4 pieces)

$14.99

Idlies dipped in rasam soup & served w/ chutneys

Dhahi (Yogurt) Idli (4 pieces)

$15.99

Idlies dipped in yogurt & signature spices

Vegetable Pulao

$16.99

Cooking rice with various vegetables & spices

Vegge-Fried Rice

$16.99

Cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a frying pan w/ vegetables

Egg Fried Rice

$16.99

Cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a frying pan w/ eggs

VEGETARIAN DOSAS

Plain Dosa (Crepe)

$7.99

Crepe prepared w/ rice & white lentil fermented batter & served w/ chutneys & sambar

Cheese Plain Dosa

$8.99

Plain dosa topped w/ Mexican style 4 kinds of cheeses & served w/ sambar & chutneys

Paneer Plain Dosa

$9.99

Plain dosa topped w/ grated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) & served w/ sambar & chutneys

Podi Plain Dosa

$8.99

Plain dosa topped w/ signature chili powder; served w/ sambar & chutneys

Butter (Ghee) Plain Dosa

$8.99

Plain dosa topped w/ butter & served w/ sambar & chutneys

Mysore Plain Dosa

$9.99

Plain dosa topped w/ special signature spices; served w/ sambar & chutneys

Set Dosa

$11.99

Soft small dosa served in a set 3 dosas w/ chutneys & sambar

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Dosa wrapped w/ lighly spiced potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Butter (Ghee) Masala Dosa

$10.99

Masala dosa topped w/ butter; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Paneer Masala Dosa

$11.99

Plain dosa topped w/ grated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) & wrapped w/ slightly spiced potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Mysore Masala Dosa (Spicy Dosa)

$10.99

Plain dosa topped w/ signature spicy sauce (Mysore style) & wrapped w/ slight;y spiced potato & onion; served w/ chutneys & sambar

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

Dal - Spinach Curry (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ spinach, lentils, spices and herbs

Dal - Tomato Curry (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ tomato, lentils, spices and herbs

Veggi - Kurma (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ mixed vegetables, coconut milk, spices, herbs herbs

Butter Vegetable Curry

$16.99

Made w/mixed vegetables, milk cream, spices, herbs

Vegetable Koftha Curry

$16.99

Minced vegetables, processed cheese, herbs, spices, & gram flour are mixed; shaped into balls & deep fried; then added to a tangy, creamy & spicy onion tomato base curry

Okra Masala [Curry] (Vegan)

$16.99

Delicious & healthy dish made w/ okra, whole & ground spices, onions & tomatoes;

Chana Masala [Curry] (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ green chilies, onion, garlic, fresh cilantro, a blend of spices, boiled chikpeas [garbanzo], & tomatoes;

Saag Chana Curry

$16.99

Made w/ chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and a blend of spices;

Mushroom Masala [Curry] (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs

Chettinadu Mushroom (Vegan)

$16.99

A spicy curry made w/ freshly ground several spices [Chettinadu style in Tamil Nadu] with mushroom;

Matar [Green Peas] Mushroom Curry

$16.99

Made w/ mushrooms, green peas, onions, spices, & herbs

Saag (Spinach) Paneer Curry

$16.99

Made w/ spinach and other leafy greens (called saag) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) & sauted with spices, onion, and tomato.

Matar Paneer Curry

$16.99

Made w/ green peas, paneeer (Indian Cottage cheese), and spices

Butter Paneer Curry

$16.99

A thick, rich, and creamy tomato based curry in which paneer cubes is fried and soaked. This curry is little sweet and not that spicy at all.

Potato, Onion, & GreenPeas Curry (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ potato, onion, green peas, tomato, & spices and herbs& garnished w/ fresh coriander leaves.

Cabbage Thoran (Vegan)

$16.99

Cabbage cooked in coconut oil, tempered with spices & curry leaves, & finished with a good dose of coconut. A Kerala specialty dish.

Aloo Matar (Vegan)

$16.99

Made from potatoes and green peas in a mildly spiced creamy tomato based gravy

Chilii Gobi (Vegan)

$17.99

Batter-coated cauliflower florets deep fried and then mixed with stir fried spring onions, capsicum (green bell pepper), soy sauce, sweet red chilli sauce, salt and pepper;

Chilli Paneer

$17.99

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) is tossed in a flavorful spicy sauce made with soy sauce, chili sauce, vinegar;

Aloo Gobi (Vegan)

$16.99

Made w/ potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs

NON - VEG THALI

Egg Thali

$20.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ egg curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables butter milk or yogurt.

Chicken (Boneless) Thali

$20.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ chicken curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.

Fish (Boneless) Thali

$20.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ Tilapia fish curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.

Shrimp Thali

$20.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ tail-off shrimp curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.

Lamb (Boneless) Thali

$22.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ lamb curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.

Goat (Bone - In Thali

$22.99

Served w/ steamed basmathi rice, either 2 parathas or 2 chapathies w/ goat curry, 1 papadam, 4 vegetables, butter milk or yogurt.

Special Non-Veggi Thali

$25.99

Idiappam w/ Egg or chicken or Fish curry

$19.99

Putty W/ Egg or Chicken or Fish curry

$19.99

NON-VEG BIRYANI

Egg Biryani

$20.99

Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boiled eggs to yield delicious egg biryani;

Chicken (Boneless) Biryani

$20.99

Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless chicken to yield delicious chicken biryani;

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and shrimp to yield delicious shrimp biryani;

Lamb (Boneless) Biryani

$22.99

Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and lamb to yield delicious lamb biryani;

Goat (Bone-In) Biryani

$22.99

Fragrant basmathi rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and goat to yield delicious goat biryani;

NON-VEG DOSA

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Plain dosa topped with eggs & served w/ chutneys & sambar

Egg Masala Dosa

$13.99

Egg dosa wrapped with potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Chicken (Boneless) Dosa

$16.99

Plain dosa wrapped with chicken, potato & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Lamb (Boneless) Dosa

$17.99

Plain dosa wrapped with lamb, potato, & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar

Goat (Bone-In) Dosa

$17.99

Plain dosa wrapped with goat, potato, & onion masala; served w/ chutneys & sambar

CHICKEN ENTREES

Chettinadu Chicken Curry (Very Spicy)

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices (Chettinadu style in Tamil Nadu, India)

Chettinadu Egg Curry (Very Spicy)

$19.99

Boiled eggs cooked w/ signature spices (Chettinadu style in Tamil Nadu, India)

Coconut Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices in coconut milk

Chana Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & chickpeas

Kerala Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & Kerala style

Saag Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & spinach & Kerala style;

Cashew Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & cashew in coconut milk;

Mango Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & mango in coconut milk;

Dal Chicken Curry

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices & dal in coconut milk;

Chicken Mappas

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices;

Butter Chicken

$19.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices, butter & cream

Chicken Ularthiyathu (Stir Fry)

$21.99

Boneless chicken stir fried w/ signature spices & sliced coconut (Kerala style)

Malabar Chicken Curry

$21.99

Boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices, butter, malabar style

Chicken 65

$21.99

Fried boneless chicken cooked w/ signature spices (Kerala style)

Pepper Chicken (Spicy)

$21.99

Marinated boneless chicken cooked with signature spices & crushed black peppercorns (Kerala style)

Chicken Roast (Spicy)

$22.99

Marinated boneless chicken cooked with signature w/ coconut milk & signature spices

Egg Curry

$19.99

Boiled eggs cooked w/ signature spices

Egg Butter Masala

$19.99

Boiled eggs coked w/ butter, cream & signature spices

Egg Mappas

$19.99

Boiled eggs cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;

Egg Vindaloo

$19.99

Boiled eggs cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices

Egg Roast

$20.99

Boiled eggs stir fried w/ signature spices & red onion (Kerala style)

LAMB ENTREES

Coconut Lamb Curry

$20.99

Boneless lamb cooked w/ signature spices in coconut milk

Kerala Lamb Curry

$20.99

Boneless lamb cooked w/ signature spices & Kerala style

Chettinadu Lamb (Very Spicy)

$20.99

Boneless lamb cooked w/ signature spices & Chettinadu style (Chettinadu in Tamil Nadu, India)

Lamb Mappas

$20.99

Boneless lamb cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.99

Boneless lamb cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices;

GOAT (Bone-In) ENTREES

Kerala Goat [Bone-In] Curry

$20.99

Bone-in goat cooked w/ signature spices & Kerala style

Coconut Goat [Bone-in] Curry

$20.99

Bone-in goat cooked w/ signature spices in coconut milk

Chettinadu Goat [Bone-in] (Spicy) Curry

$20.99

Bone-in goat cooked w/ signature spices & Chettinadu style (Chettinadu in Tamil Nadu, India)

Goat Mappas [Bone-in] Curry

$20.99

Bone-in goat cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;

Goat Vindaloo [Bone-in] Curry

$20.99

Bone-in goat cooked w/ potato, vinegar, & signature spices;

Pepper Goat [Bone-in]

$21.99

Marinated goat stir fried & cooked w/ signature spices & whole black peppercorns (Kerala style)

SEA FOOD ENTREES

Kerala Fish (Boneless) Curry (Spicy)

$18.99

Tilapia fish cooked w/ Kerala style signature sauce

Chettinadu Fish (Boneless) Curry (Spicy)

$18.99

Tilapia fish cooked w/ signature sauce (Chettinadu style)

Fish Mappas Curry

$18.99

Boneless Tilapia fish cooked w/ potato & signature spices in coconut milk;

Mango Fish Curry

$18.99

Boneless Tilapia fish cooked w/ potato, mango & signature spices in coconut milk;

Fish Molee Curry

$22.99

Fried boneless Tilapia fish fillets cooked w/ coconut milk & signature spices (Kerala style)

Shrimp Curry (Spicy)

$18.99

Tail-off shrimp cooked w/ Kerala style signature sauce

Chettinadu Shrimp (Spicy)

$18.99

Tail-off shrimp cooked w/ signature sauce (Chettinadu style)

Shrimp 65 (Spicy)

$20.99

Tail-off shrimp marinated w/ spices & deep fried

Shrimp Roast (Spicy)

$20.99

Pan fried w/ signature spices & dried sliced coconut

Squid Roast (Kerala style)

$18.99

Succulent squid rings with a wonderful aroma of spices & fresh curry leaves;

Squid Peera (Kerala style)

$18.99

Kerala style squid peera-stir fry with coconut.

EXTRA SIDE ORDERS

Extra Paratha (one piece)

$3.00

Extra Roti [Chapathi] (one piece)

$3.00

Extra Rice (16 oz)

$3.00

Yogurt (12 oz)

$3.00

Raitha (12 oz)

$3.00

Coconut Milk (12 oz)

$1.50

Pickle (2 oz)

$1.50

Podi (2 oz)

$3.00

Extra Poori (one piece)

$3.00

Extra Idiappam (5 pieces)

$10.99

Extra Puttu only (one piece)

$10.99

Extra Sambar (8 oz)

$3.00

Extra coconut chutney (2 oz)

$1.50

Extra tomato chutney (2 oz)

$1.50

Extra mint chutney (2 oz)

$1.50

Cut Lemon (5 pieces

$1.50

Cut Onion (5 pieces)

$1.50

Green chilli (5 pieces)

$1.50

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Indian sweet made w/ milk solids, sugar, rose water & cardamom powder

Rasmalai

$4.99

Indian sweet made w/ milk, a curdling agent, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamoms

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Classic Indian Rice pudding made w/ rice, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, nuts and touch of rose water

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Mango Juice

$4.99

Salty Lassi

$4.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Cold Coffee

$4.99

Masala Milk with Nuts

$4.99

BRU Coffee (Hot)

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.00

Regula Coke (Can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.50

Spirite (Can)

$2.50

Orange Soda (Can)

$2.50

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$4.99

Coconut Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
