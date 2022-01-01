Chilitos Fresh Mex
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
108 Gaskin Ave, Gambier, OH 43022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wiggin Street Coffee - At Kenyon College
4.6 • 158
101 East Wiggin Street Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurant