Chilitos Fresh Mex

$$

108 Gaskin Ave

Gambier, OH 43022

Popular Items

Chicken
Veggie
Queso & Chips

Chilito's

Barbacoa

$9.15

Carnitas

$8.49

Chicken

$8.49

Ground Beef

$9.15

Steak

$9.15

Veggie

$8.49

Sides

Rice

$2.49

Beans

$2.49

Sour Cream

$0.79

Chips

$1.99

Salsa 4oz

$0.99

Queso 4oz

$3.49

Guacamole 4oz

$3.49

Salsa & Chips

$2.89

Queso & Chips

$4.99

Guacamole & Chips

$4.99

Drinks

SODA

$2.35

HORCHATA

$2.49

SEASONAL DRINK

$2.49

BOTTLED DRINK

$2.89

BOTTLED WATER

$1.49

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders (3)

$4.99

Chicken Tenders w/ Original Fries

$7.49

Fries

Fries

$2.69

Queso Fries

$5.49

Queso & Bacon Fries

$6.49

Supreme Fries

$7.49

Queso, Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Jalapeño

Dessert

Churros

$6.99

Kids Menu

UNO TACO

$4.99

MINI BURRITO

$4.99

MEAT KIDSADILLA

$4.99

CHEESE KIDSADILLA

$4.79

MARGARITAS

MARGARITA

$4.99

BEER

DOMESTIC

$2.25

IMPORTED

$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

108 Gaskin Ave, Gambier, OH 43022

