Chilitos-Foothills

3850 Foothills Rd,Ste 10

Las Cruces, NM 88011

Popular Items

Flauta Plate
Carne Asada Tacos
Lemonade

Breakfast Favorites

All American Breakfast

$11.49

Two eggs served with your choice of bacon or sausage, hashbrowns or home fries & toast or tortilla

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$12.49

A 10oz ground beef patty, with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries & toast 12.49

Burrito Ranchero

$11.49

A red or green chile con carne burrito bañado, topped with an egg & served with beans

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.49

Smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hashbrowns or home fries & toast

Mexican Breakfast

Huevos Con Carne

$10.49

Two eggs cooked to order served with your choice of red or green chile con carne

Huevos Rancheros

$12.79

Huevos Rancheros w/ Meat

$14.09

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.49

Two eggs cooked your way with deliciously spicy mexican sausage

Pancake & French Toast

The Short Stack

$6.99

Two fluffy pancakes

The Full Stack

$8.49

Three fluffy pancakes

French Toast

$6.99

Four golden triangles of french toast, with maple syrup & butter

Breakfast Skillets

CFS Skillet

$12.49

Home fried potatoes topped with crispy country fried steak cubes, cream gravy & two eggs

Chile Con Carne Skillet

$12.49

Home fried potatoes topped with red or green chile con carne, two eggs and cheese

Chorizo Skillet

$12.49

Home fried potatoes with mexican chorizo cheese & two eggs

Create Your Own

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Omelete

$11.49

Kids & Seniors-Breakfast

Kids-Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Your choice of red or green chile served with beans & a flour tortilla

Kids-All American Breakfast

$7.99

One fresh egg, hashbrowns, one slice of toast & bacon or sausage

Kids-Pancake Breakfast

$7.99

One pancake, one egg & bacon or sausage

Kids-French Toast Breakfast

$7.99

One slice of french toast, one egg & bacon or sausage

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$8.49

Nachos

$11.99

Tostada chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Home cut fries topped with your choice of red or green chile, bacon, cheese, & a dollop of sour cream 10.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar & monterrey jack cheese, served with guacamole & sour cream

Sliders

$11.59

Chile Con Queso To go

$7.99

Juicy Steaks

Sirloin

$15.99

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Burger & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.59

Patty Melt

$12.99

On rye toast with american cheese, swiss cheese & grilled onions

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado, bacon & swiss cheese, served on texas toast

Combo Plates

#1

$12.99

Two enchiladas & ground beef taco

#2

$12.99

Enchilada, gordita, & ground beef taco

#3

$12.99

Enchilada, relleno, & ground beef taco 12.99

#4

$12.99

Enchilada, chile con carne, & ground beef taco

Traditional Mexican

Chimichanga

$11.99

Ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken burrito deep fried to a golden brown & smothered with your choice of red or green chile

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Served with shrimp, crab, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, celery and cilantro in a spicy clamato sauce

Chile Relleno Plate

$12.99

Two freshly prepared homemade rellenos smothered in red or green chile

Taco Plate

$11.99

Three ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken and your choice of soft or hard shell

Flauta Plate

$12.99

Your choice of three shredded beef or chicken served with guacamole & sour cream

Gordita Plate

$12.99

Three delicious ground beef gorditas topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Enchilada Plate

$10.99

Enchilada w/ Egg

$11.99

Enchilada w/ Meat

$12.99

Enchilada w/ Meat & Egg

$13.99

Chile Con Carne Plate

$12.99

Especiales

Sopapilla Compuesta

$12.99

A large fresh sopapilla topped with beans, red or green chile con carne, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Fajita Plate

$16.99

Chilitos special marinated beef or chicken with grilled bell peppers and onions served with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & three flour tortillas

Chicken Mesilla

$12.99

6oz chicken breast topped with our homemade green chile sauce & melted cheese served with beans and rice

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.99

Three carne asada tacos with onions, cilantro served with beans & rice

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.99

Served with fresh onions and cilantro

Chile Meat Burrito

$7.99

Red or green chile con carne 7.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$7.99

Homemade chile relleno with refried beans

Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Marinated beef or chicken with grilled bell peppers and onions served with sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Chilitos special marinated beef or chicken, served on a bed of lettuce with grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, guacamole, sour cream tomatoes, cheese & corn tortilla chips

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & croutons

House Salad

$5.99

A fresh green salad with onion, tomato, cheese & croutons

Kids & Seniors-Lunch & Dinner

Kids-Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids-Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids-Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids-Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids-Taco

$8.99

Kids- Flauta

$8.99

Sides

16oz Salsa

$5.99

8oz Salsa

$4.59

Salsa Jar

$5.99

Side Avocado Slices

$2.59

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Beans

$2.99

Side Chile Con carne

$4.99

Side Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Side Enchilada

$2.99

Side Fajita Tortilla

$0.99

Side Flauta

$3.69

Side Flour Tortilla

$0.99

Side French Fries

$4.59

Side French Toast

$3.69

Side Gordita

$4.59

Side Green Chile Sauce

$1.99

Side Guacamole

$2.59

Side Hashbrowns

$2.99

Side Home Fries

$2.99

Side One Egg

$1.99

Side Pancake

$3.69

Side Red Chile Sauce

$1.99

Side Relleno

$3.69

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Taco

$3.69

Side Tostada Chips

$1.99

Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Iced Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Horchata

$3.29

Apple Juice

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Flavored Fountain Drink

$4.28

Flavored Tea

$4.28

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Kids Drink

$2.59

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Mist Twist

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.29

Topo Chico

$3.99

Tuesday Special

Taco Tuesday Dozen

$20.00

Single Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Special Tostada Compuesta

$9.99

Dessert

1 Sopapilla

$0.99

4 Sopapillas

$3.89

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Pecan Cheesecake

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 1997 and serving all your favorite Mexican and American Food

3850 Foothills Rd,Ste 10, Las Cruces, NM 88011

