Chill Bar & Grill (NEW)

review star

No reviews yet

7905 W Sahara ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu Food

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$12.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Olive Oil.

Pizza Pepperoni

$13.00+

Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni

Pizza Supreme

$16.00+

Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper & Black Olives.

Meat Lover Pizza

$16.00+

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, and Bacon.

Pizza Formaggio Burrata

$15.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata Cheese, Tomato Sauce and Fresh Basil

Pizza Cheese

$12.00+

Pizza Prosciutto

$16.00+

Passata Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Leaf, Proscuitto, Burrata

Pizza Diavoletta

$16.00+

Passata Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Coppa Ham, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil

Pizza Figs & Balsamic

$15.00+

Fresh Ricotta Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Figs. Topped with drizzled Balsamic Glaze

Pizza Melanzana Parmesan

$15.00+

Passata Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil Leaf, Oregano.

Pizza Con Acciughe

$12.00+

Passata Tomato Sauce, Anchovy, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Oregano

Insalate

Greco Salad

$8.00+

Mediterranean Style with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Popeye Spinach

$8.00+

Spinach, Artichokes, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts , Gorgonzola & Figs in an Orange Vinaigrette

Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese & Crostini Bread, with Caesar Dressing

Pasta

Paccheri Boscaiola

$19.00

Paccheri Pasta, Mushrooms, Pancetta, Onion, Peas, in a Brandy Cream Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Traditional Egg Noodles, Creamy House-made Alfredo Sauce with Parmesan Cheese

Risotto con Funghi

$22.00

Fresh Grilled Mushrooms Gently added into our Homemade Cheese Risotto

Gnocchi al Gorgonzola

$22.00

Gnocchi with a Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce topped with Roasted Garlic-Cherry Tomatoes. Add Grilled Shrimp or Chicken

Forte Dishes

Parmigiana di Pollo

$24.00

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmigiano Cheese, served with Spaghetti Marinara

Piccata di Pollo

$22.00

Delightful Lemon Sauce with Capers and Seasoned Chicken Breast. Served with Spaghetti

Skewers

$25.00

shrimp skewered, served with lemony couscous and seasonal grilled vegetables

Salmon alla Griglia

$26.00

Fresh Atlantic Grilled Salmon Served with Sautéed Vegetables

Mediterranean Strudel

$17.00

Lamb Chop

$27.50

Chicken Kabob

$24.50

Calzone

Traditional Calzone

$16.00

Homemade Calzone stuffed with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese served with a Side of Marinara

Calzone Italiano

$18.00

Homemade Calzone stuffed with Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, brushed with garlic butter and served with a side of Marinara

Calzone Romano

$18.00

Homemade calzone filled with Roasted Ham, Onion, Jalapeno, and Bacon Sauteed with Marsala Wine. Brushed with garlic butter and served with a side of marinara

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Our Homemade Sponge Cake soaked with Coffee then Layered with Mascarpone Cream and Cocoa powder

Cannoli

$3.50

Fried Pastry Dough filled with a Creamy Ricotta Cheese Filling topped and Chocolate Drizzle

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Perfectly decadent and fresh-made gluten-free cake of silky cocoa

Gelato

$3.50+

Crema Catalana

$7.00

Crem Caramel

$7.00

Sandwiches

Bison burger, served on an onion roll with bacon, heirloom tomatoes, and onions. Topped with provolone and blue cheeses.

Panino Al Pollo

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Mayo

Prosciutto Sandwich

$12.00

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, and Tomatoes served on Fresh Baguette

Bison Burger

$19.00

Ground Bison, Pancetta, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Provolone & Gorgonzola Cheeses

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Grilled Vegetable

$7.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Appetizer

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Crispy Calamari Served with Spicy Homemade Marinara Sauce

Fried Seafood

$22.00

Crispy shrimp, salmon and calamari Served with lemon aioli

Trio Bruschetta

$15.00

A trio of 3 bruschettas. Fresh Baked Baguette Sliced & topped with Mushrooms & Goat Cheese, Salmon & Balsamic Drizzle & Prosciutto, Tomato & Basil

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Sliced Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Sweet basil, Salt, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp tossed in a Buttery Garlic Wine Sauce, and served with Toasted Baguette

Goat Cheese

$13.00

Seasoned, Breaded and Deep-fried goat cheese with a Garlic Aioli

Bone-in Chicken Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Medium Heat Served with Ranch Dressing (6pc)

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$13.00

House cut fries in truffle garlic sauce, served with sauteed mushrooms and crisped parmesan

BREAD FOCACCETTA

$3.00

Petit Olive & Feta cheese

$6.00

Date w/ wrapped Prosciutto

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke, Fountain 16 oz

$3.00
Diet Coke, Fountain 16 oz

Diet Coke, Fountain 16 oz

$3.00
Sprite, Fountain 16 oz

Sprite, Fountain 16 oz

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale, Fountain 16 oz

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Root Beer, Fountain 16 oz

$3.00

Pelegrino Small

$3.00

Small Crystal Geyser

$1.50

Club Soda, Fountain

$3.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh homemade Italian Dishes.

Location

7905 W Sahara ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

