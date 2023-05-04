Chill Bar & Grill (NEW)
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our fresh homemade Italian Dishes.
7905 W Sahara ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
