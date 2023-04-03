Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill Grill 100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A,

No reviews yet

100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A,

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Popular Items

Small Chicken Tenders with Fries
Tuna Melt
Large Chicken Tenders with Fries

Lunch

Sandwiches

Rueben

$9.98

Ham & Cheese

$7.98

Turkey & Cheese

$7.98

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.98

Standard BLT

$6.98

Club Sandwich

$8.98

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.98

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.98

French Dip

$8.98

Tuna Melt

$8.98

Grilled Fish Sandwich with Chips

$8.98

Kiddie Hot Dog and French Fries

$4.98

Kiddie Grilled Cheese and French Fries

$4.98

Kiddie Chicken Tenders & Fries

$4.98

Pulled-Pork Sandwich with Fries

$8.98

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips

$8.98

Burgers, Grilled, & Hot Sandwiches

Flame-Grilled Burger with Fries

$8.98

Gourmet Burger

$11.98

Grilled Cheese

$6.98

Grilled Chicken

$9.98

Large Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.98

Meatball Sub

$9.98
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.98

Pulled-Pork Sandwich with Fries

$9.98

Small Chicken Tenders with Fries

$4.98

Two-Cheeseburger Special with Fries

$9.98

Two Cheeseburgers with American Cheese and one order of Fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.98

Bacon with choice of American or Provolone

Swiss Mushroom Burger and Onions with Fries

$9.98

Bar-B-Q Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.98

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.98

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.98

Chef Salad

$8.98

Chicken Caeser Salad

$8.98

Chicken Salad

$8.98

Tuna Salad

$8.98

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.98

All-Day Breakfast

American Standard

$5.98

Egg Sandwich

$4.78

Meat Lover's Omelet

$10.98

Pancakes

$6.98

French Toast

$6.98

Western Omelet

$9.98

Breakfast Burrito

$8.98

Waffles

$8.98

Wraps

Western Wrap

$8.98

Veggie Wrap

$8.98

Cheesy Wrap

$4.98

Meatlover Wrap

$10.98

Chicken Ceasar Wrap with Chips

$8.98

Drinks

Pure Life Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Health/Energy

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Can Coke, Sprite, or Diet

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.25

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.00

V8 Can

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Ramen and Asian Dishes

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$13.98

Our Ramen is made in-house noodles and broth. May contain pork, beef, shellfish, nuts and mushrooms. We provide the chilli hot spices on the side.

Pork Shoyu Ramen

$13.98

Veggie Lo Mein

$9.98

Small Pork Lo Mein

$7.98

Large Pork Lo Mein

$11.98

Small Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.98

Large Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.98

Small Chicken Lo Mein

$7.98

Add-Ons or Sides

Curly Fries

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Bagel

$2.25

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Soups or Chili

Cup of Soup

$3.98

Chili with Crackers

$6.98

Large Bowl of Soup

$5.98

Soup of the Day with Half Sandwich

$6.98

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen, Burgers, Salads, Soups, Lo Mein, Chili and More!

Location

100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A,, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

