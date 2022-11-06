A map showing the location of Chill-N Nitrogen Aventura View gallery

Chill-N Nitrogen Aventura

17831 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33160

Popular Items

Ice Cream
Low-Fat Yogurt
Coconut Milk

Cup

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.75

Our traditional slow-churned ice cream Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.

Low-Fat Yogurt

Low-Fat Yogurt

$5.75

Frozen yogurt is an ice cream alternative that uses cultured yogurt instead of milk or cream as the main dairy ingredients. Using a yogurt base allows customers to enjoy all of the goodness that yogurt has to offer in a thick, creamy dessert. Calorie and sugar content is about the same as our ice cream, but the fat content is reduced.

Tart-Yogurt

Tart-Yogurt

$5.75

The tart yogurt is offered to provide another yogurt option for those preferring a tartness in their dessert. This base is similar to traditional frozen yogurt, but it has less sugar.

Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$6.60

Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.

Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$6.60Out of stock

Our oat milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating a totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.

Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk

$6.60

Our delicious, vegan Coconut Milk Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.

Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.75

Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.

Quart

Birthday Party for One

Birthday Party for One

$17.95

A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Black Tie Affair

Black Tie Affair

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Netflix Binge

Netflix Binge

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Nutella Palooza

Nutella Palooza

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Plain White V's

Plain White V's

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Strawberry Field Forever

Strawberry Field Forever

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Tough Cookie

Tough Cookie

$17.95

A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Vegan Berry Chill

Vegan Berry Chill

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

17831 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160

Directions

