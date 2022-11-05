A map showing the location of Chill-N Nitrogen Coconut Grove View gallery

Chill-N Nitrogen Coconut Grove

review star

No reviews yet

3415 Main Hwy

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ice Cream
Low-Fat Yogurt
Oat Milk

Cup

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.95

Our traditional slow-churned ice cream Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.

Low-Fat Yogurt

Low-Fat Yogurt

$5.95

Frozen yogurt is an ice cream alternative that uses cultured yogurt instead of milk or cream as the main dairy ingredients. Using a yogurt base allows customers to enjoy all of the goodness that yogurt has to offer in a thick, creamy dessert. Calorie and sugar content is about the same as our ice cream, but the fat content is reduced.

Tart-Yogurt

Tart-Yogurt

$5.95

The tart yogurt is offered to provide another yogurt option for those preferring a tartness in their dessert. This base is similar to traditional frozen yogurt, but it has less sugar.

Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$6.80Out of stock

Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.

Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$6.80

Our oat milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating a totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.

Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk

$6.80

Our delicious, vegan Coconut Milk Base with your choice of Flavor and Mix-N's a la carte.

Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.95

Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.

Quart

Birthday Party for One

Birthday Party for One

$17.95

A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Netflix Binge

Netflix Binge

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Not-So-Rocky-Road

Not-So-Rocky-Road

$17.95

A Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream with Brownie, Marshmallow, and Salted Pecan Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Nutella Palooza

Nutella Palooza

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Plain White V's

Plain White V's

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Strawberry Field Forever

Strawberry Field Forever

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Tough Cookie

Tough Cookie

$17.95

A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Vegan Berry Chill

Vegan Berry Chill

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3415 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Duck 'N Sum
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Grand Ave Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Farinelli 1937
orange starNo Reviews
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Jaguar Restaurant - Coconut Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3067 Grand Avenue Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
orange starNo Reviews
2996 McFarlane Rd Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Lulu in the Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Commodore Plaza Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Taco Way
orange star3.5 • 62
3145 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coconut Grove

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coconut Grove
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston