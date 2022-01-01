Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill-N Nitrogen Fort Worth

review star

No reviews yet

2743 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Order Again

Popular Items

Small
Small
Regular

Cup

Small

Small

$7.55
Regular

Regular

$8.35
Large

Large

$8.95
Pint

Pint

$13.95

Quart

Birthday Party for One

Birthday Party for One

$19.95

A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Black Tie Affair

Black Tie Affair

$19.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Netflix Binge

Netflix Binge

$19.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Not-So-Rocky-Road

Not-So-Rocky-Road

$19.95

A Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream with Brownie, Marshmallow, and Salted Pecan Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Nutella Palooza

Nutella Palooza

$19.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Plain White V's

Plain White V's

$19.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Strawberry Field Forever

Strawberry Field Forever

$19.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Tough Cookie

Tough Cookie

$19.95

A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Vegan Berry Chill

Vegan Berry Chill

$19.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$3.00

Sorbet

Sorbet

Sorbet

$7.55

Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.

Quarts to Go

Quart

$19.95
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2743 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, TX 76109

Directions

