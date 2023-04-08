Fort Lauderdale

Fancy Pints

Specialty Flavors in a Pint Box!!! -Black Cherry Fudge: black cherry with fudge swirled in. -Nuts of New York: cinnamon ice cream mixed with brown sugar and pecans. -Coffee CBD: CBD infused Cuban Coffee ice cream with caramel swirled in. -Honey Comb Peanut Butter: Peanut Butter Honey ice cream mixed with brownies. -Chestnut: chestnut ice cream with Nutella swirled in. -Panettone: Vanilla ice cream infused with cinnamon and ginger mixed with raisins, candy oranges, and cranberries.