Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Fort Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

2422 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Small
Regular
Pint


Cup

Small

Small

$5.95
Regular

Regular

$6.35
Large

Large

$6.95
Pint

Pint

$10.95
Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.85

Quart

Birthday Party for One

Birthday Party for One

$17.95

A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Black Tie Affair

Black Tie Affair

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Netflix Binge

Netflix Binge

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Nutella Palooza

Nutella Palooza

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Plain White V's

Plain White V's

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Strawberry Field Forever

Strawberry Field Forever

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Tough Cookie

Tough Cookie

$17.95

A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Vegan Berry Chill

Vegan Berry Chill

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Beverage

Water

Water

$2.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Americana

$2.45

Cappuccino

$2.95

Espresso

$1.95

Flat White

$2.95

Latte Macchiato

$2.95

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$3.00

Sorbet

Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.95

Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.

Fancy Pints

Specialty Flavors in a Pint Box!!! -Black Cherry Fudge: black cherry with fudge swirled in. -Nuts of New York: cinnamon ice cream mixed with brown sugar and pecans. -Coffee CBD: CBD infused Cuban Coffee ice cream with caramel swirled in. -Honey Comb Peanut Butter: Peanut Butter Honey ice cream mixed with brownies. -Chestnut: chestnut ice cream with Nutella swirled in. -Panettone: Vanilla ice cream infused with cinnamon and ginger mixed with raisins, candy oranges, and cranberries.
Pint Box

Pint Box

$40.00

Indulge in a flavor explosion with our gourmet pint box! Each flavor is crafted with a unique blend of premium ingredients for an unforgettable taste experience. Choose 3 below!

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2422 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Directions

Gallery
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale image
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale image
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Fort Lauderdale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 435
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Tiki Tiki - 6200 N. Ocean
orange starNo Reviews
6200 North Ocean Drive Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurantnext
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
orange star4.3 • 3,178
128 S Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
Firegrills - 4400 W Sample Rd # 146
orange starNo Reviews
4400 W Sample Rd # 146 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Blueprint Cookies - Plantation
orange starNo Reviews
801 S University Dr. G101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Luigi Di Roma
orange starNo Reviews
718 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston