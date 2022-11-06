Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD

497 Reviews

$

2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100

Brentwood, CA 94513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Mocha
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)
Dirty Chai

Coffee

Hot Pour Over Small (12oz)

$4.00

Hot Pour Over Large (20oz)

$5.00

Chill Coffee

$5.00

Pour Over Coffee over Ice

Signature Coffee Drinks

Mexican Mocha

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Chocolatey & Caramely Feels

High 5

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet our version of a White Chocolate Mocha

Aloha

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Macadamia Nut Feels

SG3

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Hazelnut Feels

Hella Caramelo

Hella Caramelo

$5.75

Caramel Drizzle Pour Over, Topped with Whip Cream and Caramel Bits

Specialty Drinks

Hella Dirty Chai

Hella Dirty Chai

$5.00

Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee

Dirty Chai

$4.50

Original Chai Dirty with Coffee

Chai

$4.00

Original Creamy and Sweet Chai

Spiced Hella Dirty Chai

$5.00

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Hella more Coffee

Spiced Dirty Chai

$4.50

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Coffee

Spiced Chai

$4.00

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy

Matcha

$4.75

Premium Matcha Creamy and Sweet

Chill Matcha Lemonade

Chill Matcha Lemonade

$5.75

Premium Matcha Lemonade

Hot Apple Cider (12oz)

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider (20oz)

$5.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider (12oz)

$4.50
Hot Caramel Apple Cider (20oz)

Hot Caramel Apple Cider (20oz)

$5.50

Hot Cocoa 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cocoa 20oz

$5.00

Specialteas

Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

$5.00

Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree

Berry Berry Good

$5.75

Herbal Fruity Hibiscus Tea with Coconut

Passion Twist

$5.75

Herbal Fruity Passionfruit Tea with a Lemonade Twist

Guava Chiller

Guava Chiller

$5.75

(All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Green Apple Chiller

Green Apple Chiller

$5.75

Fruity Peachy Green Apple (All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

POG Chiller

POG Chiller

$5.75

Passionfruit, Orange, Guava (All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Chill Taro

Chill Taro

$5.75

Taro Creamy and Sweet Tea

Frank's Peach Tea

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Small

$4.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Large

$5.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Chill Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time then poured over Ice

Bay Area Fog

Bay Area Fog

$4.75

Our version of a London Fog with that Bay Area spin. Black Tea w/frothy Oat Milk (lightly sweetened)

Kids Drinks

Mini Fruity Chill

$3.75

Kids Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Kids Chill Cocoa

$4.00

Croissants

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25
Spinach & Cheese Croissant

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Special Feature

Marble Loaf

Marble Loaf

$4.75
Vanilla Pound Cake

Vanilla Pound Cake

$4.75
Chocolate Bundt Cake

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$4.75

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.75
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Scones

Lemon Blueberry Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$4.25

Ube Pastries

Original Ube Bars

Original Ube Bars

$4.75Out of stock
Ube Toast

Ube Toast

$4.75

Gluten Free/Vegan

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Cookie

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$4.25

Vegan/Gluten-free Lemon Cookie

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan/Gluten-free Pumpkin Cookie

$4.25Out of stock

Bagels

Asiago Cheese Bagel

$3.75

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.75

Plain Bagel

$3.75

Bags of Coffee

Kenya Peaberry - Light Roast

$20.00

Guatemala Organic - Light Roast

$20.00

Mexican Organic Fairtrade - Medium Roast

$22.00

Ethiopia Sidamo - Medium Roast

$20.00

Sumatra Organic Fairtrade - Viennese Roast

$22.00

Italian - Dark Roast

$20.00

Mocha Java Organic Fairtrade - Dark Roast

$22.00

Decaf Mocha Java - Dark Roast

$20.00

Decaf Mexican - Medium Roast

$20.00

Pour Over Packet Box

Includes 10 Pour Over Packets
Pour Over Packets - Mexican Organic Fairtade - Medium

Pour Over Packets - Mexican Organic Fairtade - Medium

$26.00Out of stock
Pour Over Packets - Yay Yay - Original Blend

Pour Over Packets - Yay Yay - Original Blend

$26.00Out of stock
Pour Over Packets - Guatemala Organic - Light

Pour Over Packets - Guatemala Organic - Light

$26.00Out of stock

Brewing Equipment

Hario Tea Dripper

Hario Tea Dripper

$40.00

Hario Tea Dripper Largo (800ml) Place over your favorite cup or mug. (Stand sold separately)

Hario V60 Scale

Hario V60 Scale

$60.00
Hario Buono Kettle

Hario Buono Kettle

$60.00

Dripper Pot - Black

$22.00

Dripper Pot - White

$22.00Out of stock
Tea Set w/tray - Aqua

Tea Set w/tray - Aqua

$25.00Out of stock

Ceramic tea set with strainer and tray. Product care: Hand wash only. Not for stove top, oven or microwave.

Tea Set w/tray - White

Tea Set w/tray - White

$25.00

Ceramic tea set with strainer and tray. Product care: Hand wash only. Not for stove top, oven or microwave.

Tea Set w/tray - Purple

Tea Set w/tray - Purple

$25.00Out of stock

Ceramic tea set with strainer and tray. Product care: Hand wash only. Not for stove top, oven or microwave.

Tea Set w/tray - Yellow

Tea Set w/tray - Yellow

$25.00

Pour Over Packets

Guatemala Single Packet

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Organic Single Packet

$3.00

Yay Yay Single Packet

$3.00

Chill Hoodie

Small Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Medium Hoodie

$45.00

Large Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

XL Hoodie

$45.00

Chill Long Sleeve

XS Long Sleeve

$35.00Out of stock

Small Long Sleeve

$35.00Out of stock

Medium Long Sleeve

$35.00Out of stock

Large Long Sleeve

$35.00Out of stock

XL Long Sleeve

$35.00Out of stock

XXL Long Sleeve

$35.00

Chill Womens Tank

Small Tank

$22.00

Medium Tank

$22.00

Large Tank

$22.00

Chill Hat

Our ChampionXChill hat; Embroidered Chill logo on the front and The Champion logo on the side. (brushed cotton)
Chill Hat

Chill Hat

$35.00

Our ChampionXChill hat; Embroidered Chill logo on the front and The Champion logo on the side. (brushed cotton)

Chill Sticker

Chill Sticker

$1.00

Chill Mini Cup Ornament

Chill Mini Cup Ornament

$4.00

Chill Tumbler

Chill Mason Jar Tumbler 24oz

Chill Mason Jar Tumbler

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Every cup is hand-crafted and freshly brewed upon order. We also have our premium loose leaf teas to enjoy. You'll also want to try our Chill Teas which is our fruity iced teas crafted to quench your thirst. We have a variety of Specialty Drinks to satisfy every craving. From our super popular Hella Dirty Chai to our Mexican Mocha and High 5. Last but not least, our delicious fresh baked pastries make the perfect pairing! We stay true to our Mission which is to provide a place for our community to enjoy, relax and create. You will always be greeted with a smile. When you visit you will feel the passion of our love for coffee, tea and pastries!

Location

2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100, Brentwood, CA 94513

Directions

Gallery
Chill Tea and Coffee image
Chill Tea and Coffee image

