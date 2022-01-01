Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill Tea and Coffee - ANTIOCH

review star

No reviews yet

101 H St #1

Antioch, CA 94531

Popular Items

Dirty Chai
Chai
Chill Coffee

Coffee

Hot Pour Over Small (12oz)

$4.00

Hot Pour Over Large (20oz)

$5.00

Chill Coffee

$5.00

Pour Over Coffee over Ice

Signature Coffee Drinks

Mexican Mocha

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Chocolatey & Caramely Feels

High 5

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet our version of a White Chocolate Mocha

Aloha

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Macadamia Nut Feels

SG3

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Hazelnut Feels

Hella Caramelo

Hella Caramelo

$5.75

Caramel Drizzled Pour Over, Topped with Whip Cream and Caramel Bits

Specialty Drinks

Hella Dirty Chai

Hella Dirty Chai

$5.00

Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee

Dirty Chai

$4.50

Original Chai Dirty with Coffee

Chai

$4.00

Original Creamy and Sweet Chai

Spiced Hella Dirty Chai

$5.00

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Hella more Coffee

Spiced Dirty Chai

$4.50

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Coffee

Spiced Chai

$4.00

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy

Matcha

$4.75

Premium Matcha Creamy and Sweet

Chill Matcha Lemonade

Chill Matcha Lemonade

$5.75

Premium Matcha Lemonade

Hot Apple Cider (12oz)

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider (20oz)

$5.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider (12oz)

$4.50

Hot Caramel Apple Cider (20oz)

$5.50

Hot Cocoa 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cocoa 20oz

$5.00

Spiced Pumpkin Chai

$4.75Out of stock

Specialteas

Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

$5.00

Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree

Guava Chiller

Guava Chiller

$5.75

(All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Berry Berry Good

$5.75

Herbal Fruity Hibiscus Tea with Coconut

Passion Twist

$5.75

Herbal Fruity Passionfruit Tea with a Lemonade Twist

Green Apple Chiller

Green Apple Chiller

$5.75

Fruity Peachy Green Apple (All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Chill Taro

Chill Taro

$5.75

Taro Creamy and Sweet Tea

Bes-Tea

Bes-Tea

$4.75
POG Chiller

POG Chiller

$5.75

Passionfruit, Orange, Guava (All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Frank’s Peach Tea

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Small

$4.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Large

$5.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Chill Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time then poured over Ice

Bay Area Fog

Bay Area Fog

$4.75

Our version of a London Fog with that Bay area spin. Black Tea w/frothy Oat Milk (lightly sweetened)

Kids Drinks

Mini Fruity Chill

$3.75

Kids Cocoa

$3.50

Kids Chill Cocoa

$4.00

Bags of Coffee

Guatemala Organic - Light Roast

$20.00

Kona - Light Roast

$20.00

Mexican Organic Fairtrade - Medium Roast

$20.00

Ethiopia Sidamo - Medium Roast

$20.00

Sumatra Organic Fairtrade - Viennese Roast

$20.00

Italian - Dark Roast

$20.00

Mocha Java Organic Fairtrade - Dark Roast

$20.00

Yay Yay - Original Blend

$20.00

Kenya Peaberry - Light Roast

$20.00Out of stock

Pour Over Packet Box (Qty10)

Pour Over Packets - Mexican Organic Fairtade - Medium

Pour Over Packets - Mexican Organic Fairtade - Medium

$26.00
Pour Over Packets - Yay Yay - Original Blend

Pour Over Packets - Yay Yay - Original Blend

$26.00
Pour Over Packets - Guatemala Organic - Light

Pour Over Packets - Guatemala Organic - Light

$26.00

Chill Hoodie

Small Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Hoodie

$45.00

Large Hoodie

$45.00

XL Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

XXL

$45.00

Chill Long Sleeve

Small Long Sleeve

$35.00

Medium Long Sleeve

$35.00

Large Long Sleeve

$35.00

XL Long Sleeve

$35.00

XXL Long Sleeve

$35.00

Chill Women’s Tank

Small Tank

$22.00

Medium Tank

$22.00

Large Tank

$22.00

Chill x Fellow Carter Move Mug

Custom Chill "Carter Move Mug" 16 oz. Capacity with Snap in Splash Guard

Custom Chill x Fellow Carter Move Mug

$42.00Out of stock

Custom Chill “Carter Move Mug” 16 oz. Capacity with Snap in Splash Guard

Chill Sticker

Chill Sticker (blk/wht)

$1.00

Chill Tee

Chill Tee Small

$22.00

Chill Black T-Shirt with white logo

Chill Tee Large

$22.00

Chill Black T-Shirt with white logo

Chill Tee XL

$22.00

Chill Black T-Shirt with white logo

Chill Tee XXL

$25.00

Chill Black T-Shirt with white logo

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Every cup is hand-crafted and freshly brewed upon order. We also have our premium loose leaf teas to enjoy. You'll also want to try our Chill Teas which is our fruity iced teas crafted to quench your thirst. We have a variety of Specialty Drinks to satisfy every craving. From our super popular Hella Dirty Chai to our Mexican Mocha and High 5. Last but not least, our delicious fresh baked pastries make the perfect pairing! We stay true to our Mission which is to provide a place for our community to enjoy, relax and create. You will always be greeted with a smile. When you visit you will feel the passion of our love for coffee, tea and pastries!

101 H St #1, Antioch, CA 94531

