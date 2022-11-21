Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill Tea and Coffee - BRENTWOOD

497 Reviews

$

60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A

Brentwood, CA 94513

Order Again

Popular Items

Hella Dirty Chai
Mexican Mocha
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

Coffee

Hot Pour Over Small (12oz)

$4.00

Hot Pour Over Large (20oz)

$5.00

Chill Coffee

$5.00

Pour Over Coffee over Ice

Signature Coffee Drinks

Mexican Mocha

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Chocolatey & Caramely Feels

High 5

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet our version of a White Chocolate Mocha

Aloha

Aloha

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Macadamia Nut Feels

SG3

$4.50

Creamy & Sweet with Hazelnut Feels

Hella Caramelo

Hella Caramelo

$5.75

Caramel Drizzle Pour Over, Topped with Whip Cream and Caramel Bits

Mint Mocha

Mint Mocha

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Hella Dirty Chai

Hella Dirty Chai

$5.00

Original Chai Dirty with Hella more Coffee

Dirty Chai

$4.50

Original Chai Dirty with Coffee

Chai

$4.00

Original Creamy and Sweet Chai

Spiced Hella Dirty Chai

$5.00

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Hella more Coffee

Spiced Dirty Chai

$4.50

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy, Dirty with Coffee

Spiced Chai

$4.00

Spiced Chai - Non Dairy

Matcha

$4.75

Premium Matcha Creamy and Sweet

Chill Matcha Lemonade

Chill Matcha Lemonade

$5.75

Premium Matcha Lemonade

Hot Apple Cider (12oz)

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider (20oz)

$5.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider (12oz)

$4.50
Hot Caramel Apple Cider (20oz)

Hot Caramel Apple Cider (20oz)

$5.50

Hot Cocoa 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cocoa 20oz

$5.00

Specialteas

Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree
Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

Fruity Chill Tea (choose flavor)

$5.00

Shaken Teas using a sweetened Fruit Puree

Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00

Okinawa Milk Tea tastes like roasted brown sugar - rich, malty, roasted caramel flavor without being overly sweet.

Green Apple Chiller

Green Apple Chiller

$5.75

Fruity Peachy Green Apple (All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Berry Berry Good

$5.75

Herbal Fruity Hibiscus Tea with Coconut

Passion Twist

$5.75

Herbal Fruity Passionfruit Tea with a Lemonade Twist

Guava Chiller

Guava Chiller

$5.75

(All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

POG Chiller

POG Chiller

$5.75

Passionfruit, Orange, Guava (All Chillers are Caffeine Free)

Chill Taro

Chill Taro

$5.75

Taro Creamy and Sweet Tea

Bes-Tea

Bes-Tea

$4.50

Classic Black Milk Tea w/a Chill Spin

Frank's Peach Tea

$5.00

Frank's way - Peach Tea with a splash of Lemonade

Loose Leaf Tea

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Small

$4.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Large

$5.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time

Chill Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Steeped One Cup at a Time then poured over Ice

Bay Area Fog

Bay Area Fog

$4.75

Kids Drinks

Mini Fruity Chill

$3.75

Kids Cocoa

$3.50

Kids Chill Cocoa

$4.00

Croissants

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.75

Gluten-free/Vegan

Items will mention Gluten-free or Vegan. Not all items are both Gluten-free and Vegan.
Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Vegan Double Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten-free/Vegan Pumpkin Delight Cookie

$4.00

Ube Pastries

Original Ube Bars

Original Ube Bars

$4.75
Ube Pop Tart

Ube Pop Tart

$5.25
Ube Rice Crispy Mochi Oreo

Ube Rice Crispy Mochi Oreo

$5.00

Bags of Coffee

Kenya Peaberry - Light Roast

$20.00

Mexican Organic Fairtrade - Medium Roast

$22.00

Ethiopia Sidamo - Medium Roast

$20.00

Sumatra Organic Fairtrade - Viennese Roast

$20.00

Italian - Dark Roast

$20.00

Mocha Java Organic Fairtrade - Dark Roast

$22.00

Yay Yay - Original Blend

$22.00

Decaf Mocha Java - Dark Roast

$20.00

Decaf Mexican - Medium Roast

$20.00

Costa Rica - Medium Roast

$20.00

Pour Over Packet Box

Includes 10 Pour Over Packets
Pour Over Packets - Mexican Organic Fairtade - Medium

Pour Over Packets - Mexican Organic Fairtade - Medium

$26.00
Pour Over Packets - Yay Yay - Original Blend

Pour Over Packets - Yay Yay - Original Blend

$26.00Out of stock
Pour Over Packets - Guatemala Organic - Light

Pour Over Packets - Guatemala Organic - Light

$26.00

Chill Hoodie

Small Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Large Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

XL Hoodie

$45.00

Chill Sticker

Chill Sticker (blk/wht)

$1.00

Chill Tumbler

Chill Mason Jar Tumbler 24oz
Mason Jar Tumbler

Mason Jar Tumbler

$16.00
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Every cup is hand-crafted and freshly brewed upon order. We also have our premium loose leaf teas to enjoy. You'll also want to try our Chill Teas which is our fruity iced teas crafted to quench your thirst. We have a variety of Specialty Drinks to satisfy every craving. From our super popular Hella Dirty Chai to our Mexican Mocha and High 5. Last but not least, our delicious fresh baked pastries make the perfect pairing! We stay true to our Mission which is to provide a place for our community to enjoy, relax and create. You will always be greeted with a smile. When you visit you will feel the passion of our love for coffee, tea and pastries!

60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A, Brentwood, CA 94513

Directions

Chill Tea and Coffee image
Chill Tea and Coffee image
Chill Tea and Coffee image
Chill Tea and Coffee image

