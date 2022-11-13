Chill James Island

Laird Superfood Creamer- Turmeric-16oz

$18.95

The best way to savor the delicious flavor of turmeric is with our Turmeric Superfood Creamer! Our creamers are crafted from the highest quality all-natural real food ingredients. We source our ingredients responsibly, and test every product thoroughly to ensure that you're incorporating the cleanest, finest fuel into your routine. Turmeric Superfood creamer tastes amazing in your morning coffee, smoothie, or tea. For an extra special flavor, mix with your favorite warm plant-based milk. All Laird Superfood Creamers have naturally occurring MCTs from coconut oil. Made with all-natural, whole food ingredients 100% cholesterol free Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, stevia-free, soy-free, keto-friendly, paleo, and non-GMO Free of any artificial colors, flavors, and additives No refrigeration needed; shelf stable for 12 months Delicious!