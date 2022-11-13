Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chill James Island

review star

No reviews yet

520 Folly Rd

Unit 10

Charleston, SC 29412

Order Again

Popular Items

The OG
Phaat Toast
The Waterskier

October Coffee Specials

Cold Brew w/ Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar

$5.00

Latte w/ Pumkin Spice Superfood & Almond Milk

$5.45

Kids Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cappuccino W/ Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk & Cinnamon

$5.00

October Smoothie Special

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$10.00

Pumpkin Puree, Banana, Almond Butter, Pumpkin Spice Superfood, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon

Coffee

August Chocolate Zen Latte

$5.75

Spicy Morning Mocha

$5.50

August Strawberry Beauty Latte

$5.75

Drip Coffee

$3.60

Double Espresso

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.40

double espresso w/ a bit of foam

Latte

Latte

$4.20

Cortado

$3.50

double espresso w/ equal parts milk

Americano

$3.80

espresso and water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.20
Mocha

Mocha

$4.85

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.60

Iced Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

$4.10

Hangover Water

$3.00

Chill out and hydrate.

Iced Coffee

$3.60

Cold Brew

$4.00

Keg Cold Brew 16 oz bottle

$7.00
Iced Lavender and Honey Latte

Iced Lavender and Honey Latte

$4.50

Iced Passion Fruit Tea

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Spirulina Matcha

$5.75

Smoothie

Berry

Berry

$9.75

Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Honey, Coconut Water, Protein Powder

Island

Island

$9.75

Kale, Mango, Banana, Chia Seeds, Honey, Coconut Water, Mint

Kona

Kona

$9.75

Blueberries, Banana, Sunflower Butter, Cold Brew, Almond Milk

The Washout

The Washout

$9.75

Banana, Mango, Kale, Agave, Protein Powder, OJ, Water

Feeling Blue

Feeling Blue

$9.75

Banana, Mango, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk

The Waterskier

The Waterskier

$9.75

Banana, Almond Butter, Oat Milk, Chocolate or Vanilla Protein Powder

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00

Pick 3 Fruits and liquid

Chocolate Power

$9.75

Mocha Cold Brew, Chocolate Protein, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Nibs & Almond Milk

Kid Smoothie

$6.00

Acai Bowl

The OG

The OG

$10.75

Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut flakes, Cacao Nibs, Honey Drizzle

Hawaiian

$11.75

Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut flakes, Honey

Cocoa Heaven

Cocoa Heaven

$12.00

Granola, Almonds, Banana, Cacao nibs, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Nut Butter

Mad Bowl

Mad Bowl

$11.75

Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella

Nutbutter Bowl

Nutbutter Bowl

$12.00

Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Nutella and your choice of nut butter

Create Your Own (Comes with Granola)

$8.99

Kid OG Bowl

$7.75

October Think Pink Bowl

$12.00

Dragon Fruit (Pitaya) Banana, Blueberry, Kiwi, Granola, Honey

Breakfast Sandwiches

Vegan Bagel and Cream Cheese

$5.00

Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Juice

Green Smile

Green Smile

$9.50

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Kick Start Your Metabolism

$8.75

Coconut Water, Lemon, Cayenne, Agave (Fat burning drink before breakfast)

Pastry

Muffin Drop- 3 sm muffins V/GF

$7.00
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00

Large Chocolate Drizzle Croissant

$5.25

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Cream Cake

$4.00

Sandwich & Salads

Caprese

Caprese

$10.25

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto and MER Herbal Blend

Veggie & ChickPea Hummus Wrap

Veggie & ChickPea Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, Cucumbers, Tomato, Greens, Avocado, Cumin and Parsley Chick Peas, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Goddess Dressing

Blueberry Stilton Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, avocado, blueberry stilton, w/ olive oil, balsamic lemon and herb dressing

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado, Microgreens, Lemon, Olive Oil, M.E.R herbal blend, Sea Salt

Phaat Toast

Phaat Toast

$10.00

Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, M.E.R herbal blend

Hummus and Avocado Toast

$9.50

Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber, Micro greens, M.E.R herbal blend, lemon juice

October Goat Cheese and Fig Jam Toast

$10.00

Goat Cheese and Fig Jam Toasted on Ciabatta bread with a drizzle of honey

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Keto Nut Mix

$1.50

Organic Fruit Bar

$2.00

Deep River Sea Salt Chips

MUG CLUB

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$60.00

Oatmeal Bowls

The OG Oatmeal Bowl

The OG Oatmeal Bowl

$6.75

Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut flakes, Cacao Nibs, Honey Drizzle

Mad Oatmeal Bowl

Mad Oatmeal Bowl

$7.75

Oatmeal topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella

Nutbutter Oatmeal Bowl

Nutbutter Oatmeal Bowl

$8.50

Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Nutella and your choice of nut butter

Cocoa Heaven Oatmeal Bowl

Cocoa Heaven Oatmeal Bowl

$8.50

Granola, Almonds, Banana, Cacao nibs, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Nut Butter

Grab and Go Drinks

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Large

$9.00

S. Pellegrino small

$2.50

Liquid Death Still Water

$2.85

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mango chainsaw Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00

Honest Juice Box

$1.50

Humm Probiotic Kombucha

$3.50

Icelandic Water

$2.25

Walker Brother cucumber melon

$5.00

Walker Brother's Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

221 BC Kefir Water

$3.99Out of stock

Shanti's CBD Kombucha

$8.50

Shanti's Pineapple Tumeric Kombucha

$6.50

A Dash

$4.50

One Love Kombucha

$5.00

VitaLife Cold Pressed Juice

$9.00

Tumeric and Ginger Shots

$4.00

Grab and Go Food

Scratch Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Scratch Cookie Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Hu Almond Crunch Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Sunchips

$1.75Out of stock

Keto Nut Mix

$2.00

Fruit Bar

$1.75

Thorne Supplements

Thorne VeganPro Complex- Chocolate

$48.00

Thorne Whey Protein Isolate- Vanilla

$51.00

Thorne Whey Protein Isolate- Chocolate

$51.00

Thorne Catalyte

$23.00

Laird Superfood Creamers

Laird Superfood Creamer w/ Functional Mushrooms- 16oz

$28.54

The unique blend of our Original Superfood Creamer with Functional Mushrooms harnesses the power of our Superfood Creamer along with Chaga, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, and Maitake mushrooms, which have been valued in Eastern medicine for hundreds of years. This epic combination will add a delightful spark of energy and vibrancy to your day. All Laird Superfood Creamers naturally contain a full range of MCTs, and they're Made with all-natural, real food ingredients 100% cholesterol free Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, stevia-free, soy-free, keto-friendly, paleo, and non-GMO Free of any artificial colors, flavors, and additives Delicious!

Laird Superfood Creamer- Turmeric-16oz

$18.95

The best way to savor the delicious flavor of turmeric is with our Turmeric Superfood Creamer! Our creamers are crafted from the highest quality all-natural real food ingredients. We source our ingredients responsibly, and test every product thoroughly to ensure that you're incorporating the cleanest, finest fuel into your routine. Turmeric Superfood creamer tastes amazing in your morning coffee, smoothie, or tea. For an extra special flavor, mix with your favorite warm plant-based milk. All Laird Superfood Creamers have naturally occurring MCTs from coconut oil. Made with all-natural, whole food ingredients 100% cholesterol free Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, stevia-free, soy-free, keto-friendly, paleo, and non-GMO Free of any artificial colors, flavors, and additives No refrigeration needed; shelf stable for 12 months Delicious!

Laird Superfood w/ Functional Mushrooms- 8 oz

$12.95

Laird Superfood- Tumeric-8 oz

$9.95

Laird Superfood- Hydrate-8 oz

$9.95

Chocolate Mint Superfood Creamer 8oz

$12.95

Cacao Superfood Creamer 8oz

$8.95

Olive Oil

Clos De Lom Olive Oil

$20.00

Springbok Coffee Bag

Guatemala

$18.00

Costa Rica

MUGS

Jenn Griffith Chill Mug (w/o mug club)

$30.00

Cheese Board (Dairy and Vegan)

Pick 2 Cheese & Tapas Board

$10.00

Pick 4 Cheese Board

$22.00

Choose between any of the cheeses, dried fruit and shareable items. Served with a baguette. (Gluten free option available)

Pick 2 Vegan Cheese Board

$13.00

Choose between any of the vegan cheeses, dried/fresh fruit and shareable items

Pick 4 Vegan Cheese Board

$21.00

Choose between any of the vegan cheeses, dried/ fresh fruit and shareable items

Mediterranean Cheese Board

Mediterranean Cheese Board

$29.00

Greek Olives, Marinated Feta, Hummus, Manchego, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Greek Chickpeas (Cumin & Parsley), & Pita

Chocolate Lovers Cheese Board

$25.00

Shareables

Hummus And Veggies

$9.05

Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Celery

Caprese Salad

$10.25
Caprese Skewers

Caprese Skewers

$10.00

Mini Mozzerella cheese balls with sweet basil leaves and cherry tomatoes drizzled with balsamic reduction

Stuffed Grape Leaves w/ Hummus

Stuffed Grape Leaves w/ Hummus

$10.50

Healthy Nachos

$10.00

Hot Plates

Caprese Grilled Cheese with chips

$12.00

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Herb Crusted Goat & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$12.00

WAVES 4 WOMEN SPECIALS

Sweet Potato Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sweet Potato Avocado w/ Goat Toast

$11.00

Baked Brie w/ Apple & Honey

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie+Whipped Cream

$5.00

Sapateriro Louriero - glass

$9.00

Villa Viva Rosé - glass

$9.00

Bodri

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 Folly Rd, Unit 10, Charleston, SC 29412

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Chill image

Map
