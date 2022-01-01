Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Cheezees Chillin Grill

1110 White St

Key West, FL 33040

Popular Items

Smashburger W/ Fries
LRG BYO PIE
Zippy Bread

BYO Pizza

SML BYO PIE

$9.96

MED BYO PIE

$11.96

LRG BYO PIE

$13.96

Specialty Pizzas

SML Deluxe

$16.39

SML Little Italy

$16.39

SML Carnivore

$16.39

SML Aloha

$16.39

SML Veggie

$16.39

SML BBQ Chicken

$16.39

SML Parmesan

$16.39

SML Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.39

SML Big Daddy

$16.39

MED Deluxe

$19.69

MED Little Italy

$19.69

MED Carnivore

$20.69

MED Aloha

$19.69

MED Veggie

$19.69

MED BBQ Chicken

$19.69

MED Parmesan

$19.69

MED Chix Bacon Ranch

$19.69

MED Big Daddy

$19.69

LRG Deluxe

$21.96

LRG Little Italy

$21.96

LRG Carnivore

$22.96

LRG Aloha

$21.96

LRG Veggie

$21.96

LRG BBQ Chicken

$21.96

LRG Parmesan

$21.96

LRG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.96

LRG Big Daddy

$21.96

Classic Stix

Small Stix

$3.99

Big Stix

$4.99

Cheezes Bread

Small Cheezees Bread

$9.69

Large Cheezees Bread

$12.96

Specialty Breads

Zippy Bread

Zippy Bread

$13.69

Hula Bread

Salads

House

$7.69

Greek

$10.96

Anitpasto

$11.69

Side

$4.69

Wings

8 Wings

$13.96

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$10.96

Burgers

Smashburger W/ Fries

$12.96

Add a patty W/ Cheese

$2.40

Coney Dog

Sloppy Weiner Platter

$12.96

Hot Dog

$3.96

Coney Dog

$5.69

Corn Dog

$4.96

Ham sandwich

Half Pound Ham Sandwich w/ Fries

$14.96

Bacardi

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Sunset Punch

$6.00

Rum Punch

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Yuenglier

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Modela

$6.00

Guinnes

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

IPA Crazy Lady

$6.00

IPA Iguana Bait

$6.00

Leinenkugels

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Wine

Moscato

$6.00

EOS Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

EOS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

LUNETTA Prosecco

$8.00

PROVERB White

$6.00

PROVERB Red

$6.00

Proverb Rose

$6.00

ECO Pinot Grigio

$7.00

BOGLE Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

BERNIER Chardonnay

$7.00

MARK WEST Pinot Grigio

$7.00

19 CRIMES Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

ZONIN Prosecco

$8.00

Bottle Of Wine

$20.00

Premium Bottle Wne

$25.00

Fountain Drinks

20 0z

$2.99

Seltzers

High Noon PEACH

$6.00

High Noon MANGO

$6.00

High Noon BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$6.00

White Claw RASBERRY

$6.00

White Claw WATERMELON

$6.00

Absolute

Rasberry & Lemon Grass

$6.00

Wine Slushies

Wine Slushies 12 oz Cup

$7.00

Bombay Gin

Bombay Can

$6.00

Spiked Coffee

NItro Kahlua

$6.00

Salted Carmel Spiked

$5.00

Cazadora

Spicy Margarita

$6.00

Coca Cola Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Peace Tea

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

Fairlife Milk

$1.99

Kids Slushies

Kids Slushie 12 oz cup

$2.00

Kids Slushie 32 Oz Cup

$3.50

Fries

French Fries

$4.69

Fries With Cheese

$6.96Out of stock

Chips

Chips and Queso

$7.69

Churry Queso

$10.96

Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and cheese Bites

$8.69

Dill Pickle Fries

Dill Pickle Fries

$7.69

Poo-Teen

Poo-Teen

$11.96

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.96

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.69

Cheddar Poppers

Cheddar Poppers

$7.69

Homemade Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$4.96

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders APP

$8.69

Cheese curds

Cheese Curds

$7.69

Cones

Single

$3.49

Double

$4.89

Triple

$5.99

Small Shaved Ice

$4.00

Sundae

Sundae

$4.99

Milk Shakes

Small

$4.99

Large

$5.99

Floats

Small

$4.69

Large

$5.69

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.75Out of stock

DIPS AND SAUCES

Garlic White Dip

$2.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Extra Wing Sauces

$1.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Queso Cheese

$5.96

Gravy

$2.69Out of stock

Coney Sauce

$2.69

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

6 White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

6 Peanut Butter Cookies

$5.00

Funnel Fries

$8.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a Locally Family Owned and Operated Pizza Joint! We make our Dough in House from Scratch Daily! We use only the Freshest Vegetables Cut Fresh Daily in House! We use Only Premium Old-World Pepperoni and the Finest Meats! We make our Pizza Sauce, Ranch, Blue Cheese and Garlic White Dip from Scratch. We Feature Premium Hand Dipped Ice Cream in our House Made Waffle Cones. Domestic and Imported Beers, Wine as well as our House made Wine Slushies. We Proudly Feature Coca-Cola Products. We also offer Coney Dogs, Smash Burgers, Nachos Chips, Dips and Cheeses made fresh Daily in House. Our Goal to make the Freshest Comfort Food with a Smile, Passion and Love for what we do! So come home to Big Cheezees and let our family take care of you!

1110 White St, Key West, FL 33040

