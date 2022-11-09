Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

TCBY

review star

No reviews yet

6966 Mission Rd

Prairie Village, KS 66208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Marshmallows

Marshmallows - 4 Pack

$8.00

Marshmallow 6-Pack

$12.00

S'mores 2-Pack

$6.00

S'mores 4-Pack

$12.00

S'mores 6-Pack

$18.00

Fudge Babies

$2.25

Mug Topper

$2.25

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot Chocolate Bomb $5.25

$5.25

Hot Chocolate Bomb $5

$5.00

4 PACK - Hot Chocolate Bombs

$20.00

6 PACK - Hot Chocolate Bombs

$30.00

Frozen Yogurt

Triple Chocolate

Tahitian Vanilla

Triple Chocolate/Tahitian Vanilla Swirl

White Chocolate Mousse

Cookies & Cream

Out of stock

Espresso

Out of stock

Peanut Butter

Cookie Monster

Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

Out of stock

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Out of stock

Vanilla Blueberry

Out of stock

Wild Strawberry NSA

Vanilla Blueberry NSA

Out of stock

Vanilla Raspberry NSA

Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie NSA

Out of stock

Spicy Cinnamon NSA

Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip NSA

Out of stock

Red Velvet NSA

Out of stock

Raspberry

Out of stock

Kona Coffee NSA

Out of stock

Vanilla NSA

Out of stock

Espresso - Dairy Free (Almond Milk Swirl)

Out of stock

Vanilla Blue Rasberry NSA

Out of stock

Peanut Butter - Dairy Free (Almond Milk Swirl)

Out of stock

Strawberry Sensations NSA

Out of stock

Ice Cream

Our creamy cheesecake ice cream with a raspberry swirl and loaded with chocolate chip flakes
Cookie Jar

Cookie Jar

Cow Tippin

Cow Tippin

O-O-Oreo

O-O-Oreo

Play Dough

Play Dough

Rush Hour

Rush Hour

Superman

Superman

Ultimate PB Brownie

Ultimate PB Brownie

Out of stock

Unicorn Stars

Out of stock
Amaretto Cherry

Amaretto Cherry

Chocolate Malt

Chocolate Malt

Out of stock

Cookie Dough

Out of stock
Cool Mint Cookie

Cool Mint Cookie

Cotton Candy Twist

Cotton Candy Twist

Out of stock

Praline N Pecan

Out of stock
Puppy Chow

Puppy Chow

Out of stock

Salty Jack

Out of stock

Chocolate peanut butter cup

Out of stock

Majestic Milky Way

Out of stock

Raspberry Chip Cheesecake

Out of stock

Moose Tracks

Out of stock

Vanilla

Out of stock

Sorbet & Italian Ice

Watermelon Sorbet

Pink Lemonade Sorbet

Out of stock

Valencia Orange Sorbet

Out of stock

Blue Pop Sorbet

Out of stock

Pomegranate Raspberry Sorbet

Out of stock

Hawaiian Pineapple Italian Ice

Out of stock

Raspberry Italian Ice

Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Italian Ice

Out of stock

Cherry Limeade Italian Ice

Out of stock

Toppings

Rainbow Sprinkles

Oreos

Mini M&Ms

Mini Gummy Bears

Sour Gummy Worms

Milk Chocolate Chips

Dark Chocolate Chips

Kit Kat

Twix

Snickers

Butterfinger

Andes Mints

Nerds

Heath

Cookie Dough

Reese's Pieces

Reese's Cups

Mixed Nuts

Almonds

Pecans

Granola

Mango Boba Balls

Strawberry Boba Balls

Brownie Bites

Cheesecake Bites

Hot Fudge on Top

Peanut Butter Sauce on Top

Marshmallow Drizzle on Top

Caramel Drizzle on Top

Specialty Items

Big Chill

$8.00

Brain Freeze

$8.00

Shake

$8.00

Malt

$8.00

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.25

Hot Chocolate Bomb - 4 Pack

$22.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt and Gourmet Ice Cream!

Website

Location

6966 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Directions

Gallery
CHILL in the Village image
CHILL in the Village image
CHILL in the Village image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rozzelle Court
orange starNo Reviews
4525 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Q39 - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1000 W 39th St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Amigos Grill and Cantina
orange star4.5 • 2,432
2737 S 47th St Kansas City, KS 66106
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Overland Park
orange star4.2 • 823
9950 COLLEGE BLVD OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Paul's Drive In - 10424 Blue Ridge Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
10424 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64134
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Prairie Village

Caffetteria Modern Cafe
orange star4.8 • 2,203
25 On The Mall Prairie Village, KS 66208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prairie Village
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston