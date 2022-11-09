Dessert & Ice Cream
TCBY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt and Gourmet Ice Cream!
Location
6966 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paul's Drive In - 10424 Blue Ridge Blvd
No Reviews
10424 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Prairie Village
More near Prairie Village