Chilly Willy Cheesesteaks

1322 7th Avenue

Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Steak

#1 Steak Deluxe

#1 Steak Deluxe

$12.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, white american cheese, with mayo on roll and special sauce.

#2 Cheesesteak

$11.75+

Steak ,sauteed peppers and onions, white american cheese.

#3 Steak PLAIN

$11.50+

Steak no cheese.

#4 Mushroom Steak

$11.99+

Steak, mushrooms, white american cheese.

#5 Steak & Chicken (A.I Crossover)

$11.99

Steak, chicken, peppers and onions

#6 Pizza Steak

$11.99

Steak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

#PB-1 The Big Ben

$13.25

Steak, sauteed peppers and onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, special sauce, provolone, topped with fries

#PB-2 Mean Joe Green Pepper Steak

$13.89

Steak, banana peppers, jalapenos, sweet cherry peppers, pepperjack cheese topped with fries.

Chicken

#1c Chicken Deluxe

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, white american cheese, with mayo on roll and special sauce.

#2c Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50+

Chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, white american cheese

#3c Chicken (PLAIN)

$11.25+

Chicken No Cheese

#4c Mushroom Chicken

$11.50+

Chicken, mushrooms, white american cheese

#5c Buffalo Chicken

$11.75

Chicken, buffalo sauce, white american cheese

#JC Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Chicken, jerk sauce, pepper jack cheese.

#PB-1c The Big Ben

$13.25

#PB-2c Mean Joe Green Pepper Chicken

$13.89

Salads

#7d Steak Deluxe

$10.99

Steak, lettuce, sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, mixed cheese, french fries, dressings.

#7 Steak Salad

$10.25

Mixed cheese, fries, lettuce.

#8d Chicken Deluxe

$10.75

Chicken, lettuce, sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, mixed cheese, fries.

#8 Chicken Salad

$10.25

Chicken, fries, and mixed cheese

#JCS Jamaican Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.75

Chicken, lettuce, jerk sauce, fries, mixed cheese.

Fries

#9 Philly Steak Fries

$8.00

Steak, fries, cheese whiz.

#9d Matt Nance Special

$8.25

Steak, fries,sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, and cheese whiz.

#10 Philly Chicken Fries

$7.75

Chicken, fries, cheese whiz.

#10d Philly Chicken Deluxe Fries

$8.00

Chicken, fries, sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms, cheese whiz

#11 Pizza Steak Fries

$8.25

Steak, fries, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.

#JCF Jerk Chicken Fries

$8.50

Chicken, jerk sauce, cheese whiz.

#12 Cheese

$4.50

Fries, cheese whiz

#13 Fries

$3.75

Fries.

#JF

$4.75

Kids

#K1 Chicken Nugget

$5.99

Fries,5 chicken nuggets,

#K2 Cheesesteak

$5.99

Steak, white american cheese, on roll

#K3 Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken or steak, mixed, tortilla

#K4 Cheese Fries

$3.99

Cheese fries

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$5.50

Onion battered and fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Jalapenos filled with cheese and battered and fried

Frozen Treat

Water Ice

$3.00+

Extra

Ranch

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.50

Jerk

$0.75

Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Whiz

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1322 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

