  • Chillz bar and Grill - 5052 Old National Hwy
Chillz bar and Grill 5052 Old National Hwy

No reviews yet

5052 Old National Hwy

College Park, GA 30349

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Salmon Pasta
Jerk Chicken Pasta
Turkey Burger

Starters

French Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

Chicken Tacos (3)

$12.00

Chicken Tacos with Flour Tortillas

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos with Flour Tortillas

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Fresh Grilled Shrimp Cooked in wine sauce and garlic seasoning

Spicy Jerk Wings

$15.00

8 wings marinated in Jerk Source

Salmon Sliders (3)

$19.00

Fresh cut salmon with onion sauce with Haiwain Rolls

Chicken Skewers (2)

$12.00

Fresh Boneless Chicken on wood Skewer

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Egg Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Egg Rolls with sweet chili sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Crab Cakes (2)

$22.00
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$16.00

Taco Tuesday

$3.00

French Fries (Copy)

$4.50

Seasoned Fries

Fried Broccoli

$9.99Out of stock

Beef tacos

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Dollar Wing Special $1 each Min 5pc

$1.00

Entrees

Hamburger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Fresh Chicken Breast sliced with authentic Jerk Seasoning and Penne Pasta

Jerk Salmon Pasta

$22.00

Fresh Salmon with authentic Jerk Seasoning and Penne Pasta

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Fresh Shrimp with authentic Jerk Seasoning and Penne Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$24.00

Fresh Grilled Shrimp with Angel Hair Pasta. Cooked in wine sauce and garlic seasoning

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$28.00

Whole Red Snapper

$40.00

Whole Red Snapper served on a bed of rice with your choice of side

Salmon Dinner

$27.00
Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$35.00
Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Ribeye Steak with two sides

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$14.00Out of stock

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$28.00

Lobster & Shrimp -Psycho Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Sides

Yellow Rice

$4.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Garlic knots

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Fries

$4.50

Taco Tuesday!

Chicken Tacos

$2.00

Beef Taco

$2.00

Fish Tacos

$3.00

8pcs Large Wings baked and tossed

10pcs Baked wings in your choice of flavors: Mild, Honey Ranch, Hot and Lemon Pepper

Honey Ranch

$15.99

Mild

$15.99

Hot

$15.99

BBQ

$15.99

Lemon Pepper

$15.99

CHILLZ Special Sauce

$15.99

M3 Wings

$15.99

Dry Rub (Mild)

$15.99

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Add ons

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add chicken

$8.00

Add onions&peppers

$2.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Extra Celery&carrots

$2.00

12 Inch Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$21.99

1 Meat Pizza

$24.00

Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Meat Lovers Version

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5052 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

